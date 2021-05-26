iOS 15 leak teases food tracking, better notifications and new lock screen

The anticipated iOS 15 reveal is expected to take place during Apple's annual Worldwide Developers Conference, which kicks off in two weeks. Now, ahead of the iPhone's latest software upgrade, a leaker has shared good news about upcoming notifications and lock screen changes.

While Bloomberg's Mark Gurman previously reported iOS 15 would bring an overhaul to notifications and the iPhone's lock screen, Twitter user Connor Jewiss (@connorjewiss) endorsed these updates (via PhoneArena). They also said food tracking is coming to the Health app, and that Messages and the Dark Mode UI will see "tweaks."

As it operates now, the Notification Center doesn't make it easy to manage your app alerts. Sure, you can swipe away notifications as you please, but the backlog of notifications you see when you swipe down on your screen has always seemed a little pointless. For most people, notifications matter only in the moment.

There's nothing notably wrong with the current lock screen UI, but its sounds like a new look or new tools are coming. It would be handy to be able to customize the information you see on your lock screen, as well as the launch buttons. Right now you can only quickly open the flashlight and camera programs, and can only see the date and current time.

The tip about food tracking for Apple's native Health app appears to be the first thing we've heard about wellness-centered software changes in the pipeline. You could already track your sleep, exercise and even your medical records in the Health app, but soon users might be able to monitor their diet more closely. Hopefully there will be measures in place for doing so responsibly, though.

Other "tweaks" are obviously expected, but Connor Jewiss said, in particular, the iOS Dark Mode UI and Message app will get minor updates. Dark Mode for iPhone debuted with iOS 13, while iOS 14 introduced several new messaging tools for group chats and more.

Although none of these alleged iOS 15 features are outlandish, it's important to take this Twitter user's intel with a grain of salt. They claim they've seen "some iOS 15," but they don't have much of a tech-leaking track record. That said, a lot of the information aligns with what Mark Gurman, a reliable Apple insider, has reported.

We'll know soon what's true in the realm iOS 15 leaks. We expect Apple to reveal the software, which will ship on the iPhone 13 series, during the main WWDC 2021 keynote on June 7.