<a id="elk-cc3042fa-5d07-4ce3-9634-3fa9bb9890a9"></a><h2 id="current-status-2">Current status</h2><figure class="van-image-figure inline-layout" data-bordeaux-image-check id="ec0d6099-74df-4af9-8cae-ac4af30c8827"><div class="image-full-width-wrapper"><div class="image-widthsetter" style="max-width:1540px;"><p class="vanilla-image-block" style="padding-top:62.21%;"><img id="5j8XewHu7WrgQ2uxRuqkrK" name="Screenshot 2025-09-03 at 10.20.28" alt="OpenAI downdetector" src="https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/5j8XewHu7WrgQ2uxRuqkrK.png" mos="" align="middle" fullscreen="" width="1540" height="958" attribution="" endorsement="" class=""></p></div></div><figcaption itemprop="caption description" class=" inline-layout"><span class="credit" itemprop="copyrightHolder">(Image credit: Downdetector)</span></figcaption></figure><p id="09c9555a-c808-4633-a8a6-3c71f6c7ccba">The first signs of ChatGPT being down and out started at around 4 a.m. EST / 9 a.m. BST, with Downdetector showing a OpenAI's AI chatbot experiencing issues. Currently, more users are still having issues, with over 100 reports right now.</p><p>OpenAI states it's currently investigating the issue.</p>