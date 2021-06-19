Hungary vs France live stream — how to watch Euro 2020 Group F game for free

Hungary vs France Euro 2020 time, date, channel The Hungary vs France Euro 2020 game starts today (Saturday, June 19) at 2 p.m. BST / 9 a.m. ET / 6 a.m. PT. In the U.S., it's available on ESPN. In the U.K., you can watch on BBC. Full channel details below.

The Hungary vs France live stream opens another day of Euro 2020 action. This match will see Hungary attempt to clear the bottom of Group F, but they'll have to beat the World Cup 2018 winners to do it.

France are the bookies' favorites to take the Euro 2020 trophy too, coming into this tie on the back of a win against Germany and wielding some of the best talent in the sport. From Raphaël Varane in defense to recent Champions League winner N'Golo Kanté controlling the midfield, along with superstar Kylian Mbappé up front, France have quality everywhere.

Hungary, meanwhile, will need to shake off a 0-3 loss at the hands of Portugal if they're to keep their Ro16 dreams alive. However, there were some spirited showings in that match — like Szabolcs Schön's disallowed goal, which would have given Hungary the initial lead. With that same battling tendency, anything could happen against France.

Hungary vs France begins today (Saturday, June 19) at 2 p.m. BST (9 a.m. ET / 6 a.m. PT). You can watch the live stream for free, regardless of where you are.

Read on for the full live stream details, and don't forget to check our main How to watch Euro 2020 page, for the full fixture list, groups, TV schedule and more.

How to watch the Hungary vs France live stream for free

Every game in Euro 2020 is available on free-to-air television in the U.K., and this essentially makes it free to watch anywhere else in the world too. All you need is one of the best VPN services, which let you tune in to free U.K. coverage even if you're elsewhere.

With the Hungary vs France live stream, for instance, you can watch for free on BBC One and BBC iPlayer online — though you do need to have a valid U.K. TV licence.

How to watch the Hungary vs France live stream with a VPN

A virtual private network, or VPN, makes it look as if you're surfing the web from your home country even when you're not there. That means you can access the streaming services you already pay for when you're abroad on business or holiday.

How to watch the Hungary vs France live stream in the US

U.S. soccer fans can watch the Hungary vs France live stream on ESPN, so if you get that channel as part of a cable package, you'll also be able to stream it through the ESPN website. Either way, the match starts at 9 a.m. ET / 6 a.m. PT.

Cord cutters do have other options though, including Sling TV and its Sling Orange package. That costs $35 per month and comes with more than 30 channels including ESPN. What's more, Sling is also offering a 30-day trial for the bargain price of $10 right now.

Or you could try Fubo.TV, which is more expensive, at $65/month, but which offers 117+ channels including ESPN.

If you're usually based in the U.K. but are currently in the U.S., you can watch the Hungary vs France live stream for free on BBC iPlayer by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN. Just remember that you still need a valid TV licence, as you would if you were physically in the U.K.

How to watch the Hungary vs France live stream in the UK

All 51 Euro 2020 games will be shown either the BBC or ITV, and it's the Beeb that you need to turn to for the Hungary vs France live stream. You can watch for free on BBC One or BBC iPlayer ; pre-game coverage starts at 1:15 p.m. BST, ahead of the 2 p.m. kick-off.

If you're not currently in the U.K., you can still follow every Euro 2020 game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN — so long as you have a valid U.K. TV licence.

How to watch the Hungary vs France live stream in Canada

In Canada, the Hungary vs France live stream will be shown on TSN (English) and on TVS Sports (French). Cut the cord? Then you can sign up for TSN Direct for $7.99 (CAD) a day or $19.99 per month or for TVA Sports Direct, which costs $19.99 per month.

Canadians who aren't at home at the moment but who subscribe to TSN or TVA can still watch a Hungary vs France live stream on their usual services by using one of the best VPNs.

How to watch the Hungary vs France live stream in Australia

Aussies can get Euro 2020 games on Optus Sport, so they'll be able to watch the Hungary vs France live stream via its mobile or tablet apps, as well as on Apple TV and Chromecast.

Don't forget that if you're not currently in Australia, you can use a VPN to watch all the action on your Optus account, as if you were back home.

