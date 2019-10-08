Killer Deal: iPhone XR Just $8 Per Month on Sprint

Want to pay the least amount of money for a new iPhone? If so, Sprint's flash sale lets you lease the Editor's Choice iPhone XR for less than any other carrier.

For a limited time, you can get the iPhone XR (64GB) for $8/mo. with no money down via Sprint's 18-month Flex plan. (Scroll down to "Flash Sale" to see this deal). Normally, you'd pay $25/mo. to lease this phone, so that's $306 in savings. After 18 months, you can either upgrade your iPhone or pay the remaining balance to own it. It's one of the best iPhone XR deals you can get right now.

Apple iPhone XR: was $25/mo. now $8/mo.

The Editor's Choice iPhone XR is just as fast as the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max. What's more, it's faster than most Android devices. For a limited time, you can lease Apple's budget phone for just $8 a month via Sprint.View Deal

There are a few requirements to Sprint's offer. First, you must open a new line and activate the iPhone XR under Sprint's 18-month Flex leasing plan. Sprint's monthly service plans range from $40/mo. for 2GB of data with unlimited text/calls to $80/mo. for their Unlimited Premium plan, which includes additional features like Hulu, Tidal, and Prime.

The iPhone XR runs on iOS 12 (upgradeable to iOS 13.1) and features a 6.1-inch LCD (1792 x 828) display, A12 Bionic chip, and 64GB of storage. If you want more space, Sprint also offers the 128GB model iPhone XR for $8/mo. with $50 down.

In our iPhone XR review, we loved its fast processor, 11.5 hour battery life, and excellent camera performance. Though its single rear camera lens lacks optical zoom, we rated it 4.5 out of 5 stars for its overall performance.

The iPhone XR's A12 Bionic processor is just as fast as the A12 chip found in the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max. In real-world testing we played AR Blast and experienced its silky smooth performance.

In our lab, we used Geekbench 4 to test the iPhone XR's overall performance and it scored 11,312. That's comparable to the iPhone XS Max (11,515) and iPhone XS (11,420) performance scores.

By comparison, the iPhone XR beats most of the best Android phones out there. It blew past the benchmarks of Android phone like the Galaxy Note 9 (8,876), OnePlus 6 (9,088), and the Google Pixel 3 XL (7,684).

This deal ends Oct. 10.