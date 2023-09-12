Apple Event 2023 LIVE — iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Pro, Apple Watch 9 and more

Refresh

The Apple Watch 8. (Image credit: Future) We’ve talked a lot about the new iPhone so far, but what about the new Apple Watch 9? Well, here’s a tidbit that could get your heart racing. The Apple Watch Series 9 is tipped to feature a fourth-generation optical heart rate sensor , which should improve accuracy over the Apple Watch 8. In addition, the Apple Watch 9 will reportedly pack a faster processor and a new U2 ultrawide-band chip for an improved Find My experience.

(Image credit: 4RMD/YouTube) The modem isn’t the most exciting part of the iPhone, but it’s still a crucial component — how else are you going to connect to those 5G towers out there? All signs point to Apple going with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X70 modem , the same part Samsung used in this year’s Galaxy S23. Released more than a year ago, the X70 modem is highlighted by a 5G AI processor. That feature allows the modem to use artificial intelligence to better manage the 5G beams coming to and from the phone.Sadly, this year’s iPhone is going to miss out on the more advanced Snapdragon X75 that Qualcomm released earlier this year, and as for an Apple-built modem, well, those plans appear to be on ice until after 2026.

(Image credit: 9to5Mac) Zoom, Zoom Zoom! The iPhone has long trailed Samsung Galaxy phones in this department, but the iPhone 15 Pro Max could finally do enough to challenge the champ. The Pro Max is tipped to feature a new periscope telephoto lens , which uses folded optics to achieve a longer zoom range. How long? We’re heading 6x optical zoom, which would be double the iPhone 14 Pro Max. The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra has dual telephoto lenses of 3x and 10x, but we’ll see how well the new iPhone stacks up in our testing. The Google Pixel 7 Pro has a 5x periscope zoom, and Pixel 8 Pro should be similar.

(Image credit: Henry T. Casey) The iPad mini 7 may or may not be among the products Apple shows off today. (The latest iPad rumors say nay.) And if it does appear, rumors for the updated tablet suggest a specs bump at the most. But it doesn’t have to be that way. My colleague Jeff Parsons has an iPad mini 7 wishlist that includes everything from more storge to MagSafe connectivity. And why not throw in a faster refreshing display and an M-series chip while you’re at it? That’s an announcement that would probably be greeted with a warm round of applause instead of an indifferent shrug.

(Image credit: Alpha Tech) Get ready to trash all your Lightning cables! Seriously, the new iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro series are both expected to finally embrace USB-C charging . Apple did not want to go down this road but is being compelled by EU regulators. The good news is that you’ll be able to use the same cables to charge your iPhone, MacBook and iPad. The bad news is that Apple may reserve faster charger and/or transfer speeds for the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide) I know, I know. Not everyone is in the market for a brand new iPhone. Some people just want a great deal. Well, I have good news. The iPhone 15 launch should bring price drops to the older models in Apple’s lineup. For example, we expect the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus to both see discounts of $100, which means you’ll be able to pick up last year’s “new” iPhone starting at just $699. Prefer a bigger screen and longer battery life? The iPhone 14 Plus should start at $799.

(Image credit: 4RMD) I don’t know if you play Apple product launch bingo, but here’s one of the next best things you can do to amuse yourself during Apple’s iPhone 15 launch. We’ve gathered together the rumored iPhone 15 specs in one place. Turn that report into a checklist and mark off what Apple actually announces and what turns out to be a flight of fancy on the part of some leaker.

(Image credit: Ice Universe / Twitter) Okay, let’s turn our attention to something that could prove very unpopular and trend on X for all the wrong reasons. The iPhone 15 Pro series is tipped to get a price hike , but the amount varies based on who you’re talking to. The iPhone 15 Pro Max could cost anywhere from $100 to $200 more, which would mean it could start at $1,199 or even $1,299. My money is on $1,199, so it’s on a par with the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra — but you never know. A separate report by market research firm Trendforce says the iPhone 15 Pro will be starting at $999, the same as the iPhone 15 Pro. So it’s possible the Pro Max is the only iPhone that will command a higher premium.

(Image credit: Jon Rettinger/X) Looking at the iPhone 15 colors — at least in their rumored phone — don’t they strike you as a bit dull? The colors Apple uses for its standard flagship phone tend to be brighter than what you get with the Pro models, though based on leaked images thus far, they appear more muted than what we’re used to seeing from Apple. To be clear, the current rumors suggest that you’ll be able to get the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus in black, white, blue, pink and yellow. It’s unclear if there will be a [Product] Red iPhone 15 as there have been for recent models. Another iPhone 15 color change that could be changing our perception: instead of the usual glossy colors, we’re supposed to see frosted colors on the iPhone 15. We hope the end result is a little brighter and more vibrant than what we’ve been treated to so far in leaks.

(Image credit: Apple ) Let's talk about the the iPhone 15 vs iPhone 15 Pro rumors more generally. If you've not been following along up to now — and that's okay — there's a lot of expected differences. In a nutshell, the iPhone 15 is supposed to offer USB-C connectivity, the Dynamic Island from the iPhone 14 Pro series and a new 48MP main camera. Meanwhile, the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max are tipped to feature lighter and stronger titanium designs, a new Action button and a powerful new A17 Bionic chip. And the Pro Max should get an exclusive periscope zoom camera with 6x optical zoom — double the range of the regular Pro.

(Image credit: MacRumors) One of the iPhone 15 Pro's features that everyone is going to be talking about is the rumored Action button . Yes, Apple is set to replace the ringer / mute switch with a button that can mute sounds and do a heck of a lot more. Based on all the leaks we've heard, this button will be able to perform all sorts of tricks, from launching the camera and opening the flashlight to starting a voice recording and pulling up a digital magnifying glass. Plus, you'll be able to customize the Action button to do almost anything you want via the iOS Shortcuts app.