Japan vs Sweden live stream: How to watch Women’s World Cup 2023 quarter-final free online today – team news

Technicality meets physicality in the quarter-finals of the 2023 Women’s World Cup, with the Japan vs Sweden live stream serving up the starkest clash of styles at the tournament — you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN, and potentially for FREE.

Japan vs Sweden live stream, date, time, channels The Japan vs Sweden live stream takes place on Friday (August 11).

► Time: 3:30 a.m. ET / 12:30 a.m. PT / 8:30 a.m. BST / 5:30 p.m. AEST

• AUS — 7Plus (FREE LIVE STREAM)

• U.K. — BBC iPlayer (FREE LIVE STREAM)

• U.S. — FOX via Sling

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

Equally proficient at dominating possession, striking on the counter, threading the needle, hammering one in from range, cutting in from out wide and pouncing on a cross, Japan have scored a tournament-leading 14 goals, with Hinata Miyazawa topping the charts with five of her own.

When Miyazawa has found herself marked out of the game, Mina Tanaka and Riko Ueki have taken turns to torment defenders, and the trio's finishing has been first-rate. They always attack with purpose, even when the odds look slim, and are never afraid to go one-on-one and try their luck. They might not have made the top 10 of FIFA's rankings, but there's no doubt that they're the WWC favorites.

Sweden's approach couldn't differ more. Route One is the name of the game and while it's been anything but pretty it's paid dividends. Knowing what they’re going to do is very different from stopping it, and Japan keeper Ayaka Yamashita is going to have to extract the absolute maximum from her 5ft.-7in. frame in order to survive the aerial onslaught.

The majority of Sweden's outfield players tower over Yamashita, with Lina Hurtig standing at 5ft 11in, and Amanda Ilestedt and Fridolina Rolfö each measuring in at 5ft 10in. While Ilestedt’s lack of mobility and proclivity for a clanger has caused heart-stopping moments at the back, she's more than made up for them with three goals – all of them headed in from corners.

Japan have made one change to their lineup, with Portland Thorns winger Hina Sugita making her first start of the tournament on the left in place of Jun Endo, who's been a little quiet of late. Peter Gerhardsson has gone with his tried and trusted personnel, which means Stina Blackstenius (5ft 9in) retains her place up front.

The Japan vs Sweden live stream could be one of the games of the tournament. We’ll show you how to watch today's Women’s World Cup 2023 game online from anywhere and for free down below.

How to watch Japan vs Sweden anywhere

Japan vs Sweden live streams will be shown free on a few different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Our favorite right now is ExpressVPN, thanks to its combination of superb speed, great customer service and excellent device support. It also offers a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you could check it out without having to sign up long-term.

Speed, security and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN our favorite VPN service. In our testing, we were impressed by its fast connection times and by its ability to access more than 3,000 services in 160 locations across 94 countries. A 30-day money-back guarantee is another bonus.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.S. and want to view an Australian service, you'd select Australia from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to 7Plus or another service and watch the game.

Japan vs Sweden live streams by country

How to watch the Japan vs Sweden live stream in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Aussie soccer fans can watch select Women's World Cup 2023 games for FREE on 7two, including the Japan vs Sweden live stream. The free-to-air network is available on traditional TV or online by using the 7Plus streaming platform

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on 7Plus as if you were back home. ExpressVPN is our top pick of the options out there.

How to watch the Japan vs Sweden live stream in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch a Japan vs Sweden live stream on FOX and the FOX website with a valid login if your local FOX affiliate is showing the match. FOX is included with all cable packages or with one of our best TV antenna picks.

Another option would be Sling TV: the Sling Blue package starts at $40 per month and comes with more than 30 channels including FOX (if you have a local Fox Network on Sling). Or you could go for Fubo. Its Pro Plan costs $75 per month with a 1-week free trial but gives you 121 channels, including Fox, plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy. We recommend Sling and Fubo as two of the best streaming services.

Spanish language coverage is available via Telemundo or Peacock, but you will need a Peacock Premium subscription ($9.99/month) in order to watch.

If you already use those services but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch the Japan vs Sweden live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

Sling TV offers two packages. The Sling Blue plan, from $45 a month, comes with 30-plus channels, including NBC, NBCSN and USA. Plus, World Cup fans can stream the entire tournament on FS1 and FOX (if you have a local Fox Network on Sling).

If you love sports, you might want to check out Fubo.TV. It's got FOX and FS1, and a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay upfront, and dozens of additional sports channels, including NBCSN and ESPN.

How to watch the Japan vs Sweden live stream in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Canadians can watch the Japan vs Sweden live stream on TSN, the home of the Women's World Cup 2023 in Canada.

If you've cut the cord, you can sign up for TSN Direct for $19 per month or you can take an annual pass which works out at around $16 per month. Plus, the service is open to all: you don't need to have TSN as part of an existing TV package.

If you live in Canada and already subscribe to TSN, but aren't at home right now, you can still watch a Japan vs Sweden live stream by using a quality VPN like ExpressVPN.

How to watch the Japan vs Sweden live stream in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

In the U.K. the Japan vs Sweden live stream will be available to watch for free on the BBC, or you can stream online via BBC iPlayer. You will need a valid U.K. TV license in order to watch the game on TV or via online streaming.

If you're not currently in the U.K. and have a valid TV license, you can still watch a Japan vs Sweden live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch the Japan vs Sweden live stream in New Zealand

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Kiwis can access the Japan vs Sweden live stream via Prime on Sky Go. You'll need to create an account, but otherwise, this streaming service is completely free to locals.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game of the Women's World Cup 2023 by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.