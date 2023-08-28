iPhone 15 Pro weight just tipped by leaker — titanium makes a difference

Among the many changes being tipped for the iPhone 15 Pro models, the switch to a titanium frame is one of the most promising. Not only is titanium expected to make Apple's upcoming phones more durable, it should also weigh less than the stainless steel Apple uses in its current Pro models.

But just how much less? We likely won't know the official answer until the Apple September event, currently rumored to be taking place two weeks from now. Still, that's not stopping some leakers from giving their best guesses as to what the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max could weigh as a result of their new materials.

In a 9to5Mac report, Zac Hall makes what he calls "predictions based on my back of the envelope math" to calculate the possible weight difference between the iPhone 15 Pro models and their iPhone 14 counterparts. Hall estimates that the iPhone 15 Pro will weigh 6.74 ounces (or 191 grams) while the iPhone 15 Pro Max will tip the scales at 7.8 ounces (221 grams).

A subsequent tweet from leaker @Tech_Reve backs up those weights, as the leaker claims the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will weigh 191 grams and 221 grams, respectively.

iPhone 14 Pro: 206giPhone 14 Pro Max: 240giPhone 15 Pro: 191giPhone 15 Pro Max: 221gAugust 26, 2023 See more

Assuming all that's accurate, that would mean the iPhone 15 Pro Max will be 0.67 ounces lighter than the 8.47-ounce iPhone 14 Pro Max. That would still make the new Pro Max the weightiest iPhone — the similarly sized iPhone 14 Plus weighs 7.16 ounces with its aluminum frame — but more than half-an-ounce lighter than its predecessor will certainly be noticeable when people pick up the new phone.

Swipe to scroll horizontally iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max rumored weight Row 0 - Cell 0 Rumored weight Comparable iPhone 14 model weight Difference iPhone 15 Pro 6.74 ounces 7.27 ounces -0.53 ounces iPhone 15 Pro Max 7.8 ounces 8.47 ounces -0.67 ounces

As for the iPhone 15 Pro, it would weigh 0.53 ounces less than the iPhone 14 Pro (7.27 ounces) using Hall's calculations.

Titanium frames would be just one way Apple intends to set apart the new Pro models from the rest of the iPhone 15 lineup. The iPhone 15 Pro phones are likely to feature the A17 Bionic chipset, and they could also benefit from faster charging speeds should Apple drop the iPhone's Lightning port in favor of USB-C. In addition, the iPhone 15 Pro Max is likely to get a periscope-styl zoom lens that would further elevate Apple's premium phone over the rest of the iPhone 15 lineup.

These changes may not come cheaply. Both the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max could see a price hike of $100 or more over current Pro models.

We should find out just what Apple has planned for its new Pro models — including how much they weigh — when Apple unveils its latest handsets at some point in September.