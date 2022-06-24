How to watch UEFA Women's Euro 2022 — live stream every game plus fixtures and more

The UEFA Women's Euro 2022 live streams kick off very soon, promising 31 games over 26 days featuring some of the world's top teams.

The tournament will air for FREE in many European countries, but don't worry if you're on holiday while it's on — because you can watch UEFA Women's Euro 2022 live streams from anywhere with a VPN (opens in new tab).

However you tune in, you can expect a truly competitive contest that features six of the world's top eight sides.

England have home advantage, but have dropped in the rankings since they finished fourth in the 2019 World Cup. Captain Leah Williamson and her squad will hope the combination of home advantage and a relatively easy group that also features Norway, Austria and Northern Ireland can spur them to victory.

But dangers lie ahead. Group C features Sweden and Netherlands — 2nd and 4th in the rankings — while France (3rd), Germany (5th) and Spain (7th) all have a good shot of winning.

It all gets going on July 6 and you can watch it all live online if you know how. Read on and we'll show you how to watch UEFA Women's Euro 2022 live streams wherever you are.

FREE UEFA Women's Euro 2022 live streams

How to watch UEFA Women's Euro 2022 live streams for FREE

If you're lucky enough to live in the U.K., Austria, France, Netherlands, Spain, Italy and several other European nations then you can look forward to FREE UEFA Women's Euro 2022 live streams.

That's because free-to-air channels in those countries will be showing some or all of the UEFA Women's Euro 2022 live streams. For instance, in the U.K. you'll be able to watch every single game on BBC and the BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab). There's a full list below.

But what if you're usually based in one of those countries but aren't at home for a particular UEFA Women's Euro 2022 live stream? Maybe you're on holiday and don't want to spend money on pay TV in another country, when you'd usually be able to watch for free at home?

Don't worry — you can watch it via a VPN instead. We'll show you how to do that below.

FREE LIVE STREAMS: Austria: ORF (opens in new tab) | Belgium: VRT (opens in new tab), RTBF (opens in new tab) | Denmark: DKDR (opens in new tab) | Finland: Yle (opens in new tab) | France: TF1 (opens in new tab) | Iceland: RUV (opens in new tab) | Italy: RAI (opens in new tab) | Netherlands: NOS (opens in new tab) | Norway: NRK (opens in new tab) | Portugal: RTP (opens in new tab) | Spain: TVE (opens in new tab) | | Sweden: SVT (opens in new tab), TV4 (opens in new tab) | Switzerland: SRG SSR (opens in new tab) | U.K.: BBC (opens in new tab) |

UEFA Women's Euro 2022 live streams around the world

How to watch UEFA Women's Euro 2022 live streams from anywhere with a VPN

It's natural that you might want to watch UEFA Women's Euro 2022 live streams from your home country, but what if you're not there when it's on?

Look no further than a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN makes it look as if you're surfing the web from your home country, rather than the one you're in. That means you can access the streaming services you already pay for, from anywhere on Earth. Or anywhere that has an internet connection, at least.

For instance, a Brit who's currently in the U.S. could watch the UEFA Women's Euro 2022 live streams on BBC iPlayer, even though they're not in the U.K.

They're totally legal, inexpensive and easy to use. We've tested lots of the best VPN services and our favorite right now is ExpressVPN (opens in new tab). It's fast, works on loads of devices and even offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.

(opens in new tab) Safety, speed and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) our favorite VPN service. It's also compatible with loads of devices and there's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you want to try it out.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.S. and want to view a U.K. service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to BBC iPlayer or another website and watch the game.

How to watch UEFA Women's Euro 2022 live streams in the US

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Soccer fans in the U.S. can look to ESPN for all of their UEFA Women's Euro 2022 live stream needs, which will have live coverage of all 31 games spread across ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU and ESPN Plus.

