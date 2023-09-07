iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro cameras: Biggest upgrades we expect

Interest in the iPhone 15 cameras is only to be expected, and even more so if you're looking at the iPhone 15 Pro models. Photography is one of Apple's strongest suits, so seeing how Apple's going to better itself this year will be very interesting.

Luckily for us there are always rumormongers to help us find out details ahead of time. And it seems this year the basic iPhone 15 will get a boost to a 48MP sensor, and the iPhone 15 Pro Max/iPhone 15 Ultra could have the most powerful zoom ever in an iPhone. But we won't know for sure until the Apple event on September 12.

The iPhone 14 Pro Max is currently second place in our best camera phones, with the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra sitting in the No. 1 spot. Apple's no doubt keen to recapture the crown, so let's go through all the leaks up to now and see if the iPhone 15 camera specs stand a chance at being the best again.

iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro cameras: 48MP main cameras on all models

(Image credit: 4RMD)

The iPhone 14 Pro brought us 48MP cameras on the iPhone for the first time, allowing users to take regular 12MP images but also more detailed 48MP ProRAW shots, and 2x digital magnification mode for greater zoom flexibility. But the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus kept the 12MP main cameras that Apple's been using for several years now.

This year the rumor mill is claiming Apple will fit 48MP main cameras to all iPhone 15s. It could be a smaller sensor than the one found on the Pro though, plus we're uncertain as to whether Apple will let non-Pro iPhones use the ProRAW camera mode to take full 48MP resolution shots like the iPhone 14 Pro can. But all the same, it'll be a long-awaited upgrade that would bring the iPhone 15 into line with not only the iPhone 15 Pro, but also rival Android flagship phones, many of which use 50MP sensors or higher.

iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro cameras: Periscope telephoto camera for Pro Max

(Image credit: 9to5Mac)

For iPhone buyers looking only for the best, you'll be glad to know a new periscope telephoto camera is coming, but reportedly only on the iPhone 15 Pro Max/Ultra model. Anyone wanting it on the smaller Pro model may have to wait until next year.

The periscope zoom allows a phone to hold a larger lens without increasing the depth of the phone to unwieldy levels. We've seen it on several Android phones already, but this will be a first for the iPhone.

We can apparently expect to get around 6x optical zoom from this camera, up from the 3x the iPhone 14 Pro allows. There's a small chance it's got even greater power with a 10x zoom, or a variable lens to allow for infinite in-between zoom levels, but this feels less likely to us.

It's also been claimed that this camera will use a hybrid lens, mixing glass and plastic parts in order to balance component weight and cost with overall image quality.

iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro cameras: Other upgrades

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

While the 48MP main camera and periscope telephoto camera are the two big upgrades to look out for, there have been rumors of other changes, too.

For one, there may be an updated LiDAR sensor on the iPhone 15 Pro models. LiDAR is used on these phones to help with portrait-mode images and AR apps, but this new sensor, with its increased power, could be capable of more. We don't think it'll offer full Vision Pro-level spatial image and spatial video capture though, as this is tipped for the iPhone 16.

Then there's the possibly part-true rumor that the iPhone 15 series will use a new Sony-built sensor with a larger footprint and a "triple-stacked" design for increased light intake. We've heard the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus' camera could be dual-stacked, but nothing about the size of the camera sensor increasing. Therefore, we're convinced by another source's claim that this may be a camera for next year's iPhone 16 Pro instead.

Also, while it likely won't affect the quality of the iPhone 15's images, we've heard that the ultrawide and telephoto cameras may be switching places to accommodate changing camera sizes. It's something to watch out for when intentionally or unintentionally covering the cameras up, or if you're unlucky enough to crack a lens.

One last thing is that while there haven't been any specific rumors of new camera modes or other software enhancements, we're likely to see at least one for the iPhone 15. It's a trend of Apple's last few iPhone launches, including things like Cinematic Mode, ProRAW and ProRes capture, Photonic Engine or Action Mode video, so we would expect a new camera feature or processing system to appear on all four iPhone 15 models this time too.

iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro cameras: What's not changing?

You may have noticed a few absentee cameras from the rumor discussions above, which we can only assume means that the iPhone 15 series won't be making any changes to them.

After getting an autofocus upgrade last year, it seems like the 12MP selfie camera that all iPhone 14s used will return unaltered for the iPhone 15. Same with the ultrawide camera, which also got an update last year.

The telephoto camera is apparently getting a big overhaul on the iPhone 15 Pro Max, as we mentioned before. But in the case of the iPhone 15 Pro, we'd have to assume it's still going to use the 12MP 3x zoom model that first debuted on the iPhone 13 Pro.

iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro cameras: Outlook

(Image credit: Apple )

Apple normally focuses on the latest iPhone's cameras in its presentation, and we don't see that changing this year. The rumor mill is already predicting some big upgrades that'll no doubt give Apple's presenters plenty to talk about during the "Wonderlust" event.

It would turn out to be a shame if the iPhone 15's new 48MP cameras don't match the quality of the iPhone 14 Pro's from last year, and if the first ever iPhone periscope telephoto camera is exclusive to the most expensive model. But these are still big steps forward that could help Apple reclaim its crown on out best camera phones guide — and we can't wait to try them out.