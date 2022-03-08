How to watch Apple March event online — here's how to get the live stream

We're just a few hours away from today's Apple event, which Apple has dubbed "Peek Performance." With a teaser like that, we're expecting a bumper showcase filled with product reveals and possibly the latest news about Apple Silicon.

The list of potential new devices includes everything from the iPhone SE 3 (2022) to the iPad Air 5 to (possibly) a new Mac mini, making this one of the most diverse Apple events in years. And that could just be the start, with rumors also flying about a new MacBook Pro 2022 and MacBook Air 2022, both packing Apple M2 chips, plus a Mac Studio desktop of some kind and a new external monitor.

Nothing beats the thrill of following Apple product announcements live as they happen, so if the above mentioned devices interest you, you'll want to know how to watch the Apple March event's live stream.

Alternatively, you can follow our Apple Peek Performance event live blog for all the last-minute news and rumors, plus all the big announcements as they happen. It's live now, so check it out for the very latest info.

Below, you'll find the exact timings as well as where you can live stream the virtual event. We've also summarized all the potential product reveals to give you an idea of what to expect. So read on to find out how to watch the "Peek Performance" Apple event live.

Like other recent Apple product launches, the Peek Performance event will take place at Apple Park, so viewers can tune in on a virtual basis.

As confirmed by Apple, it's set to start today (March 8) at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. GMT.

Make sure to set a reminder on your calendar to avoid missing out on any major reveals.

How to watch Apple March event

Apple will live stream the online show in multiple locations, starting with its website as well as on its YouTube channel; the video placeholder for the live stream has already been set up (we've embedded it above).

Our editors will also be on Apple event liveblog duty, so follow our Apple Peek Performance event live blog for up-to-the-minute news and analysis of the whole thing.

Apple March event: What to expect

(Image credit: Apple Lab)

We already have a good idea as to what will be announced, thanks to all of the past leaks and rumors coming from reputable sources. Our global editor-in-chief Mark Spoonauer has also analyzed what "Peek Performance" could mean for Apple. "We expect that means the company will be touting how Apple silicon runs circles around the competition in its new products," he explained.

But most importantly, we expect to see the unveiling of the rumored iPhone SE 3. It's possible that this budget-friendly iPhone SE 2022 will add 5G connectivity while also running on the same A15 Bionic chip found in the iPhone 13 lineup.

There could also be good news on the price front. We've recently reported that the iPhone SE 2022 could cost as little as $300, which would be a whole $100 cheaper compared to the current model.

(Image credit: Jon Prosser & Ian Zelbo)

Apple could also unveil a new high-end Mac mini. This would correspond with reports coming from two reputable Apple tipsters Mark Gurman and Ross Young. We have recently cross-referenced both sources, which led us to believe that the unveiling of the Mac mini could be imminent.

Gurman had previously said that he expects "at least one new Mac" announcement to be featured at Apple's Spring event, having also hinted that it could be either the new Mac mini or the upgraded 27-inch iMac Pro. (Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo now expects that all-in-one to be pushed back to 2023.) Meanwhile, Young recently said that the iMac Pro isn't expected to arrive until summer. So it's possible that the device in question could be the new high-end Mac mini.

According to previous rumors, the device could be powered by one of the newer Apple silicon chips (likely the M1 Pro and M1 Max seen in the latest MacBook Pro models).

But Apple could also announce two computers together. Eurasian Economic Database filings revealed that Apple has listed three unreleased Macs, two of which could be the aforementioned Mac mini and the 27-inch iMac Pro, assuming the latter hasn't been postponed. The same document also hinted that the third device could be a laptop, since the product was described as a portable computing device. We're guessing that it could be either the more affordable MacBook Pro or the refreshed MacBook Air (though the latter seems unlikely since other rumors hint that it won't launch until later this year.

(Image credit: Apple)

We're also eager to see any iPad announcements, and looks like we might finally see an upgraded iPad Air (5th gen). The mid-range tablet will reportedly get an A15 processor of its own, and potentially an OLED display (though we have been seeing contradictory reports on that).

But tablet-wise, Apple could have more in store for us today. Earlier last month, we've reported that two unreleased iPad models were allegedly shipped to India "for testing purposes." This leads us to believe that we might see a refreshed iPad Pro 2022 as well, especially seeing as last year's Spring event focused on the latest iPad Pro lineup.

The above mentioned products are most likely to be featured in the "Peek Performance" event, however, the event could also include other product announcements, including the AirPods Pro 2, according to other rumors. Some people are speculating that Apple could preview its long-rumored VR/AR headset, though one of our editors thinks summer's Worldwide Developers Conference is a more appropriate venue for AR talk.