The bulk of the games (21 in total) will be on ESPN2, while two more will air on ESPN and one on ESPNU (simulcast on ESPN2). However, ESPN's streaming service ESPN+ will also show eight games, together with daily highlights packages and more.

ESPN is available through most cable packages as well as cable TV replacement services, including Sling TV, Fubo.TV, YouTube TV and Hulu with Live TV.

Our pick of these would be Sling TV: the Sling Orange package costs just $35 per month and comes with more than 30 channels including ESPN. Plus, right now Sling is offering 50% off the first month (opens in new tab).

As well as being available through your cable service, you can also stream the action via the ESPN app, or on the Watch section of ESPN's website. However, you'll need to authenticate with your satellite, cable or live TV provider credentials to watch any sessions.

ESPN Plus, meanwhile, is available via the ESPN website and many of the best streaming devices. It's also a very well-priced service as these things go, with a subscription costing just $6.99 per month or $69.99 per year.

And remember, if you're usually based in the U.S. but aren't there at the moment, you can still watch the services you already subscribe to via a VPN such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) If you're not already a Sling TV (opens in new tab) subscriber, you'll want Sling Orange in order to watch ESPN. This costs $35/month and includes dozens of other great channels. Sling also currently offers 50% off the first month.

(opens in new tab) Love sports? Then check out Fubo.TV (opens in new tab). The channel lineup includes ESPN and ABC, plus other top networks including Bravo, FX and MTV, and there's a 7-day free trial available.

UEFA Women's Euro 2022: ESPN schedule

Click to see all fixtures and times England vs. Austria , Wed, Jul 6 — ESPNU/ESPN2 — 3 p.m. ET

, Wed, Jul 6 — ESPNU/ESPN2 — 3 p.m. ET Norway vs. Northern Ireland , Thu, Jul 7 — ESPN2 — 3 p.m. ET

, Thu, Jul 7 — ESPN2 — 3 p.m. ET Spain vs. Finland , Fri, Jul 8 — ESPN+ — 12 p.m. ET

, Fri, Jul 8 — ESPN+ — 12 p.m. ET Germany vs. Denmark , Fri, Jul 8 — ESPN2 — 3 p.m. ET

, Fri, Jul 8 — ESPN2 — 3 p.m. ET Portugal vs. Switzerland , Sat, Jul 9 — ESPN+ — 12 p.m. ET

, Sat, Jul 9 — ESPN+ — 12 p.m. ET Netherlands vs. Sweden , Sat, Jul 9 — ESPN2 — 3 p.m. ET

, Sat, Jul 9 — ESPN2 — 3 p.m. ET Belgium vs. Iceland , Sun, Jul 10 — ESPN2 — 12 p.m. ET

, Sun, Jul 10 — ESPN2 — 12 p.m. ET France vs. Italy , Sun, Jul 10 — ESPN+ — 3 p.m. ET

, Sun, Jul 10 — ESPN+ — 3 p.m. ET Austria vs. Northern Ireland , Mon, Jul 11 — ESPN2 — 12 p.m. ET

, Mon, Jul 11 — ESPN2 — 12 p.m. ET England vs. Norway , Mon, Jul 11 — ESPN2 — 3 p.m. ET

, Mon, Jul 11 — ESPN2 — 3 p.m. ET Denmark vs. Finland , Tue, Jul 12 — ESPN2 — 12 p.m. ET

, Tue, Jul 12 — ESPN2 — 12 p.m. ET Germany vs. Spain , Tue, Jul 12 — ESPN2 — 3 p.m. ET

, Tue, Jul 12 — ESPN2 — 3 p.m. ET Sweden vs. Switzerland , Wed, Jul 13 — ESPN2 — 12 p.m. ET

, Wed, Jul 13 — ESPN2 — 12 p.m. ET Netherlands vs. Portugal , Wed, Jul 13 — ESPN2 — 3 p.m. ET

, Wed, Jul 13 — ESPN2 — 3 p.m. ET Italy vs. Iceland , Thu, Jul 14 — ESPN2 — 12 p.m. ET

