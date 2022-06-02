iPhone 14 report just delivered bad news — and the Pro looks even better

The more we hear about the iPhone 14, the less exciting it sounds, especially compared to the iPhone 14 Pro series. And this latest report doesn't help.

According to market research firm TrendForce (opens in new tab) (via 9to5Mac (opens in new tab)), Apple will launch four new models of the iPhone 14 this fall. And these are expected to be the iPhone 14, new iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. But it looks like there could be a serious specs gap between the regular iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro.

TrendForce claims that "only the latest processors are employed in the Pro series," which we take to mean the A16 Bionic. This backs up previous rumors that point to Apple using the iPhone 13's A15 Bionic processor in the iPhone 14.

It's not all bad news, though, as TrendForce also says that Apple will increase the amount of LPDDR4X RAM in the iPhone 14 and 14 Max from 4GB to 6GB. This should boost performance somewhat, and it's worth keeping in mind that the iPhone 13 remains the fastest phone around based on our benchmark tests.

iPhone 14 Pro vs iPhone 14: Get ready for big differences

However, based on our iPhone 14 vs iPhone 14 Pro preview, it looks like there are going to be lots of other key difference that will make the Pro version look a lot more exciting. For one, the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max are tipped to feature a new 48MP camera, quadrupling the resolution from the 12MP sensor expected in the regular iPhone 14.

In addition, the iPhone 14 Pro series is expected to ditch the notch in favor of a punch hole and pill-shaped cutout for Face ID tech, so you should get a more full-screen experience when using the new Pro phones.

Based on multiple reports, we're also hearing that the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max will feature an always-on display. This would apparently go hand-in-hand with a new feature in iOS 16 that will enable users to enjoy widgets on the lock screen. So you would be able to glean more info at a glance without having to turn the phone on.

On top of all of this, the iPhone 14 Pro series should continue to enjoy a couple of exclusive features the regular iPhone 14 won't offer. These include a 120Hz ProMotion display (which delivers more fluid scrolling and better performance when playing compatible games) and a telephoto lens for true optical zoom.

Add it all up, and it looks like the regular iPhone 14 could be kind of boring by comparison to the Pro series. So Apple will have to introduce other features to get would-be shoppers motivated to upgrade. For example, the iPhone 14 is tipped to offer an improved front camera with auto-focus. But we'll need more than that.

Stay tuned to our iPhone 14 hub for all the latest news and rumors.