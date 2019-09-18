Killer Deal: Take $50 Off PS4 Pro

The PS4 Pro isn't just for playing video games. With 4K content streaming and the only console with VR support, it's a one stop entertainment center.

Currently, Amazon has the Sony PS4 Pro on sale for $349. Normally, this system is priced at $399, so that's $50 back in your pocket. For those keeping tabs, the console hit an all-time low of $310 earlier in the month, but it's likely we won't see that price again till Black Friday 2019.

Sony PS4 Pro 1TB Console: was $399 now $349 @ Amazon

The PS4 Pro is Sony's 4K-capable gaming console. It's also the only console out there that offers VR support. For a limited time, it's $50 off which drops it back down to its Prime Day 2019 sale price. View Deal

Engineered to deliver double the performance of its predecessor, the PS4 Pro is the beefier version of the original PS4. It features an overclocked 2.1 GHz CPU and ramped-up memory bandwidth.

Fan favorites like Assassin's Creed Odyssey, Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, Destiny 2, Final Fantasy XV, and God of War are just a few titles that are optimized on Sony's powerful console. It's the system to get if you're a 4K TV owner or plan on becoming one in the near future.

We loved the PS4 Pro's 4K gaming performance as well as its HDR and PSVR compatibility. Although it doesn't play 4K Blu-ray discs, it makes up for it with 4K content streaming support.

Also on sale at Amazon is the 4K optimized Mortal Kombat 11 for $37 ($22 off).

There's no telling how long these PS4 deals will last, so be sure to grab them while you still can.