, Thu, Jul 14 — ESPN2 — 12 p.m. ET France vs. Belgium , Thu, Jul 14 — ESPN+ — 3 p.m. ET

, Thu, Jul 14 — ESPN+ — 3 p.m. ET Northern Ireland vs. England , Fri, Jul 15 — ESPN2 — 3 p.m. ET

, Fri, Jul 15 — ESPN2 — 3 p.m. ET Austria vs. Norway , Fri, Jul 15 — ESPN+ — 3 p.m. ET

, Fri, Jul 15 — ESPN+ — 3 p.m. ET Finland vs. Germany , Sat, Jul 16 — ESPN2 — 3 p.m. ET

, Sat, Jul 16 — ESPN2 — 3 p.m. ET Denmark vs. Spain , Sat, Jul 16 — ESPN+ — 3 p.m. ET

, Sat, Jul 16 — ESPN+ — 3 p.m. ET Switzerland vs. Netherlands , Sun, Jul 17 — ESPN — 12 p.m. ET

, Sun, Jul 17 — ESPN — 12 p.m. ET Sweden vs. Portugal , Sun, Jul 17 — ESPN+ — 12 p.m. ET

, Sun, Jul 17 — ESPN+ — 12 p.m. ET Iceland vs. France , Mon, Jul 18 — ESPN2 — 3 p.m. ET

, Mon, Jul 18 — ESPN2 — 3 p.m. ET Italy vs. Belgium , Mon, Jul 18 — ESPN+ — 3 p.m. ET

, Mon, Jul 18 — ESPN+ — 3 p.m. ET Quarterfinal I – A1 vs. B2, Wed, Jul 20 — ESPN2 — 3 p.m. ET

– A1 vs. B2, Wed, Jul 20 — ESPN2 — 3 p.m. ET Quarterfinal II – B1 vs. A2, Thu, Jul 21 — ESPN2 — 3 p.m. ET

– B1 vs. A2, Thu, Jul 21 — ESPN2 — 3 p.m. ET Quarterfinal III – C1 vs. D2, Fri, Jul 22 — ESPN2 — 3 p.m. ET

– C1 vs. D2, Fri, Jul 22 — ESPN2 — 3 p.m. ET Quarterfinal IV – D1 vs. C2, Sat, Jul 23 — ESPN2 — 3 p.m. ET

– D1 vs. C2, Sat, Jul 23 — ESPN2 — 3 p.m. ET Semifinal I (W25 vs. W27), Tue, Jul 26 — ESPN2, ESPN+ — 3 p.m. ET

(W25 vs. W27), Tue, Jul 26 — ESPN2, ESPN+ — 3 p.m. ET Semifinal II (W26 vs. W28), Wed, Jul 27 — ESPN2, ESPN+ — 3 p.m. ET

(W26 vs. W28), Wed, Jul 27 — ESPN2, ESPN+ — 3 p.m. ET Final – Semifinal Winners, Sun, July 31 — ESPN, ESPN+ — 12 p.m. ET All times are ET and based on kick-off. ESPN coverage generally starts 30 mins before the game.

How to watch UEFA Women's Euro 2022 live streams in the UK

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

(opens in new tab) As you'd expect, given that the UEFA Women's Euro 2022 tournament takes place in England, coverage is free to air in the U.K., with almost all of the 31 games live on BBC One or BBC Two, and every single one streamed on BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab) and the BBC Sport (opens in new tab) website. Gabby Logan and Alex Scott are among the main presenters, with pundits including Fara Williams, Ian Wright and Kelly Smith all on hand to offer analysis. Going on holiday during the tournament? Sign up to ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) or another VPN service and you'll be able to use the services you already subscribe to. Just make sure you have a valid U.K. TV licence.

