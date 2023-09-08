Massive iPhone 15 specs leak reveals all the key features

Nearly all the iPhone 15 specs you could ask for have been put together by the analysts at TrendForce (via Revegnus), giving us a strong idea of what Apple's going to announce at the September 12 Apple Event.

You may have seen some of these specs before if you've been following other iPhone 15 rumors. But the fact that a research company of this prominence is willing to put their name behind a spec sheet like this suggests that the rumor mill has been generally on the money.

Here's TrendForce's full table of specs for the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max (not iPhone 15 Ultra as some are suspecting), re-written for easier reading. We'll discuss them in full below.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Row 0 - Cell 0 iPhone 15 iPhone 15 Plus iPhone 15 Pro iPhone 15 Pro Max Display size 6.1-inch 6.7-inch 6.1-inch 6.7-inch Display technology Flexible AMOLED On-cell Flexible AMOLED On-cell Flexible AMOLED On-cell Flexible AMOLED On-cell Frame rate LTPS, 60Hz LTPS, 60Hz LTPO, 120Hz LTPO, 120Hz Face ID Yes, with Dynamic Island Yes, with Dynamic Island Yes, with Dynamic Island Yes, with Dynamic Island Processor A16 (TSMC 4nm) A16 (TSMC 4nm) A17 (TSMC 3nm) A17 (TSMC 3nm) Cellular Sub-6, mmWave+Sub-6 Sub-6, mmWave+Sub-6 Sub-6, mmWave+Sub-6 Sub-6, mmWave+Sub-6 RAM LPDDR5 6GB LPDDR5 6GB LPDDR5 8GB LPDDR5 8GB Storage 128GB/256GB/512GB 128GB/256GB/512GB 128GB/256GB/512GB/1TB 128GB/256GB/512GB/1TB Front camera 12MP(6P) 12MP(6P) 12MP(6P) 12MP(6P) Rear camera 48MP(7P)+12MP(5P) 48MP(7P)+12MP(5P) 48MP(7P)+12MP(6P) +12MP(6P) 48MP(7P)+12MP(6P) +12MP(Periscope 1G3P) LiDAR scanner No No Yes Yes OIS Single OIS (with sensor shift) Single OIS (with sensor shift) Dual OIS (with sensor shift) Dual OIS (with sensor shift) Casing material Aluminum Aluminum Titanium-aluminum Titanium-aluminum Connector USB-C USB-C USB-C USB-C Pricing forecast $799/$899/$1099 $899/$999/$1,199 $999/$1,099/$1,299/$1,499 $1,199/$1,299/$1,499/$1,699 Release date September September September September

TrendForce says all iPhone 15s will arrive in September, although if this refers to the launch date rather than the announcement date, this could be incorrect. Other sources have tipped that a delay to at least one of the phones going on sale is possible due to component supply problems.

Then there's the matter of price. At least as far as USD pricing goes, the specs sheet predicts no change from last year's iPhone pricing. That is except for the Pro Max model, which is $100 more than before, as we'd unfortunately heard from other sources.

Design and display

The iPhone 15 series will be offered in the same 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch sizes as the iPhone 14 series. They'll all be using the same AMOLED displays too, with the Pros getting 120Hz refresh rates but the basic models still languishing with old-fashioned 60Hz panels. At least all four iPhone 15s get Dynamic Islands this year, offering greater flexibility with iOS' notifications and widgets.

These displays will be mounted in an aluminum body or titanium-aluminum body, depending on if we're talking about the basic or Pro models. There will be USB-C connectors for all, the table claims, which fits with both predictions of Apple moving away from Lightning on this generation of iPhone and with the European Union's orders that all mobile devices adopt USB-C by next year.

Performance and storage

Running the iPhone 15 series will be the iPhone 14 Pro's A16 Bionic chipset in the case of the base and Plus models, coupled with 6GB RAM, and a new A17 Bionic chip with 8GB RAM running the Pros. All the iPhone 15s will offer both sub-6GHz and mmWave flavors of 5G as we've seen on previous 5G iPhones.

TrendForce predicts that all iPhone 15 models will have the choice of 128GB, 256GB or 512GB storage, with the Pros also getting a 1TB option. But disappointingly there's no sign of the 2TB model or increased base storage tipped for the Pros in the past.

Cameras

On the photography side, the iPhone 15 camera systems will share 12MP front cameras, and 48MP and 12MP rear cameras (which we assume are main and ultrawide cameras respectively) in common.

The iPhone 15 Pro will add a third 12MP camera, which is expected to be a 3x telephoto shooter, while the iPhone 15 Pro Max will get a 12MP periscope zoom camera, as has been rumored for some time. All of these cameras will use plastic lenses (marked by the "P" in the camera specs above), except for the iPhone 15 Pro Max's telephoto camera, which will use a part-glass, part-plastic lens.

On top of the standard cameras, there will also be LiDAR scanners offered on just the Pro models as in previous years.

TrendForce also details that one camera on the base iPhone 15 models will offer optical image stabilization on base models, and two on the Pros. We'd expect these to be the main camera on all phones, and then the Pro's telephoto cameras, in line with previous years.

Getting familiar with this spec sheet should leave you in a good spot for the Apple September event next week, where we anticipate most, if not all, of these details will be confirmed. However, there are some features, such as the iPhone 15 Pro's Action button, that aren't mentioned here but have still been rumored enough to make them very likely additions to Apple's new phones. Have a read of our iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max rumor round-ups for the full story.