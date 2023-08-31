iPhone 15 specs — what to expect from every new iPhone

The iPhone 15 will soon be upon us, with Apple setting a date for this year's September product event. While Apple has yet to hint at what it plans to show off during its September 12 product event, it's a pretty safe bet that new iPhones are on the agenda.

Given how close the iPhone launch is, it's no surprise that we've heard just about every iPhone 15 rumor imaginable — so many rumors in fact that we're going into the September 12 event with a pretty good idea about what iPhone 15 specs we're going to hear about as Apple unveils its latest handsets.

Our iPhone 15 vs. iPhone 15 Pro vs. iPhone 15 Plus comparison goes into greater detail about the different models, and if you're specifically interested in the iPhone 15 Pro, check out our iPhone 15 vs. iPhone 15 Pro face-off to see how the Pro models might stand out. But below you'll find a rundown of iPhone 15 specs, summarizing what we've heard about each of the four models set to debut in September.

Note that one rumor claims the iPhone 15 Pro Max will instead debut as the iPhone 15 Ultra. To keep things clear, we're going to refer to that model as the iPhone 15 Pro Max from here on out, until we get more solid evidence that Apple's considering a name change for its priciest iPhone.

iPhone 15 specs: All four models, compared

Swipe to scroll horizontally iPhone 15 iPhone 15 Plus iPhone 15 Pro iPhone 15 Pro Max Price $799 $899 $1.099 $1,199 Display size 6.1 inches 6.7 inches 6.1 inches 6.7 inches Refresh rate 60Hz 60Hz 1-120Hz 1-120Hz CPU A16 Bionic A16 Bionic A17 Bionic A17 Bionic Base storage 128GB 128GB 256GB 256GB Rear cameras 48MP main, 12MP ultrawide 48MP main, 12MP ultrawide 48MP main, 12MP ultrawide, 12MP telephoto (3x optical zoom) 48MP main, 12MP ultrawide, 12MP telephoto (6x optical zoom) Front camera 12MP 12MP 12MP 12MP Battery size 3,877 mAh 4,912 mAh 3,650 mAh 4,852 mAh Weight 6.1 ounces 7.2 ounces 6.7 ounces 7.8 ounces Colors Black, pink, yellow, blue and green Black, pink, yellow, blue and green Gray, white, black and blue Gray, white, black and blue

iPhone 15 specs: Starting price

The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus are expected to cost the same as their predecessors. That means a starting price of $799 for the iPhone 15 while the iPhone 15 Plus will cost $899. Those base models should come with 128GB of storage.

It's widely expected a price hike will be unavoidable for the iPhone 15 Pro models, with estimates ranging between $100 and $200. Our best guess is that the iPhone 15 will start at $1,099 while the iPhone 15 Pro Max will be available for $1,199 — $100 increases from the equivalent iPhone 14 Pro models.

If you're looking for a silver lining, it's also expected that Apple will offer more storage in the base models of the Pro phones, with either model offering 256GB at their starting prices.

iPhone 15 specs: Design

(Image credit: MacRumors / YouTube)

Expect a couple of changes to happen across the board for the iPhone 15. After using straight-edged frames for the last few years, Apple is turning back to curved edges for the sides of the iPhone 15 models while the displays themselves will remain flat and not curved.

In a more significant change, each of the four new models is likely to sport a USB-C port, replacing the Lightning connectivity that Apple's used for years with its mobile devices. That has potential implications for charging speed, as we'll discuss below in the battery section.

The changes won't stop there with the iPhone 15 Pro design. A popular rumor has Apple turning to titanium for the Pro model frames instead of stainless steel. The new material figures to be lighter and more durable than before, with the iPhone 15 Pro models shedding more than half-an-ounce off the weight of their predecessors.

In addition, the Pro models are likely to get rid of the mute switch. In its place will be an Action button that you'll reportedly be able to customize to launch specific apps or access certain functions.

The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus are poised to follow the lead of the iPhone 14 Pro models from a year ago and get rid of the notch on their displays. Instead, expect a Dynamic Island-style cutout that will house the front camera and also serve as a home for Live Activities and other alerts.

iPhone 15 specs: Display

(Image credit: Ian Zelbo / 9to5Mac)

Don't go looking for big changes when it comes to iPhone 15 displays, as all four models are expected to match the screen size of their predecessors. That said, there's talk that the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max could feature smaller bezels.

The iPhone 15 Pro Max could see the biggest change to its display, with one rumor claiming Apple will boost maximum brightness to 2,500 nits. For context, the iPhone 14 Pro Max tops out at 2,000 nits.

