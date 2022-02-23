Liverpool vs Leeds United live stream — how to watch Premier League 21/22 game online

The Liverpool vs Leeds United live stream will see the Reds look to close the gap to league leader Manchester City to just three points, but Leeds United will be a tough opposition. The Whites will want to answer their critics after a stinging defeat to bitter rivals Manchester United last weekend.

Liverpool vs Leeds United live stream, date, time, channels The Liverpool vs Leeds United live stream takes place today (Wednesday, February 23).

► Time 7.45 p.m. GMT / 2.45 p.m. ET / 12.45 p.m. PT

• U.S. — Watch on Peacock (requires Premium or Premium Plus subscription)

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

There has been much talk in recent weeks about Manchester City running away with this year’s Premier League title, but in reality Liverpool are very much still in the race. After City’s shock defeat to Spurs last weekend, Liverpool will finish the night just three points behind the league leaders — if they secure victory over Leeds.

You wouldn’t bet against them doing so, either, because Liverpool have been at their best in recent weeks. When Jurgen Klopp’s men are in this sort of form they are arguably unbeatable. January signing Luis Diaz nabbed his first Premier League goal against Norwich last week, and will be hoping to continue impressing in front of a sold out Anfield crowd. Plus, Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane are showing no fatigue from the Africa Cup of Nations, with both grabbing goals of their own at the weekend.

For Leeds United, this could be a case of damage limitation. The team are getting worryingly close to the relegation zone, and are without a win in four games. Liverpool at Anfield isn’t likely to be the fixture that Marco Bielsa wanted to face after a humbling 2-4 defeat to Manchester United which earned his side plenty of criticism from pundits.

Of course, Leeds are never a side that rolls over and accepts defeat. They will push Liverpool hard for the entire 90 minutes, and while the Merseyside club are rightly firm favorites perhaps the Yorkshiremen can pull off an unexpected upset. Whatever happens, expect there to be goals in this one.

Can Liverpool really turn up the pressure on Manchester City with a win against Leeds United? Find out by watching the Liverpool vs Leeds United live stream, which we'll show you how to do below.

How to watch the Liverpool vs Leeds United live stream wherever you are

The Liverpool vs Leeds United live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Our favorite right now is ExpressVPN, thanks to its combination of superb speed, great customer service and excellent device support. It also offers a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you could check it out without having to sign up long term.

Speed, security and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN our favorite VPN service. In our testing, we were impressed by its fast connection times and by its ability to access more than 3,000 services in 160 locations across 94 countries. A 30-day money-back guarantee is another bonus.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Peacock or another service and watch the game.

Save 49% on the 12-month ExpressVPN plan

How to watch the Liverpool vs Leeds United live stream in the US

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Liverpool vs Leeds United live stream on Peacock, NBC's streaming service. To tune in, you'll need to be signed up for either a Premium subscription ($4.99/month) or Premium Plus ($9.99/month, which also gets rid of ads.

If you're outside of the U.S. but still have the right Peacock subscription, you can watch the Liverpool vs Leeds United live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

In addition to showing selected Premier League 21/22 live streams, Peacock also has huge library of licensed content drawn from various brands. That includes shows like 30 Rock, The Voice, Battlestar Galactica, Law & Order: SVU and This Is Us.

How to watch the Liverpool vs Leeds United live stream in Canada

Canadians can watch the Liverpool vs Leeds United live stream on DAZN.

Sadly, DAZN no longer offers new customers a 30-day free-trial period, so you'll have to pay the $20 CAD per month fee, although you can save a little by buying annually ($150 CAD). DAZN, if you're unfamiliar, has apps on every single streaming platform there is.

Canadians stuck abroad that still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as ExpressVPN to trick their streaming device into thinking it's back in the great white north.

How to watch the Liverpool vs Leeds United live stream in the UK

Unfortunately, there's no Liverpool vs Leeds United live stream in the UK; only 200 games of the Premier League 21/22 season's 380 games are showing on Sky Sports, BT Sport and Amazon Prime, and this match is not one of them.

If, however, you're an American or Canadian (or from any other country with a legitimate live stream service for Liverpool vs Leeds United) and are only in the U.K. temporarily, you can still watch services from your home country. All you'll need is one of the best VPN services, like ExpressVPN.

How to watch the Liverpool vs Leeds United live stream in Australia

Aussies can watch the Liverpool vs Leeds United live stream on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV — plus it costs a very reasonable $14.99 AUD per month. An Annual Pass is also available for $139 AUD/year, but a current offer knocks that back to a bargain $99 AUD.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on your Optus account, as if you were back home.

How to watch the Liverpool vs Leeds United live stream in New Zealand

Kiwis can access the Liverpool vs Leeds United live stream via Spark Sport, which costs $24.99 NZD per month. Bear in mind, though, that there's currently a seven-day free trial so you can check it out for the start of the season and see how you like it.

Spark is available via web browsers plus loads of streaming devices including Chromecast and Apple TV, so there's no shortage of ways to watch it.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.