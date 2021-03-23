Hurry! Sony WH-1000XM4 noise-cancelling headphones just dropped to $278

In a world where the work-from-home lifestyle has become the norm, owning a pair of wireless headphones is essential. And if you're looking to score yourself one of the best headphones on the market, we've got a killer deal for you.

Right now, Best Buy has the Sony WH-1000XM4 wireless headphones on sale for $278. That’s $72 off the usual $349 and brings them down to the lowest price we’ve ever seen so far. And in case Best Buy sells out, Amazon has the same model on sale for the same discount, saving you over 20%.

Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Headphones: was $349 now $278 @ Best Buy

The Sony WH-1000XM4 are among the best wireless headphones on the market. Offering remarkable noise-cancelling, superior sound quality, and a lengthy 30 hours of battery life (38 hours with ANC disabled), they easily justify a full-price purchase. At $72 off, there's no reason not to pick up a pair. View Deal

The Sony WH-1000XM4 made our best headphones list, and it's easy to see why. Whether you want them for work, school, or everyday use — these headphones make a perfect choice thanks to their sleek design and wireless technology. In fact, we've awarded the Sony WH-1000XM4 the sweet number one spot among both best headphones and best wireless headphones lists.

In our Sony WH-1000XM4 review , we declared them "Sony's best pair of noise-cancelling headphones yet" and called it "a fine-tuned enhancement that stands out as the best in the series, and even beats the best-in-class Bose 700 in some key areas."

In particular, we were impressed with its excellent audio quality, their remarkable noise cancellation, the intuitive smart controls, and the surprisingly superb battery life of around 30 hours (with Active Noise Cancellation enabled).

Not only do these premium headphones deliver loud and dynamic sound, but they also include detection sensors that pause playback when removing the headphones, how handy, right? They also offer support for the Sony Headphones Connect app, allowing you to personalize your audio with well-engineered presets or by giving you the option to make manual adjustments. These headphones are available in three stunning color options: Black, Blue and Silver — all offered at the same discount.

All-in-all, now is the time to act to score yourself a pair of premium-quality headphones, as this deal brings the Sony WH-1000XM4 down to the lowest price we’ve ever seen. And in case you wanted to browse through other options on the market, have a browse through our roundup of some of the best headphone deals available right now.