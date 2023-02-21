Outer Banks season 3 release date and time: How to watch on Netflix

Welcome to Poguelandia! It's almost time to watch Outer Banks season 3 on Netflix, as the teen drama returns with more treasure-hunting, danger and romance.

Outer Banks season 3 release date and time Outer Banks season 3 begins streaming Thursday (Feb. 23) at 3 a.m. ET / 12 a.m. PT on Netflix.

Outer Banks follows a group of teens searching for buried treasure on the North Carolina coast: John B Routledge (Chase Stokes) and pals Kiara (Madison Bailey), Pope (Jonathan Daviss) and JJ (Rudy Pankow) are "Pogues" from working class families. John B ends up falling for Sarah Cameron (Madelyn Cline), a "Kook" with a wealthy father.

Together, they discover a legendary pirate treasure that is tied to the disappearance (and presumed death) of John B's father. Unfortunately, Sarah's dad Ward (Charles Esten) wants to hoard it for himself.

In the second season, they uncovered another hidden treasure, but run afoul of Ward once again. In season 3, creators Jonas Pate, Josh Pate and Shannon Burke tease, "The stakes are ramping up. The Pogues realize that their adventures in the first two seasons were merely the prelude to the granddaddy of all treasure hunts.” And that looks to continue, as Outer Banks season 4 is already announced.

Here's everything we know so far about Outer Banks season 3.

When is Outer Banks season 3 streaming on Netflix?

Season 3 consists of 10 episodes, which will all drop at the same time.

Outer Banks season 3 trailer

The Outer Banks season 3 trailer sets up the long-brewing, never-ending feud between the Kooks and the Pogues, the haves and the have-nots. But maybe the Pogues can finally win — if they find treasure. But it won't be easy and it will certainly be dangerous.

Outer Banks season 3 cast

The cast of Outer Banks season 3 is led by Chase Stokes as John B Routledge, the leader of the Pogues, and Madelyn Cline as Sarah Cameron. Also returning are Madison Bailey as Kiara Carrera, Jonathan Daviss as Pope Heyward and Rudy Pankow as JJ Maybank.

Carlacia Grant as Cleo, a Bahamas resident and new Pogue, has been upgraded to series regular.

The Outer Banks season 3 cast will also include:

Charles Esten as Ward Cameron, Sarah's father

Charles Halford as Big John, John B's missing father

Austin North as Topper, Sarah's ex-boyfriend and a Kook

Drew Starkey as Rafe Cameron, Sarah's older brother

Elizabeth Mitchell as Carla Limbrey, a wealthy treasure seeker

Caroline Arapoglou as Rose, Ward's wife and Sarah's stepmother

Julia Antonelli as Wheezie Cameron, Sarah's younger sister

Cullen Moss as Deputy Shoupe

E. Roger Mitchell as Heyward, Pope's father

Samantha Soule as Anna Carrera, Kie's mother

Gary Weeks as Luke, JJ's father

Outer Banks season 3 plot and season 2 ending

In the season 2 finale, the Pogues stow away on the Camerons' ship on a mission to rescue Sarah and to retrieve the gold cross. They are successful at the first part and fail in the second. John B seriously injure Ward in the process, while Rafe and the crew manage to save the cross from dropping into the ocean.

With the help of Cleo, the Pogues get away on a raft, but end up on a deserted island. Meanwhile, Carla Limbrey seeks out someone who could help her get the shroud, the mystical cloth with healing powers that's supposedly hidden in the cross. That someone turns out to be Big John, John B's missing father!

Outer Banks season 3 will presumably follow the teens as they make their way back to the mainland (and their worried families). They're not going to give up on either the gold stashed in Ward Cameron's Bahamas home or the cross. The search for the latter — and the shroud inside — will probably reunite John B and his dad.

As co-creator Josh Pate told Entertainment Weekly (opens in new tab), "John B's relationship with his dad is a huge theme and having his dad back around and eventually they're going to meet back up and John B has to reconcile his idealized version of his dead dad with the reality of his alive dad. It gives us a lot of thematic father-son stuff to work with."

Season 3 will also up the ante on the romances. We want to have a little more room for like our teen drama and teen romances in season 3, just as a general principle," co-creator Shannon Burke told EW.