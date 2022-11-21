Netflix is the new home for the creepy and kooky, at least once the Wednesday release date hits (you get one guess of what day that is), and we can watch Tim Burton's Wednesday Addams series online.

Wednesday start time, channel Wednesday premieres (with all 10 episodes arriving at once) on Wednesday (Nov. 23) at 3 a.m. ET on Netflix (opens in new tab).

Netflix loves its YA-focused spinoffs of popular properties (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina got four seasons), so it's not a huge surprise that Netflix has a show starring one of the most iconic goth kids in Wednesday Addams (now played by Jenna Ortega). Now a teen, Ms. Addams has been kicked out of a high school far too normal for her, and is headed to the school where her parents met.

Speaking of her parents, the idea of an Addams Family show on Netflix was music to our ears when we learned that Luis Guzmán was cast as Gomez Addams (while Catherine Zeta-Jones is Morticia, his cara mia). And in other solid casting news, The Sandman co-star Gwendoline Christie is playing the principal at the new school that Wednesday enrolls at.

The series will see Ms. Addams work on her burgeoning psychic abilities, demand that Thing pledge its loyalty and solve a 25-year-old mystery at her new school. The word is out on if it's one of the best Netflix shows. Tim Burton has the director credit for the first four episodes, and he's also listed as a co-creator for the series.

Here's how you can watch Wednesday:

When does Wednesday come out on Netflix?

All eight episodes will drop at the same time.

Wednesday trailer

The below trailer shows us how Wednesday Addams gets kicked out of Nancy Reagan High School, in a devious incident involving the swim team. It also shows us Luis Guzman and Catherine Zeta-Jones as Gomez and Morticia.

Tim Burton’s Wednesday Addams cast

Jenna Ortega (You, The Fallout) will portray Wednesday Addams, per a Netflix announcement. Christina Ricci will have a minor role as a character named Marilyn Thornhill. Catherine Zeta-Jones is Morticia, and our favorite piece of casting is Luis Guzmán as Gomez.

Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams

Gwendoline Christie as Principal Larissa Weems

Jamie McShane as Sheriff Galpin

Percy Hynes White as Xavier Thorpe

Hunter Doohan as Tyler Galpin

Emma Myers as Enid Sinclair

Joy Sunday as Bianca Barclay

Naomi J Ogawa as Yoko Tanaka

Moosa Mostafa as Eugene Ottinger

Georgie Farmer as Ajax Petropolus

Riki Lindhome as Dr. Valerie Kinbott

Christina Ricci as Marilyn Thornhill

Guest Stars:

Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia Addams

Luis Guzmán as Gomez Addams

Isaac Ordonez as Pugsley Addams

Iman Marson as Lucas Walker

Lucius Hoyos as Young Gomez

Tim Burton’s Wednesday Addams story

We know a surprising lot about what Wednesday is going to face. In the announcement, we learned that the eight-episode run ordered by Netflix will see her going to school while dealing with "her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the local town, and solve the supernatural mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago."

Tim Burton’s Wednesday Addams crew

According to Netflix's announcement (opens in new tab), Al Gough (Smallville, Spider-Man 2) and Miles Millar (also Smallville) pitched the streaming service on the series.

Then, Netflix found out that Tim Burton (Nightmare Before Christmas, Batman) wanted in on it. In fact, Burton was so interested that Wednesday will mark his debut as a TV series director.