Lions vs Packers live stream: How to watch Monday Night Football online

The Lions vs Packers live stream has Aaron Rodgers looking to bounce back from one of the worst performances of his career and a Detroit team who’s comeback came up just short against the 49ers. Who will get redemption in this NFL live stream?

Lions vs Packers channel, start time The Lions vs Packers live stream is tomorrow (Monday, Sept. 20).

• Time — 8:15 p.m. ET / 5:15 p.m. PT / 1:15 a.m. BST

• U.S. — Watch on ESPN via Sling or Fubo.TV

• U.K. — Watch on Sky Sports NFL

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

Awful. Horrendous. Hideous. All words that would accurately describe the performance of three-time MVP Aaron Rodgers against the Saints last week. His 36.8 passer rating was the lowest rating of week one and the fourth lowest of his career. But here’s the good news for Packer fans.

Rodgers posted a 35.4 rating against the Bucs last year and bounced back the following week to not only win, but post a 132.4 rating with four touchdown passes in a 35-20 win over the Texans.

Now the Lions will travel to Lambeau field to try and squash any chance of Rodgers rebounding. This will also mark the first start for Jared Goff at the Packers’ historic home stadium but he has faced the Packers before. Goff is 1-0 against Rodgers and company, beating at them at the L.A. Coliseum in 2018, 29-27 in a game that saw Goff throw for three touchdowns.

The Lions are coming off a too-little-too-late loss to the 49ers last Sunday. Detroit trailed by as much as 28 points before outsourcing San Francisco 23-3 through the final 20 minutes of the game. Goff completed 38-of-his-57 passes for 338 yards and three touchdowns in the loss with one interception. He also hit three different receivers for at least eight catches.

The Packers are a huge 11-point favorite against the Lions. The over/under is 48.

How to watch Lions vs Packers live stream from anywhere

We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied.View Deal

NFL streaming tip:

If you're away from home and so can't watch the Lions vs Packers live stream, you can still see the game. Using the best VPN makes it so that you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town, so you can access the same streaming services you already pay for.

Here's how easy it is to stream NFL from anywhere in the world:

1. Get a VPN (we recommend ExpressVPN as the best out there)

2. Connect to the location you want to stream from

3. Use your usual streaming service and watch like normal

Exclusive Tom's Guide Discount: Save 49% on the 12-month ExpressVPN plan

Lions vs Packers live streams in the US

In the US, Lions vs Packers is going to be broadcast on ESPN, which is available with most cable packages and on two of our favorite streaming services fuboTV and Sling TV .

The game starts at 8:15 p.m. ET / 5:15 p.m. PT on Monday (Sept. 13).

If FOX, ESPN, NBC and NFL Network have typically been enough to get you all the football you need, you could rely on Sling (which doesn't include CBS, and RedZone is available with the Sports Extra add on). You can get your local CBS NFL games via Paramount Plus, if you want.

The more comprehensive package comes from fuboTV, as it has all five of the main channels you'll want: CBS, ESPN, FOX, NBC and the NFL Network. That's why it's one of the best streaming services.

It's a case of "you get what you pay for" as Sling Orange & Blue (which you'd need to get ESPN, FOX, NBC and NFL Network) costs $50 per month, while the Fubo TV Standard package gives you all of the above, for $65 per month.

Fubo.TV : One of the best streaming services with ESPN, and the top pick for watching all of the 2021 NFL live streams, Fubo has all of the right network channels and the two cable channels you don't want to go without. Who needs cable? Not Fubo subscribers. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front.View Deal

If you can stand to miss CBS games, Sling TV provides a middle ground. The $50 per month Sling Orange + Blue package has ESPN for this game, as well as local FOX and NBC affiliates.View Deal

NFL Sunday Ticket: This game is not included in NFL Sunday Ticket, as no night-time games are included this week.

Lions vs Packers live streams for free

If you just want to watch on your phone, the Yahoo Sports app for iOS and Android gives away every NFL game that's broadcast in your local TV market to your smartphone or tablet for free. This appears to include pre-season games, but we can't find specific confirmation for this game.

Yes, that includes Monday Night Football and Thursday Night Football. You can also sign into your NFL Game Pass subscription and stream it from the Yahoo app.

With one of our best TV antenna picks you can watch live if — and only if — your local ABC affiliate is showing Lions vs Packers.

Lions vs Packers live streams in the UK

American football fans across the pond can watch Lions vs Packers on Sky Sports, the typical home to more than 100 live games per NFL season.

The Lions vs Packers live stream starts at 1:15 a.m. BST Sunday evening on Sky Sports NFL.

Americans abroad could just use the service of their choice, provided they log in via a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

Lions vs Packers live streams in Canada

Get in, folks, we're going to Da Zone. Or to be more specific, Canadian football fans will need DAZN to watch Lions vs Packers live streams in Canada.

DAZN is also the home of live Champions League soccer games. Plus, Canadians get a 30-day free trial of DAZN here.