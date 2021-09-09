Jets vs Panthers live stream: How to watch NFL week 1 game online

The Jets vs Panthers live stream is one that jumps off the schedule. Zach Wilson travels to Carolina to take on the man he’s replacing in Sam Darnold. This NFL live stream has guaranteed drama as well as talent.

Jets vs Panthers channel, start time The Jets vs Panthers live stream takes place on Sunday (Sept. 12).

• Time — 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. BST

• U.S. — Watch on CBS via Fubo.TV or Paramount Plus.

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

It’s not often that two teams who combined for seven wins a season ago warrant attention in week one of the following year. However, throw in a quarterback who was given up on and traded away before the age of 24 facing his old team and mix in the New York market and you got yourself some headlines.

The Jets took Sam Darnold with the third overall pick in the 2018 draft. He would go just 13-25 as starter over the next three years while the Jets struggled mightily in a variety of areas. They would bring in a new general manager, Joe Douglas in 2019 and fire their head coach Adam Gase at the end of last year. Douglas then hired Robert Saleh as his new head coach and he hit the reset button on their franchise quarterback, again. Douglas traded Darnold to the Panthers for second, sixth and fourth round picks then took Zach Wilson with the second overall selection.

Now with Darnold looking to lead the Panthers back to the playoffs for the first time in three years, Zach Wilson is the latest charged with being the Jets’ ‘future.’’ Wilson will try to be the first Jets quarterback to get the team to the playoffs since Mark Sanchez in 2010.

Both Wilson and Darnold will have help though. In New York, Wilson has new addition Corey Davis to catch his passes while in Carolina, the Panthers are looking forward to Christian McCaffey being healthy after playing in just three games last year thanks to ankle and shoulder injuries.

The Panthers are 5.5-point favorites against the Jets. The over/under is 44.5. The 2021 NFL season marks the league’s first 17-game regular season schedule.

How to watch Jets vs Panthers live stream from anywhere

Jets vs Panthers live streams in the US

In the US, Jets vs Panthers is going to be broadcast on CBS, which is available with most cable packages and on one of our favorite streaming services: fuboTV . The game starts at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT on Sunday (Sept. 12).

You can get your local CBS network's NFL games via Paramount Plus, if you want.

Sling TV doesn't have CBS (not without AirTV at least), which is why the more comprehensive package comes from fuboTV, as it has all five of the main channels you'll want: CBS, ESPN, FOX, NBC and the NFL Network. That's why it's one of the best streaming services.

NFL Sunday Ticket: This game is included in NFL Sunday Ticket, which is available even if you don't have DirecTV.

Jets vs Panthers live streams for free

If you just want to watch on your phone, the Yahoo Sports app for iOS and Android gives away every NFL game that's broadcast in your local TV market to your smartphone or tablet for free. This appears to include pre-season games, but we can't find specific confirmation for this game.

Yes, that includes Monday Night Football and Thursday Night Football. You can also sign into your NFL Game Pass subscription and stream it from the Yahoo app.

With one of our best TV antenna picks you can watch live if — and only if — your local CBS affiliate is showing Jets vs Panthers.

Jets vs Panthers live streams in the UK

American football fans across the pond cannot watch Jets vs Panthers on Sky Sports, the typical home to more than 100 live games per NFL season.

The Jets vs Panthers live stream starts at 6 p.m. BST Sunday evening.

Americans abroad could just use the service of their choice, provided they log in via a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

Jets vs Panthers live streams in Canada

Get in, folks, we're going to Da Zone. Or to be more specific, Canadian football fans will need DAZN to watch Jets vs Panthers live streams in Canada.

DAZN is also the home of live Champions League soccer games. Plus, Canadians get a 30-day free trial of DAZN here.