New iPhone 11 Video Reveals 'Underwhelming' Design

Tech YouTuber Marques Brownlee has managed once again to get his hands on some dummy handsets, the ones phone case manufacturers use to make sure their products will fit upcoming phones. This time is particularly exciting, as they’re the three flavors of the upcoming iPhone 11.

But there's some bad news. He's calling them a "pretty underwhelming update."

The rear of the dummy iPhone 11 (Image credit: Marquess Brownlee)

The standard 11, 11R and 11 Max (although none of these names are confirmed) all appear in Brownlee’s video , and sure enough the most noticeable change between these models and the iPhone X and XS is the camera patch in the top left corner of the phone’s rear side. This contains three lenses and a flash on the 11 and 11 Max, and two and a flash on the 11R.

It’s still uncertain whether the rounded square shape will be left black (like the oval on the iPhone X) or will be colored the same as the rest of the phone’s body, but the renders made by concept designer Ben Geskin that Brownlee shows off in his video don’t look that good either way.

(Image credit: Marquess Brownlee/Ben Geskin)

Other than this controversial design change, Brownlee says after inspecting the phones he can’t find any other major alterations from the iPhone X. It still uses Lightning instead of USB-C, the displays are still 5.8-inches on the standard and 6.5-inches on the Max version, and the front camera notch is pretty much identical too.

It’s hoped that the internal components will be improved, and that iOS 13 will help make the phone feel fresh, but Brownlee concludes that the iPhone 11 looks to be an underwhelming new phone, an opinion shared by many others right now.

The front of the dummy iPhone 11 with a simulated screen. (Image credit: Marquess Brownlee)

We’re expecting a September announcement and September/October release for the next generation of iPhone, which isn’t too far away. Now that the specs and designs are likely all but finalised, there will hopefully be some official teasers and more unofficial leaks appearing in greater density over the next few weeks.