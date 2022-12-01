Japan vs Spain live stream: How to watch World Cup 2022 game for free online

Japan vs Spain live stream, date, time, channels The Japan vs Spain live stream takes place today (Thursday, Dec. 1).

► Time 7 p.m. GMT / 2 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. PT / 6 a.m. AEDT (Dec. 2)

• U.S. — Watch on FOX via Sling (opens in new tab)

• U.K. — Watch on ITV and ITV Hub (opens in new tab)

Group E has been perhaps the most unpredictable of any group in Qatar. It has featured a 7-0 thrashing, big upsets and two European superpowers slugging it out, yet heading into the final fixtures qualification is possible for all four teams.

Many would have expected Japan to have three points on the board after two games, but not in the way it has transpired. A win over Germany was an impressive result but to then lose to an unfancied Costa Rica side was a missed opportunity, particularly after Spain had just put seven goals past them. La Roja meanwhile are top of the group and need just a draw to progress but could still go out completely, such is the competition in group E.

How to watch Japan vs Spain anywhere

The Japan vs Spain live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world. But what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Japan vs Spain live streams by country

How to watch the Japan vs Spain live stream in the US

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Japan vs Spain live stream on FOX and the FOX website (opens in new tab) with a valid login, if your local FOX affiliate is showing the match. FOX is included with all cable packages or with one of our best TV antenna picks.

Another option would be Sling TV (opens in new tab): the Sling Blue package costs just $40 per month and comes with more than 30 channels including FOX (provided you're in an area with a local Fox affiliate). Best of all, right now Sling is offering half off the first month (opens in new tab), allowing you to watch the entire World Cup for just $20.

Or you could go for Fubo.TV (opens in new tab). Its Pro Plan costs $70 per month but gives you 121 channels, including FOX (provided you have a local affiliate), plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy.

Spanish language coverage is available via Telemundo or Peacock (opens in new tab). The first 12 games will be available to watch on a free account, but if you want to watch the full tournament you'll need a Peacock Premium subscription ($9.99/month).

How to watch the Japan vs Spain live stream in Canada

Canadians can watch the Japan vs Spain live stream on TSN (opens in new tab), the home of World Cup 2022 in Canada.

If you've cut the cord, you can sign up for TSN Direct (opens in new tab) for $19.99 per month or you can take an annual pass which works out at $16.66 per month. Plus, the service is open to all: you don't need to have TSN as part of an existing TV package.

How to watch the Japan vs Spain live stream in the UK

In the U.K., the Japan vs Spain live stream will be available to watch for free on ITV, or you can stream online via ITV Hub (opens in new tab). You will need a valid U.K. TV license in order to watch the game on TV or via online streaming.

How to watch the Japan vs Spain live stream in Australia

Aussie soccer fans can watch the World Cup 2022 for free on SBS, including the Japan vs Spain live stream. The free-to-air network is available on traditional TV or online by using SBS On-Demand (opens in new tab).

How to watch the Japan vs Spain live stream in New Zealand

Kiwis can access the Japan vs Spain live stream via Sky Sport (opens in new tab). This costs $60.98 NZD per month, or you could go for the Sky Sport Now (opens in new tab) service, which gives you just the Sport channels but for a reduced cost of $19.99/week, $39.99/month or $399/year.

Japan vs Spain preview

While their fans have been lauded for cleaning up, the Japan team hasn’t quite done the same. A first every victory over Germany was a spectacular way to open the tournament but despite dominating the game against Costa Rica, Hajime Moriyasu saw his side fall to a shock defeat late on. In truth they should have been out of sight but a lack of quality finishing cost them dearly. Attacking midfielder Daichi Kamada is one of the team’s star players and has 12 goals for Frankfurt this season, but has been poor so far in Qatar (by his own admission). The Samurai Blue will be hoping his club form finds its way into this game. A win would take Japan through as group winners, while a draw would be enough — provided Costa Rica don’t win and Germany fail to usurp their goal difference.

Spain marked themselves as early contenders after a 7-0 blowout against Costa Rica in their first match. Despite playing without a recognized striker for the majority of the game, scoring was clearly not a problem. The likes of Dani Olmo, Ferran Torres and teenager Gavi all bagged in a game that featured six different scorers. In the second round against Germany however, scoring seemed to be more of a struggle in a 1-1 tie. La Roja will go into this game as favorites and will dominate the ball as always but will be wary of the Japanese attacking threat. To cement top spot in the group and get a favorable draw Luis Enrique’s side will go for the win but a draw could also be enough. That is provided Costa Rica don’t record an unlikely victory against Germany, but at this World Cup, anything could happen.

The Japan vs Spain live stream will feature some of the top players from the best leagues in Europe. Spain are always easy on the eye, and Japan need a result so it's definitely worth tuning in.

Japan vs Spain team news

Arsenal defender Takehiro Tomiyasu is usually one of the first players picked for his country, he missed the defeat to Costa Rica through injury but could feature to some degree against Spain. Another defender, Hiroki Sakai, is also facing a rush to recover in time. Despite his poor form at the World Cup so far, Daichi Kamada will start in attacking midfield.

Luis Enrique is expected to rotate for this fixture and his squad should have more than enough to still win. Teenage midfielder Gavi has a knock and won’t play unless he gets the all clear while captain Sergio Busquets is one booking away from a suspension and will likely not be risked ahead of the later stages of the tournament.

World Cup 2022 Group E table

Group H standings as of 9 a.m. ET on Monday, Nov. 28.