How to watch UEFA Women's Euro 2022 live streams in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

(opens in new tab) Those lucky Aussies can watch all 31 UEFA Women's Euro 2022 live streams on Optus Sport (opens in new tab). Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV — plus it costs a very reasonable $14.99 AUD per month. An Annual Pass is also available for $139 AUD/year, but a current offer knocks that back to a bargain $99 AUD. Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on your Optus account, as if you were back home.

UEFA Women's Euro 2022 fixtures

All times are BST

Wed, Jul 6: Group A – England vs. Austria, 8 p.m.

8 p.m. Thu, Jul 7: Group A – Norway vs. Northern Ireland , 8 p.m.

, 8 p.m. Fri, Jul 8: Group B – Spain vs. Finland , 5 p.m.

, 5 p.m. Fri, Jul 8: Group B – Germany vs. Denmark , 8 p.m.

, 8 p.m. Sat, Jul 9: Group C – Portugal vs. Switzerland , 5 p.m.

, 5 p.m. Sat, Jul 9: Group C – Netherlands vs. Sweden , 8 p.m.

, 8 p.m. Sun, Jul 10: Group D – Belgium vs. Iceland , 5 p.m.

, 5 p.m. Sun, Jul 10: Group D – France vs. Italy , 8 p.m.

, 8 p.m. Mon, Jul 11: Group A – Austria vs. Northern Ireland , 5 p.m.

, 5 p.m. Mon, Jul 11: Group A – England vs. Norway , 8 p.m.

, 8 p.m. Tue, Jul 12: Group B – Denmark vs. Finland , 5 p.m.

, 5 p.m. Tue, Jul 12: Group B – Germany vs. Spain , 8 p.m.

, 8 p.m. Wed, Jul 13: Group C – Sweden vs. Switzerland , 5 p.m.

, 5 p.m. Wed, Jul 13: Group C – Netherlands vs. Portugal , 8 p.m.

, 8 p.m. Thu, Jul 14: Group D – Italy vs. Iceland , 5 p.m.

, 5 p.m. Thu, Jul 14: Group D – France vs. Belgium , 8 p.m.

, 8 p.m. Fri, Jul 15: Group A – Northern Ireland vs. England , 8 p.m.

, 8 p.m. Fri, Jul 15: Group A – Austria vs. Norway , 8 p.m.

, 8 p.m. Sat, Jul 16: Group B – Finland vs. Germany , 8 p.m.

, 8 p.m. Sat, Jul 16: Group B – Denmark vs. Spain , 8 p.m.

, 8 p.m. Sun, Jul 17: Group C – Switzerland vs. Netherlands , 5 p.m.

, 5 p.m. Sun, Jul 17: Group C – Sweden vs. Portugal , 5 p.m.

, 5 p.m. Mon, Jul 18: Group D – Iceland vs. France , 8 p.m.

, 8 p.m. Mon, Jul 18: Group D – Italy vs. Belgium , 8 p.m.

, 8 p.m. Wed, Jul 20: Quarterfinal I – A1 vs. B2, 8 p.m.

– A1 vs. B2, 8 p.m. Thu, Jul 21: Quarterfinal II – B1 vs. A2, 8 p.m.

– B1 vs. A2, 8 p.m. Fri, Jul 22: Quarterfinal III – C1 vs. D2, 8 p.m.

– C1 vs. D2, 8 p.m. Sat, Jul 23: Quarterfinal IV – D1 vs. C2, 8 p.m.

– D1 vs. C2, 8 p.m. Tue, Jul 26: Semifinal I (W25 vs. W27), 8 p.m.

(W25 vs. W27), 8 p.m. Wed, Jul 27: Semifinal II (W26 vs. W28), 8 p.m.

(W26 vs. W28), 8 p.m. Sun, July 31: Final, 5 p.m.

UEFA Women's Euro 2022 groups

Group A P W D L GD Pts England Norway Austria Northern Ireland

Group B P W D L GD Pts Germany Spain Denmark Finland

Group C P W D L GD Pts Netherlands Sweden Switzerland Portugal