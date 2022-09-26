New on Netflix: Movies and shows releasing week of September 26

There's always something new on Netflix, and this week we've got a ton of options. Not only is this because Netflix's NC-17 Marilyn Monroe movie Blonde is finally debuting, but because it's the start of the month — which means a whole lot of movies hitting Netflix. It's all a part of how Netflix provides plenty of new movies and shows every weekend.

The biggest Netflix release of the week is Blonde, from writer/director Andrew Dominik. And, no, it's not a biopic. The film is based on Joyce Carol Oates' bestselling novel, which takes creative liberties with a reimagining of Monroe's life. Lead Ana de Armas is working with a solid supporting cast of stars, including Bobby Cannavale, and Adrien Brody. Blonde got a huge 11-minute-long standing ovation at the Venice Film Festival after it finished rolling.

Earlier in the week, we've got a new standup comedy special from Nick Kroll, the latest batch of The Floor Is Lava, and Kid Cudi's animated Black romance film, Entergalactic.

In addition to the list of what's new on Netflix for the week of September 26, we've also got a list of what's leaving Netflix this month.

New on Netflix September 26

A Trip to Infinity (Netflix Documentary)

This documentary profiles pioneers of math and physics around the world who are trying to explain infinity — and find it.

My Little Pony: Make Your Mark: Chapter 2 (Netflix Family)

When these sure-footed friends stick together, their magic is even better! Welcome to Equestria, where everypony belongs.

When these sure-footed friends stick together, their magic is even better! Welcome to Equestria, where everypony belongs.

New on Netflix September 27

Elysium

The Munsters

Nick Kroll: Little Big Boy (Netflix Comedy)

After performing stand-up for 20 years, Nick Kroll makes his Netflix stand-up special debut with Little Big Boy. Filmed at the Warner Theatre in Washington DC, in a set that is hilarious with an emotional undercurrent, Nick shows a bit of his vulnerable side as he talks getting his heart broken for the first time at the ripe age of 33, the power of mothers, his journey to fatherhood, and the trick to farting without making any noise … and much more.

New on Netflix September 28

Blonde (Netflix Film)

Based on the bestselling novel by Joyce Carol Oates, this boldly reimagined fictional portrait of Hollywood legend Marilyn Monroe stars Ana de Armas.

Eat the Rich: The GameStop Saga (Netflix Documentary)

This humorous documentary series follows a group of millennial misfits who banded together online to rescue their beloved GameStop from the clutches of Wall Street bigwigs, in a viral David vs. Goliath story for the 21st century.

This humorous documentary series follows a group of millennial misfits who banded together online to rescue their beloved GameStop from the clutches of Wall Street bigwigs, in a viral David vs. Goliath story for the 21st century.

This humorous documentary series follows a group of millennial misfits who banded together online to rescue their beloved GameStop from the clutches of Wall Street bigwigs, in a viral David vs. Goliath story for the 21st century. Inheritance

Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons: Season 6 🇬🇧 (Netflix Series)

Wrongfully convicted former inmate Raphael Rowe continues his investigation of formidable prisons in Bosnia and Herzegovina, Cyprus, Greece and Moldova.

Too Hot to Handle: Brazil: Season 2 🇧🇷 (Netflix Series)

The sizzling hot reality series returns.

The sizzling hot reality series returns.

Arriving on Netflix September 29

The Empress 🇩🇪 (Netflix Series)

In 1800s Austria, passionate and rebellious Sisi and Emperor Franz Joseph face love under duress, intrigues and power struggles at the Viennese court.

Arriving on Netflix September 30

Anikulapo 🇳🇬 (Netflix Film)

After an affair with the king’s wife leads to his demise, a zealous traveler encounters a mystical bird with the power to give him another chance.

Entergalactic (Netflix Special)

From the minds of Kid Cudi and Kenya Barris comes a story of two young artists navigating the twists and turns of finding love in New York City.

From the minds of Kid Cudi and Kenya Barris comes a story of two young artists navigating the twists and turns of finding love in New York City.

Floor is Lava: Season 3 (Netflix Series)

Fifteen daring new teams fight to race to the top of a towering volcano to win $10,000. Who's going to triumph and who's going to be toast?

Fifteen daring new teams fight to race to the top of a towering volcano to win $10,000. Who's going to triumph and who's going to be toast?

Fifteen daring new teams fight to race to the top of a towering volcano to win $10,000. Who's going to triumph and who's going to be toast? Human Playground (Netflix Series)

Idris Elba’s Human Playground sees the Hollywood actor serve as Executive Producer, as well as providing voiceover, on this epic new documentary series brought to you by the same team behind international best seller Before They Pass Away, which has sold hundreds of thousand copies worldwide.

Phantom Pups 🇨🇦 (Netflix Family)

After Freddie and his family move into a house that everyone in town believes is haunted, he uncovers the cause of the mysterious happenings.

After Freddie and his family move into a house that everyone in town believes is haunted, he uncovers the cause of the mysterious happenings.

Rainbow (Netflix Film)

A modern tale of a teenager's coming-of-age journey loosely inspired by the classic novel "The Wonderful Wizard of Oz."

A modern tale of a teenager’s coming-of-age journey loosely inspired by the classic novel “The Wonderful Wizard of Oz.”

A modern tale of a teenager’s coming-of-age journey loosely inspired by the classic novel “The Wonderful Wizard of Oz.” What We Leave Behind

New on Netflix October 1

17 Again

30 Minutes or Less

60 Days In: Season 3

Any Given Sunday

Barbie: It Takes Two: Season 2

Call Me by Your Name

Charlotte's Web (2006)

Chocolat

City Slickers

The Color Purple

Gladiator

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days

I Love You, Man

Labyrinth

Land of the Lost

Last Seen Alive

Mr. & Mrs. Smith

National Lampoon's European Vacation

National Lampoon's Vacation

Ocean's Eleven

Ocean's Thirteen

Ocean's Twelve

Point Break (1991)

Risky Business

Robin Hood

Runaway Bride

Rush Hour

Rush Hour 2

Rush Hour 3

Scooby-Doo

Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed

Sex and the City 2

Sex and the City: The Movie

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie

Vegas Vacation

Walking Tall

Wedding Crashers

Yes Man

New on Netflix October 2

Forever Queens 🇲🇽-- NETFLIX SERIES

This series follows the lives of Mexican show biz queens Sylvia Pasquel, Laura Zapata, Lucía Méndez and Lorena Herrera as they form a unique friendship.

What's leaving Netflix this week

Leaving 9/29/22

Gotham: Seasons 1-5

Leaving 9/30/22

3 Ninjas: Kick Back

Argo

Boogie Nights

Catch Me If You Can

The Cave

Constantine

Dirty Harry

Dumb and Dumber

Full Metal Jacket

I Am Legend

Insidious

Made of Honor

Mean Girls

My Babysitter's a Vampire: Seasons 1-2

Old School

The Perfect Storm

The Rite

Seven

The Sweetest Thing

Taxi Driver

The Talented Mr. Ripley

Leaving 10/2/22

Schitt's Creek: Seasons 1-6