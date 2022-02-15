iMac Pro 2022 with a mini-LED display could arrive in June

The rumored iMac Pro 2022 with a mini-LED display panel could be revealed in June, according to reliable Apple tipster and display analyst Ross Young.

In a brief Twitter post, Young responded to one of the users asking about the recent Eurasian Economic Database filings that listed three unreleased Macs, one of which could be the iMac Pro.

The analyst had previously stated that the 27-inch iMac Pro would arrive alongside the iPhone SE 3 during Apple's next Spring event. However, more recently Young said that Apple won't reveal the machine until summer, with the panel shipments beginning in June and a launch following in August or September.

And now Young has seemingly changed his prediction once again, claiming that the reveal could happen in June. If his claims prove accurate, then the early summer release date could coincide with this year's Apple Worldwide Developers Conference.

The analyst also claimed that the iMac Pro 2022 will feature a display panel with "around 1000 zones and over 4000 mini-LEDs." And earlier this year, Young shared that the machine is expected to get fewer mini-LED zones than the latest iPad Pro and MacBook Pro models.

According to Young's previous predictions, the 27-inch machine is reportedly expected to be a higher-end version of the 24-inch iMac 2021 and feature a 120Hz variable refresh rate.

Other rumors suggest that the iMac Pro could sport the same M1 Pro and M1 Max chips seen in the new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models. Meanwhile, another reputable Apple tipster Mark Gurman claimed that the new iMac Pro could pack a "similar" chip instead, which could be a fourth M1 chip.

In a recent Power-On newsletter, Gurman shared that Apple's rumored Spring event could feature "at least one Mac" announcement, though it's unclear whether it will be the iMac Pro or the refreshed Mac mini.

Nevertheless, it's too early to say if Young's statements are indeed true. After all, we won't know anything for sure until we get a confirmation from Apple. However, given his proven track record and his insight in the display industry, there's a good chance that his words carry some weight.

Other than the rumored iMac Pro, we're expecting an array of exciting announcements from Apple in 2022, from the iPhone 14 lineup, Apple Watch Series 8, a redesigned MacBook Air, a cheaper MacBook Pro model and more.