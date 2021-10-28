Google Pixel 6 launch day live blog — reviews, deals and stock updates

The Google Pixel 6 is officially on sale today in the U.S., and there's plenty of hype around this new lineup. Our Google Pixel 6 review and Google Pixel 6 Pro review are mostly positive, as Google has delivered strong cameras, a capable new Tensor chip with serious AI smarts and handy features like Magic Eraser mode.

The Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro are also more affordable than other flagship phones, starting at $599 and $899, respectively. But there's some trade-offs here, including displays that don't shine as bright as the competition and battery life.

Regardless, the Pixel 6 Pro seems to be off to a strong start, as Google is out of stock of two colors on the Pixel 6 Pro already. So what do you need to know about these two phones before you potentially buy? How do they stack up to each other and the best phones from Samsung and Apple? And how can you get the best deal?

We're here to answer those questions and whatever you want to ask in our Google Pixel 6 launch day live blog.

Google Pixel 6 quick links:

