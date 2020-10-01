iPad Air 4 release date looks imminent — here's the proof

Apple’s iPad Air 4 could be launching imminently. Marketing material for the tablet has hit retail stores, suggesting they’re gearing up to sell it, according to Bloomberg tech reporter Mark Gurman.

Apple revealed the iPad Air 4 in September, noting that the new tablet is due for an October launch. The Cupertino company didn’t mention a release date for the new iPad Air, but we’re now expecting it to arrive sooner than later in October.

As it currently stands, the iPad Air 4 is listed on Apple's website. The store page details its starting price of $599 along with its 64GB and 128GB of storage options and its five color options. But there’s no release date for it; only a line saying “available in October.”

This isn’t the most unusual behavior from Apple. But the company typically announces a specific release date for its new products once they get revealed at a keynote.

Apple marketing materials for the new iPad Air are starting to land at retail stores, suggesting a launch sooner rather than later. Apple said October, which is tomorrow — so not a surprise.September 30, 2020

For people keen to get their hands on the new iPad Air, this vagueness might be rather frustrating. But if Gurman’s predictions are correct, it doesn’t look like iPad fans will need to wait much longer for the redesigned tablet.

Speaking of design, Apple has finally moved away from the rather archaic design of the iPad Air, and modeled the new slate after the iPad Pro. The home button has gone, with a Touch ID scanner now integrated into the side-mounted power button. It certainly makes for a more modern-looking tablet.

Around the back, there's a single camera module rather than the triple camera array with LiDAR sensor of the latest iPad Pro. But arguably that camera setup is overkill for a tablet.

One neat new feature is the ability for the iPad Air 4 to work with Apple’s Magic Keyboard. With that and the improvements to iPadOS 14, the 10.9-inch tablet could be used as a form of hybrid laptop, especially as it has the power of the A14 Bionic chip to bring to bear. Just don't expect it to replace a MacBook Air or Windows 10 ultraportable anytime soon, as iPadOS still has some limitations.