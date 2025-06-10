ChatGPT is down — live updates as OpenAI's chatbot and Sora video generator suffer worldwide outage
ChatGPT has suffered an unexpected outage
A surprise outage has caused ChatGPT to go offline for users around the world today (June 10) with both the app and API affected by the issue.
Reports began appearing on the outage tracking site Down Detector at around 2.45am ET / 11.45pm PT / 7.45am BST before falling slightly and spiking again as users in the U.K. and Europe came online. The second spike has only grown as ChatGPT users in Europe, North American and Australia continue to report problems.
As well as ChatGPT's free and paid-for tiers, OpenAI's image generator Sora is also experiencing problems. While some users are reporting they are able to use the service as normal, others are experiencing an error or message or ChatGPT is failing to load at all.
OpenAI has confirmed it's aware of the issue and is working on a fix. The outage has lasted for over five hours at this point and we're following the news right here as it develops.
ChatGPT outage — Live updates
What does Gemini think?
With ChatGPT currently unavailable to me, I turned to Gemini to get some ideas of what might be behind today's unexpected outage.
I gave Gemini 2.5 Flash the simple prompt: "What could be causing the current ChatGPT outage?"
Here's the answer it gave:
While the exact cause of the outage has not been officially confirmed by OpenAI, potential reasons for such disruptions can include:
Internal errors: This could involve software bugs, failed updates, or other technical glitches within OpenAI's systems.
High demand/traffic overload: A surge in users or requests can sometimes overwhelm servers, leading to performance degradation or outages.
Cyberattacks: Although less common, cyberattacks like DDoS (Distributed Denial of Service) can disrupt services by flooding them with malicious traffic.
Users are reporting various error messages such as "A network error occurred," "Hmm.. something seems to have gone wrong," and "Error in message stream." The outage appears to be impacting both free and paid ChatGPT Plus users, and some users are reporting that lower-tier models might be working, albeit slowly, while flagship models are entirely unresponsive
Bad news for students
I can only imagine the number of students feeling the effects of no ChatGPT today. Especially since back in April, OpenAI made ChatGPT Plus completely free for students to use.
The offer was available exclusively for both full and part-time students in the U.S. and Canada and had to be claimed before May 31.
ChatGPT Plus subscribers aren't immune
At first, I thought it may just be ChatGPT's free tier that was affected, but subscribers to the $20/month ChatGPT Plus service are also reporting being unable to use the platform.
This also appears to be a global issue, with users in the U.K., U.S., Australia and mainland Europe saying they're affected. Many are reporting they are seeing "error in the message stream" appear when they try to prompt the AI.
5 hours since the first reports started
We're coming up on five hours since the first trickle of reports started to come through, with the real surge starting around four hours ago. The last time we had a significant outage was back in March and that only lasted for around an hour.
The current report on OpenAI's status page is showing no real improvement for the problems affected the chatbot, its API platform or Sora.
A second spike
It looked for a moment there like the reports might be falling but a second spike has emerged as ChatGPT's issues remain unresolved for many users. By my count, the second spike is even higher than the first.
And, as the North American userbase starts to come online, we could see those reports continue to climb if the service remains offline. ChatGPT is currently used by about 500 million people worldwide and has become an indispensable tool in their daily lives.
A (very brief) update on Sora
OpenAI has posted an update on the problems with Sora.
"We are continuing to investigate," the company said on the OpenAI status page. That's it, I'm afraid. Nothing more to report just yet.
Grok weighs in
While I'm unable to get any response from ChatGPT, not everyone is experiencing the issues. One user on X managed to get ChatGPT to respond about the current outage, and then asked xAI's Grok model to give its thoughts on whether or not it was better led Elon Musk's 'bot to claim it's more reliable.
Grok's response to the prompt was:
"ChatGPT is down due to a global outage starting early June 10, 2025, affecting web and mobile users with error messages and login issues. OpenAI is investigating, but the cause and resolution timeline are unclear.
"Comparing Grok and ChatGPT, Grok excels in technical tasks like coding (79.4% accuracy) and problem-solving, while ChatGPT is better for creative tasks like writing and image generation. Today, Grok is more reliable due to the outage, but long-term, the best choice depends on your needs: technical for Grok, creative for ChatGPT."
Alternatives to ChatGPT
While we wait for OpenAI to lay a hold of the socket wrench, rip open the server panels and start fixing ChatGPT, now might be a good time to acquaint yourself with some of the best ChatGPT alternatives.
We've tested plenty of AI tools here at Tom's Guide and DeepSeek, Claude and Google's Gemini all offer a robust alternative set of AI services to use instead.
System status
OpenAI breaks down the number of affected components on each of its services that are currently experiencing problems.
ChatGPT has 21 affected components while its API platform has 14. Sora currently has 4 affected components.
The sound of silence...
While some users are receiving an error message, I'm not even getting that when I attempted to use ChatGPT on the free tier on my Chrome browser.
I'm based in London and asked the chatbot, "What is causing the current ChatGPT outage", all I get is the pulsating white dot as the AI stays mute. It's quite spooky.
Some reports are suggesting that Enterprise users may be unaffected, but I haven't been able to verify this myself.
"Elevated error rates"
According to OpenAI, users are experiencing "elevated error rates and latency" across its services.
In practice, this means the chatbot is unable to answer questions. When users hit it with a prompt, they are met with an error message that reads: "Too many concurrent requests."
Predictably, the memes have already started up over on social media...
That's quite a spike...
When ChatGPT goes down, it goes down hard. The above chart from DownDetector shows just how quickly reports started to come through from users having problems with ChatGPT.
The reports started at around 2.45am ET before falling briefly at about 3.30am ET but then spiking dramatically at 5.30am ET with over 1,000 reports coming through. At time of writing, it seems like the reports are coming back down again.
Sora is also affected
As well as ChatGPT, OpenAI's video generator Sora is also experiencing issues. According to OpenAI's status page, Sora is also experiencing a "partial outage" and the company is investigating.
If you're not able to use Sora yourself right now, here are 7 alternative AI video generators we recommend.
OpenAI is investigating
OpenAI has acknowledged the current outage and is investigating the problem.
According to the company's server status, there is a "Partial outage" that is causing issues for users.
OpenAI's report says: "Some users are experiencing elevated error rates and latency across the listed services. We are continuing to investigate this issue."