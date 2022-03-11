Leeds vs Norwich live stream and how to watch Premier League 21/22 game online

The Leeds vs Norwich live stream is arguably the most important fixture of the weekend. It might not have the glamor of featuring two title-chasing sides, but it’s a match of huge significance in the Premier League relegation battle.

Leeds vs Norwich live stream, date, time, channels The Leeds vs Norwich live stream takes place Sunday, March 13.

► Time 2 p.m. GMT / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT

• U.S. — Watch on Peacock (requires Premium or Premium Plus subscription)

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

As it currently stands, Leeds and Norwich are the most out-of-form teams in the entire division: both have lost their last six games in a row. Norwich are rock bottom of the table, and while Leeds have managed so far to stay out of the relegation zone, the gap is shrinking rapidly and there's a real chance the Yorkshire side could drop down into the Championship.

The controversial decision to sack beloved manager Marcelo Bielsa and replace him with American coach Jesse Marsch has yet to pay off for Leeds. Since Marsch’s appointment, the side have narrowly lost to Leicester before being thoroughly dismantled by Aston Villa in a result that deepened the club's already significant relegation fears.

Leeds look a shadow of the side who enjoyed such a strong campaign last season. Long-term injuries to key players such as Patrick Bamford and Kalvin Phillips have had a seismic impact on performances. While scoring goals is a problem, the real issue is that Leeds simply cannot stop conceding. After 28 games, no Premier League side has ever conceded more than the 64 goals Leeds currently have. That’s a stat that feels particularly ominous.

The visit of fellow relegation strugglers Norwich to Elland Road is a chance for them to gain some confidence, but the visitors have also earmarked this fixture as a must-win. Norwich enjoyed a mini resurgence after appointing Dean Smith last November, but in 2022 have sunk to the bottom of the EPL table with a whimper.

Granted, Norwich have faced tricky opposition in recent weeks, playing the likes of Liverpool, Manchester City, Wolves and Southampton, but the defeat at home to Brentford last weekend felt particularly damaging to the side’s slim chances of pulling off a miraculous survival. There’s an argument to be made that if Norwich don’t take something from this game they are all but guaranteed to be playing Championship football next season.

This is a six-pointer in every sense of the word: neither team can afford to not win. Find out what happens by watching the Leeds vs Norwich live stream, which we'll show you how to do below. And make sure you don’t miss a game this season with our how to watch Premier League 21/22 hub.

How to watch the Leeds vs Norwich live stream wherever you are

The Leeds vs Norwich live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Our favorite right now is ExpressVPN, thanks to its combination of superb speed, great customer service and excellent device support. It also offers a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you could check it out without having to sign up long term.

Speed, security and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN our favorite VPN service. In our testing, we were impressed by its fast connection times and by its ability to access more than 3,000 services in 160 locations across 94 countries. A 30-day money-back guarantee is another bonus.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to NBCSN, Peacock or another service and watch the game.

Exclusive Tom's Guide Discount: Save 49% on the 12-month ExpressVPN plan

How to watch the Leeds vs Norwich live stream in the US

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Leeds vs Norwich live stream on Peacock, NBC's streaming service. To tune in, you'll need to be signed up for either a Premium subscription ($4.99/month) or Premium Plus ($9.99/month, which also gets rid of ads.

If you're outside of the U.S. but still have the right Peacock subscription, you can watch the Leeds vs Norwich live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

In addition to showing selected Premier League 21/22 live streams, Peacock also has huge library of licensed content drawn from various brands. That includes shows like 30 Rock, The Voice, Battlestar Galactica, Law & Order: SVU and This Is Us.

How to watch the Leeds vs Norwich live stream in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Canadians can watch the Leeds vs Norwich live stream on DAZN.

Sadly, DAZN no longer offers new customers a 30-day free-trial period, so you'll have to pay the $20 CAD per month fee, although you can save a little by buying annually ($150 CAD). DAZN, if you're unfamiliar, has apps on every single streaming platform there is.

Canadians stuck abroad that still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as ExpressVPN to trick their streaming device to thinking it's back in the great white north.

How to watch the Leeds vs Norwich live stream in the UK

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Leeds vs Norwich kicks off at 3 p.m. GMT in the U.K., but the game isn't one of those being shown on any of the usual providers — Sky Sports, BT Sport and Amazon Prime.

If, however, you're an American or Canadian (or from any other country with a legitimate live stream service for Leeds vs Norwich) and are only in the U.K. temporarily, you can still watch services from your home country. All you'll need is one of the best VPN services, like ExpressVPN.

How to watch the Leeds vs Norwich live stream in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Aussies can watch the Leeds vs Norwich live stream on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV — plus it costs a very reasonable $14.99 AUD per month. An Annual Pass is also available for $139 AUD/year, but a current offer knocks that back to a bargain $99 AUD.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on your Optus account, as if you were back home.

How to watch the Leeds vs Norwich live stream in New Zealand

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Kiwis can access the Leeds vs Norwich live stream via Spark Sport, which costs $24.99 NZD per month. Bear in mind, though, that there's currently a seven-day free trial so you can check it out for the start of the season and see how you like it.

Spark is available via web browsers plus loads of streaming devices including Chromecast and Apple TV, so there's no shortage of ways to watch it.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.