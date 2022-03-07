iMac Pro may not arrive until 2023, but new Mac mini could be here soon

Looks like it could be a while until we see a new iMac Pro after all. Why? Well reputable analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has now predicted that both the rumored Mac Pro and the iMac Pro won't arrive until 2023.

According to Kuo, the good news is that Apple could still announce a higher-end Mac mini as well as a "more affordable external display" in 2022. The latter is expected to have a 27-inch screen, though it's not expected to feature a mini-LED panel.

Predictions for Apple's new desktop products:1. 2022: More powerful Mac mini and more affordable external display (27-inch without mini-LED).2. 2023: Mac Pro and iMac Pro.March 6, 2022 See more

Kuo's predictions somewhat contradict some other reports coming from trustworthy sources, such as display analyst Ross Young. Last month, Young claimed that the unveiling of the 27-inch iMac Pro has been allegedly pushed back to June, despite his earlier predictions about the Spring launch window.

However, it's also possible that the analysts could be referencing two different devices. Some rumors have suggested that the "iMac Pro" name could make a comeback, since the last iMac that carried the same name was discontinued — so it's possible that there might be some confusion around Young and Kuo's claims.

Young's previous predictions described the iMac Pro as a higher-end version of the 24-inch iMac 2021 that will reportedly feature a 120Hz variable refresh rate.

Other rumors have hinted that the iMac Pro could sport the same M1 Pro and M1 Max chips seen in the new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models. Meanwhile, Mark Gurman, another reputable Apple tipster, has claimed that the new iMac Pro could pack a "similar" chip instead, which could be a fourth M1 chip.

Gurman had previously shared that Apple's rumored Spring event could feature "at least one Mac" announcement, which could correspond to Kuo's prediction about the Mac mini launch. Plus, when we cross-referenced Young and Gurman, we found that both Apple tipsters hint that the Mac mini reveal could be imminent.

Coincidentally, Gurman's latest Power On newsletter has revealed that the 27-inch external display could be announced during tomorrow's Apple event, also backing Kuo's predictions on the said device. Another report from an Apple leaker also claims an Apple Studio display could appear at the event.

Either way, the event is scheduled to take place in a matter of hours, so we won't have to wait long to find out how accurate some of these predictions are. If you're eager to tune in, make sure to take a look at our guide on how to watch the Apple event for exact timings and a full roundup of what to expect.