The displays feature one of the biggest possible disappointments with the iPhone 15, as neither the standard model nor the iPhone 15 Plus are expected to see an upgrade to their refresh rate. That means both phones will continue to have a locked 60Hz refresh rate compared to the ProMotion panels on the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max that will be able to scale down from 120Hz all the way to 1Hz, depending on your on-screen activity.

iPhone 15 specs: Cameras

(Image credit: Alpha Tech)

The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus are in line to get an upgrade that the iPhone 14 Pro models received last year, as the 12MP main camera gives way to a 48MP sensor. That should allow the entry-level iPhone to capture more detailed shots and give users the option of shooting at full resolution and then cropping in on specific parts of the image if they want.

If there's a camera upgrade slated for both the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, it likely involves the sensor used by the main camera. Apple could turn to a larger Sony sensor that's nearly an inch across. The result should be brighter, more colorful images.

The top iPhone 15 camera improvement is likely to be an iPhone 15 Pro Max exclusive, as Apple looks to emphasize some iPhone 15 Pro vs. iPhone 15 Pro Max differences. That could mean a periscope-style telephoto lens for the iPhone 15 Pro Max, designed to improve upon the 3x zoom offered by current iPhone Pro models (and one that the iPhone 15 Pro will continue to support). The most common assumption is that the iPhone 15 Pro Max's new telephoto lens will offer a 6x optical zoom, though one rumor suggests the improvement could reach 10x.

iPhone 15 specs: Performance

(Image credit: Notebookcheck)

Expect Apple to continue the practice it began last year with the iPhone 14 models. The Pro models will get the newer version of Apple's mobile silicon while the standard iPhone will run on the system-on-chip that powered last year's Pro models.

This time around, that means the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max would run on the A17 Bionic. This is a chipset built on a 3nm process, meaning that the transistors will be more densely packed than they were on the 4nm A16 Bionic. That should translate to faster performance overall, as well as better power efficiency.

As for the A16 Bionic, it's likely to power the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus. Last year, Apple used a modified version of the A15 Bionic with an extra graphics core to power the iPhone 14. It's unclear if Apple will make a similar move with the A16 Bionic silicon slated for the iPhone 15. Even if it doesn't, the A16 Bionic still outperforms many top Android phones, though Snapdragon 8 Gen 2-powered handsets did top it in certain graphics benchmark tests.

On the connectivity front, there's a rumor of Wi-Fi 6e support possibly coming to the iPhone 15, though Apple may limit that capability to the Pro models.

iPhone 15 specs: Battery size and charging speed

(Image credit: MacRumors / YouTube)

All four iPhone 15 models are expected to see larger batteries than their iPhone 14 equivalents, with Apple tipped to try out a stacked battery design that allows larger-capacity cells to fit into the same space. That will be welcome news for both the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro as last year's 6.1-inch models struggled to keep up with the staying power of Apple's larger phones.

The bigger question is whether we see any improvement to the 20W charging speeds of current iPhone models now that Apple is likely to switch to USB-C and its potentially faster data transfer speeds. If that does happen, most people expect Apple to reserve charging improvements for the iPhone 15 Pro models. Rumors suggest those phones could see their charging speeds increase to either 27W or 33W, depending on who you talk to.

There's one other charging development worth keeping an eye on — whether support for Qi2 wireless charging comes to the iPhone 15 models. Some observers think it will, matching the 15W charging speeds offered by MagSafe. And the iPhone 15 Pro models could add support for 15W wireless charging from all third party wireless chargers.

iPhone 15 specs: Software

(Image credit: Future)

No matter what model iPhone 15 you opt for, it's going to come pre-installed with iOS 17. Apple's software update will also run on an iPhone XR and later, and if you install the iOS 17 public beta, you can try out some of its features now. These include live voicemail messages transcribed to your lock screen, the ability to download offline maps and a new Check In feature to let people know you've arrived safely via the Messages app.

Given Apple's track record of software support, we'd expect the iPhone 15 models released this year to be able to run the next five years' worth of iPhone software updates.

iPhone 15 specs: Outlook

As with the iPhone 14, Apple seems to be reserving its biggest changes for the Pro models, with the iPhone 15 Pro Max in particular tipped to get the most premium enhancements. It's no wonder, then, that so many people expect Apple to market this phone as the iPhone 15 Ultra.

But don't overlook the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus. Yes, the main improvements rumored for these phones largely match capabilities available to current Pro models. However, these are still significant upgrades, especially if Apple keeps the pricing unchanged on its lower-cost models.