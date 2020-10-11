iPhone 12 leak reveals 5G feature no Android phone can match

We’ve known for some time that the full iPhone 12 family will support 5G, from the 5.4-inch iPhone 12 mini all the way up to the 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max. But not all 5G phones are created equal, and it appears that iPhone 12 handsets for sale in the United States will have a big advantage over those sold elsewhere in the world.

That’s according to Kang on Chinese social networking site Weibo, who revealed that “at present, only the US model has the millimeter wave standard.”

To back up a little bit, there are two main flavors of 5G: mmWave and Sub-6 GHz. The former, which the iPhone 12 is reportedly getting in the United States, is far faster, while the latter more common form of 5G has greater range. While a Sub-6 GHz 5G phone will still be significantly faster than a 4G LTE handset, it’s not capable of downloading an entire Netflix TV series in seconds as a mmWave phone potentially can.

But wherever you buy your iPhone 12, it looks like Apple isn’t going to let you blow through an expensive 5G data allowance in seconds. In another part of Kang’s post, the leaker revealed Apple has something called “Smart Data Mode” up its sleeve.

“My understanding is that 4G/5G is allocated according to the application bandwidth,” Kang wrote. “Specific big data throughput applications use 5G, which is estimated to save power.”

In other words, it sounds like the iPhone 12 will only use the super-fast 5G connection when it’s absolutely necessary, using 4G for areas where time isn’t of the essence — an app running in the background, say.

While those with unlimited data may feel a little short changed, it’s sensible even for them: 5G is far more draining on the battery than regular LTE, so only using it when necessary remains sensible, no matter how generous your cell phone plan. This could give the iPhone a slight advantage in terms of data and power efficiency compared to new Android rivals like the Pixel 5 and OnePlus 8T.

While Kang seems to be suggesting that all iPhone 12s will use mmWave 5G, that runs contrary to what we’ve previously heard. Back in May, leaker Jon Prosser tweeted that he heard mmWave was being reserved for the more expensive iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max models.

We’ll know for sure in just a few short days. Apple is set to unveil the iPhone 12 family at its “Hi, Speed” event on Tuesday (1 p.m EDT/10 a.m. PDT). All four handsets will use the A14 Bionic chip which, judging from leaked iPad Air benchmarks, appears to be very powerful indeed.

The cheaper 5.4-inch iPhone 12 mini and 6.1-inch iPhone 12 will have a dual-camera setup, while the 6.1-inch Pro and 6.7-inch Pro Max versions will have three lenses plus a LiDAR sensor. There are conflicting reports as to whether the latter two will make the upgrade to a 120Hz screen, but at the moment it seems likely to be a feature for future generations.