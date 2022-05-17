iPhone 14 Pro Max vs. iPhone 13 Pro Max — replica shows how designs differ

The iPhone 14 Pro models likely to launch in the fall will look a lot like their predecessors if a leaked replica unit is anything to go by. But expect some noteworthy design differences between the new phones and their iPhone 13 Pro counterparts.

That's the takeaway from a new video posted by Unbox Therapy, in which the YouTuber shows off what he describes as a 1-to-1 replica unit of the iPhone 14 Pro Max sent to him from China. Replica units are often built by case makers based on phone schematics in order to ensure cases for any upcoming phones fit the device properly, so we'd assume that's what Unbox Therapy is working with here.

"I'm fairly confident that what I'm holding is something very, very close with imperceivable differences from the iPhone 14 Pro Max that will launch very soon," Unbox Therapy says in the video.

Stacking the replica unit up against an iPhone 13 Pro Max, it looks like Apple's new phone may not be as wide (77.6mm versus 78.1mm on the iPhone 13 Pro Max), though it could be slightly thicker (7.9mm versus 7.7mm). The devices look to be roughly the same height. Those dimensions are in line with what we've heard previously about Apple's iPhone 14 Pro Max plans.

One of the more interesting changes spotted in the video comes with the camera array on the iPhone 14 Pro Max, which is slightly bigger than the one on the iPhone 13 Pro Max — a change we saw previously in a different YouTube video showing off iPhone 14 Pro designs. Unbox Therapy's video adds a bit more detail by measuring the bigger lenses that will feature on the iPhone 14 Pro Max. They're 16.2mm in diameter on the new iPhone replica compared to 15.5mm on the iPhone 13 Pro Max.

iPhone 14 Pro Max replica unit (left) and iPhone 13 Pro Max (right) (Image credit: Unbox Therapy/YouTube)

That would suggest wider apertures on the iPhone 14 Pro Max, which would mean the lenses are capable of capturing more light. A bigger aperture is particularly useful in low-light settings for that reason.

We've also heard rumors that the main camera on the iPhone 14 Pro models is being upgraded to a 48MP shooter after years of using a 12MP lens. If so, that would also account for the larger camera array on the iPhone 14 Pro Max replica unit.

(Image credit: Unbox Therapy/YouTube)

Another iPhone 14 Pro rumor claims that Apple plans to replace the notch on the front of the phone with a pair of cutouts — one round, the other pill-shaped — while the standard iPhone 14 models would retain the notch. Though the Replica unit in the Unbox Therapy video doesn't have a working display, it does feature the rumored cutouts instead of the notch.

Other changes called out in the iPhone 14 Pro Max video are more subtle. The replica unit has smaller bezels, no antenna bands and a wider power switch than the iPhone 13 Pro Max. Essentially, though, these phones would look pretty identical when held next to each other.

iPhone 14 Pro Max replica unit (top) and iPhone 13 Pro Max (bottom) (Image credit: Unbox Therapy/YouTube)

It'll be a while before we see how accurate this iPhone 14 Pro Max replica unit is compared to the real deal. The iPhone 14 release date likely won't happen until the fall. Still, by the time that launch rolls around, we should have a pretty good idea of what the new phones look like, given the pace of new iPhone leaks popping up.

To catch up on the latest rumors and leaks, check out our iPhone 14 hub page and our iPhone 14 Pro roundup.