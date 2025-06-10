ChatGPT is down — live updates as OpenAI's chatbot and Sora video generator suffer worldwide outage

Refresh

What does Gemini think? (Image credit: Shutterstock) With ChatGPT currently unavailable to me, I turned to Gemini to get some ideas of what might be behind today's unexpected outage. I gave Gemini 2.5 Flash the simple prompt: "What could be causing the current ChatGPT outage?" Here's the answer it gave: While the exact cause of the outage has not been officially confirmed by OpenAI, potential reasons for such disruptions can include: Internal errors: This could involve software bugs, failed updates, or other technical glitches within OpenAI's systems. High demand/traffic overload: A surge in users or requests can sometimes overwhelm servers, leading to performance degradation or outages. Cyberattacks: Although less common, cyberattacks like DDoS (Distributed Denial of Service) can disrupt services by flooding them with malicious traffic. Users are reporting various error messages such as "A network error occurred," "Hmm.. something seems to have gone wrong," and "Error in message stream." The outage appears to be impacting both free and paid ChatGPT Plus users, and some users are reporting that lower-tier models might be working, albeit slowly, while flagship models are entirely unresponsive

Bad news for students

I can only imagine the number of students feeling the effects of no ChatGPT today. Especially since back in April, OpenAI made ChatGPT Plus completely free for students to use. The offer was available exclusively for both full and part-time students in the U.S. and Canada and had to be claimed before May 31.

(Image credit: Shutterstock) At first, I thought it may just be ChatGPT's free tier that was affected, but subscribers to the $20/month ChatGPT Plus service are also reporting being unable to use the platform. This also appears to be a global issue, with users in the U.K., U.S., Australia and mainland Europe saying they're affected. Many are reporting they are seeing "error in the message stream" appear when they try to prompt the AI. Read the full story: 7 ways I use ChatGPT Plus — here’s why I think it's worth it

5 hours since the first reports started (Image credit: Shutterstock) We're coming up on five hours since the first trickle of reports started to come through, with the real surge starting around four hours ago. The last time we had a significant outage was back in March and that only lasted for around an hour. The current report on OpenAI's status page is showing no real improvement for the problems affected the chatbot, its API platform or Sora. (Image credit: OpenAI)

A second spike (Image credit: DownDetector) It looked for a moment there like the reports might be falling but a second spike has emerged as ChatGPT's issues remain unresolved for many users. By my count, the second spike is even higher than the first. And, as the North American userbase starts to come online, we could see those reports continue to climb if the service remains offline. ChatGPT is currently used by about 500 million people worldwide and has become an indispensable tool in their daily lives.

(Image credit: Future) OpenAI has posted an update on the problems with Sora. "We are continuing to investigate," the company said on the OpenAI status page. That's it, I'm afraid. Nothing more to report just yet. (Image credit: OpenAI)

Grok weighs in

While I'm unable to get any response from ChatGPT, not everyone is experiencing the issues. One user on X managed to get ChatGPT to respond about the current outage, and then asked xAI's Grok model to give its thoughts on whether or not it was better led Elon Musk's 'bot to claim it's more reliable.

Grok's response to the prompt was: "ChatGPT is down due to a global outage starting early June 10, 2025, affecting web and mobile users with error messages and login issues. OpenAI is investigating, but the cause and resolution timeline are unclear. "Comparing Grok and ChatGPT, Grok excels in technical tasks like coding (79.4% accuracy) and problem-solving, while ChatGPT is better for creative tasks like writing and image generation. Today, Grok is more reliable due to the outage, but long-term, the best choice depends on your needs: technical for Grok, creative for ChatGPT." Here's what happened when we put ChatGPT vs Grok to the test with 7 prompts.

Alternatives to ChatGPT (Image credit: Microsoft/Google/Anthropic) While we wait for OpenAI to lay a hold of the socket wrench, rip open the server panels and start fixing ChatGPT, now might be a good time to acquaint yourself with some of the best ChatGPT alternatives. We've tested plenty of AI tools here at Tom's Guide and DeepSeek, Claude and Google's Gemini all offer a robust alternative set of AI services to use instead.

System status (Image credit: Tom's Guide) OpenAI breaks down the number of affected components on each of its services that are currently experiencing problems. ChatGPT has 21 affected components while its API platform has 14. Sora currently has 4 affected components.

The sound of silence... (Image credit: Tom's Guide) While some users are receiving an error message, I'm not even getting that when I attempted to use ChatGPT on the free tier on my Chrome browser. I'm based in London and asked the chatbot, "What is causing the current ChatGPT outage", all I get is the pulsating white dot as the AI stays mute. It's quite spooky. Some reports are suggesting that Enterprise users may be unaffected, but I haven't been able to verify this myself.

"Elevated error rates"

According to OpenAI, users are experiencing "elevated error rates and latency" across its services. In practice, this means the chatbot is unable to answer questions. When users hit it with a prompt, they are met with an error message that reads: "Too many concurrent requests." Predictably, the memes have already started up over on social media...

That's quite a spike... (Image credit: Tom's Guide) When ChatGPT goes down, it goes down hard. The above chart from DownDetector shows just how quickly reports started to come through from users having problems with ChatGPT. The reports started at around 2.45am ET before falling briefly at about 3.30am ET but then spiking dramatically at 5.30am ET with over 1,000 reports coming through. At time of writing, it seems like the reports are coming back down again.

Sora is also affected (Image credit: Tom's Guide) As well as ChatGPT, OpenAI's video generator Sora is also experiencing issues. According to OpenAI's status page, Sora is also experiencing a "partial outage" and the company is investigating. If you're not able to use Sora yourself right now, here are 7 alternative AI video generators we recommend.