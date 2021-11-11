How to watch Yellowstone season 4 episode 3 online

The Duttons are all alive! And it's almost time to watch Yellowstone season 4 episode 3 online. The Paramount Network drama returned last week with a two-hour premiere that revealed the outcome of last season's explosive cliffhanger. John Dutton (Kevin Costner) and two of his children, Kayce and Beth, were in mortal danger, but they all managed to survive. Now, they seek vengeance.

Yellowstone season 4 episode 3 start time, channel Yellowstone season 4 episode airs Sunday, Nov. 14 at 8 p.m. ET on Paramount network.

Yellowstone season 4 continues the saga of the Dutton family, who control the largest contiguous ranch in the United States. This is still frontier country and the ranch is under constant threat from land developers, an Indian reservation and conservation activists.

Episode 3, titled " All I See Is You," will explore the ramifications of the attacks against the Duttons. We don't see John taking them very lightly. And while Thomas Rainwater (Gil Birmingham) wasn't behind the shootings or bomb, he may have a lead on who was. Plus, there are still questions about Jamie (Wes Bentley) and what he knows.

Here's everything you need to watch Yellowstone season 4 episode 3 online, even without cable.

How to watch Yellowstone season 4 anywhere, with a VPN

Just because Paramount Network isn't available everywhere doesn't mean you need to miss Yellowstone season 4 if you're away from home. Watching along with the rest of the internet can be pretty easy. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you go.

We've evaluated many options, and the best VPN is ExpressVPN. It meets the VPN needs of the vast majority of users, offering outstanding compatibility with most devices and impressive connection speeds. It's also affordable at $12.95 per month. (Signing up for longer periods of six months or a year reduces the cost even more.)

ExpressVPN Our favorite VPN service, ExpressVPN, really shines thanks to its safety, speed and simplicity-to-use. It's also compatible with loads of devices - from iOS and Android to Roku, Apple TV and PlayStations. You'll even get an extra 3 months free if you sign up for a year, or there's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you just want to give it a try.



How to watch Yellowstone season 4 episode 3 in the US

U.S. fans can watch Yellowstone season 4 episode on Sunday, November 14 at 8 p.m. ET on Paramount Network.

Paramount Network is available with a cable package. If you've already cut the cord, you can watch Yellowstone season 4 on several live TV streaming services, including Sling TV, Fubo TV, Philo, YouTube TV and DirecTV Stream.

Of these options, we recommend Sling TV. Just add on the Comedy Extra package ($6) to get Paramount Network. Fubo is also a great choice, with more channels.

Sling TV Cheaper Live TV Sling TV is one of the most affordable cable TV alternatives on the market. Right now, new subscribers can get the first month of Sling for just $10. Get either the Orange or Blue plan, then add on Comedy Extra ($6) to get Paramount Network.

Fubo.TV Fubo.TV is a great live TV service. With the Starter Plan ($65 per month), you get over 120 channels, including all the local broadcast networks and top cable brands, including Paramount Network.

How to watch Yellowstone season 4 for free

You can also watch the Yellowstone season 4 episode 3 for FREE on the Paramount Network website. Just click here, select "Start 24-Hour Pass" and register with your email address.

If you want to watch the entire season, however, you'll need one of the best cable TV alternatives mentioned above.

Is Yellowstone season 4 episode 3 on Peacock or Paramount Plus?

While seasons 1-3 of the series are streaming on Peacock, Yellowstone season 4 will not be available until after it concludes on Paramount Network — sometime in 2022.

Yellowstone is not on Paramount Plus, though its upcoming spinoffs 1883 and 6666 will be.

Can you watch Yellowstone season 4 in the UK?

There's bad news for Brits. Previous seasons of Yellowstone have been available on Paramount Network UK and Channel 5's streaming service My5 for free (with a valid TV license).

However, Paramount Network UK and My5 haven't announced a Yellowstone season 4 release date. British fans will have to wait, possibly for some time.

Anyone who is traveling in the U.K. and wants to use the streaming services they've already paid for will need ExpressVPN.

How to watch Yellowstone season 4 in Canada

Canadian fans can watch Yellowstone 4 on the Paramount Network if they get the channel through their cable provider. For cord-cutters, the new season will also be streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Travelers who want to use their existing streaming subscriptions can look into ExpressVPN.