iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro colors: Which one should you get?

The iPhone 12 colors and iPhone 12 Pro colors are important to know if you're thinking about upgrading to one of the phones in Apple's new lineup. Whether you opt for the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini or iPhone 12 Pro (or Pro Max) once the new series starts rolling out October 23, you’ll have to select which color you want to buy.

iPhone 12 colors vary between models. The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini share five options: black, white, red, mint green and blue. Meanwhile, the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max both come in silver, graphite, gold and Pacific Blue.

In addition to new color options, every iPhone 12 features a sleeker flat-edge design and durable Ceramic Shield display that Apple said makes this year's flagship four times more drop resistant than the previous iPhone 11. The non-Pro iPhones also have a glass back and aluminum band, while the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max offer a more premium stainless steel material.

Below is a bit of info on all the iPhone 12 colors, presented in that we think can help you in your shade selection process. With no clear “best” color (although c'mon, Pacific Blue is stunning), these are your options for your new iPhone 12.

iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini colors

The iPhone 12 mini starts at $699 for 64GB, while the larger iPhone 12 costs $799. These two models offer the same color range, which includes black, white, red, mint green and blue. While there is one fewer option than the iPhone 11 offered, there are still enough colors that everyone should be able to pick one that suits them.

The black and white finishes have a clean look to them and will probably be the best-sellers among the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini colors variants. While neither will make a fashion statement, black or white melds well with most iPhone 12 cases you’ll find in stores.

We're not sure the same can be said about the eye-catching red and mint green models. The red option will match the Apple Watch 6's new finish, but there's something whimsical about the granny-apple green, too. If you opt for these iPhone 12 colors, you’ll probably want to protect your phone with a transparent case so you can show it off.

The blue option is an excellent compromise. It's also the only exclusive iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini color. If you want it to be known you have the new iPhone and not last year's iPhone 11, blue is the right option for you.

iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max colors

The iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max up the starting storage to 128GB and start at $999 and $1,099 respectively. If you want Apple's top features, materials and camera options, the iPhone 12 Pro or Pro Max is the one to get. Both come in silver, graphite, gold and Pacific Blue.

The iPhone 12 Pro colors are more subdued than the iPhone 12 colors. You could say they're more sophisticated, too. Instead of black and white, the 12 Pro comes in graphite and silver, which are the safe options of the bunch. They're a blank canvas for cases, so you can't go wrong.

For those who like a little glam, the iPhone 12 Pro in gold is great choice as well. The jewelry-like finish stands out, but not too much. While the details sparkle, a majority of the gilded hue is pretty muted.

Finally, there's Pacific Blue. Apple's signature iPhone 12 color replaces the iPhone 11's Midnight Green, and we are totally obsessed. It's as cool as iPhone 12 colors get, so you'll probably want to pair it with a transparent case. It also matches the Apple Watch 6's new finish, so be sure to check out the best Apple Watch deals now to complete your suite of blue tech.