I Just Bought This 4K OLED TV During Prime Day and You Should Too

I recently moved into a new apartment and I’ve been slowly but surely putting together my new lair. I found my latest addition to the house during Prime Day on Newegg. The site is currently selling a 55-inch LG E8-series 4K OLED (OLED55E8PUA) at a serious deep discount. I got my new TV for $1,299, down from $2,999, which equates to a 57% markdown.

LG E8 55-inch OLED 4K HDR Dolby Atmos Smart TV was $2,999 now $1,299 via Newegg

This 4K OLED TV is feature-packed with HDR10, Dolby Atmos, Dolby Vision for under $1,500. Act now while supplies still last. View Deal

To say I’m excited about my latest acquisition is an understatement. It checks off all the boxes at a very reasonable price. OLED? Check. 4K? Yep. Dolby Vision and HDR10? Definitely. It’s also got a 120-Hz refresh rate so when I’m gaming on my Xbox One X or my PlayStation Pro, those renders will be buttery smooth. And there’s Dolby Atmos, so I’m expecting some impressive sound.

And the innovative glass design gives the illusion that my new OLED television with its already ridiculously vivid color and deep blacks is floating. So TL;DR, you can get a great 4K OLED television on Newegg for under $1,500.

Prime Day has come to an end, but this excellent deal is still active as of 5 p.m. 7/17/19, but It’s a safe bet the savings won't last much longer. So act fast.