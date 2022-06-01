iPhone 14 hands-on video shows dummy units of all four new models

With just a few months left for the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro launch, many leaks are spilling the beans on what might be the design, the hardware and the specs that we might see on the coveted phones this year. Now a full fledged hands-on video of the alleged iPhone 14 models has been put out by Apple leaker Sonny Dickson (opens in new tab).

The video is a bit grainy, but it shows dummy units of the four anticipated iPhone 14 models of the iPhone 14 likely to launch in September. This year's models include the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, which replace similar iPhone 13 offerings. A rumored newcomer, the iPhone 14 Max, takes the iPhone 14's dual-camera setup and the iPhone 14 Max's larger screen.

The designs we see in this new video ties up with what we have heard in the past and the 3D mock ups that leaked recently as well.

The biggest rumor has been around the new notch design Apple might adopt with the iPhone 14 models this time. The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max might see the return of the notch that's been in place since the iPhone X (though last year's iPhone 13 shrunk down the notch). Meanwhile, the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max are expected to feature a new pill and punch-hole cut-outs . It is hard to see the notch in the video with the screen turned off but numerous rumors have hinted at this.

Other than the notch, there seems to be no big design change this year — the camera placements look similar and contrary to some rumors, it looks like the camera “bump” is very much present on the phones this time again. The camera bump may be larger on the iPhone 14 Pro models to accommodate bigger lenses.

In fact, a recent video from Unbox Therapy leaked a iPhone 14 Pro Max replica and showcased the phone to have large lenses on the back. This could suggest wider apertures on the iPhone 14 Pro Max for better low light images.

Otherwise, according to this leaked video, the notch is the only makeover the iPhone 14 lineup seems to be getting. It feels like the iPhone 14 Pro will have a lot of cut outs with the punch hole as well.

We'll know just what Apple has planned this fall, with the iPhone 14 release date likely landing in September. Until then, we can only await more leaks that reveal Apple's iPhone plans.

We'll know about the software that will run on the iPhone 14 soon enough. Next week, Apple hosts its WWDC event where the company will undoubtedly preview iOS 16, this fall's big software update. That could introduce support for an always-on display, another rumored iPhone 14 feature.