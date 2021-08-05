The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers season 2 — everything we know so far

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers season 2 is officially hitting the ice. Disney Plus ordered another installment of the reboot/revival series starring Lauren Graham and Emilio Estevez. And the show's creator, Steve Brill, has big plans for season 2 — including the hoped-for return of Joshua Jackson as Charlie Conway.

In The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers, the original team from the film franchise has developed into a powerhouse youth hockey team. When 12-year-old Evan Morrow (Brady Noon) is cut from the Ducks, he and his mom (Graham) decide to form their own team of scrappy misfits called The Don't Bothers. They recruit Gordon Bombay (Estevez), the former coach of the Ducks, to guide them to victory.

Here's everything we know so far about The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers season 2.

Disney Plus just ordered The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers season 2 on August 2 and has not set a release date yet.

According to Deadline, production on season 2 is slated to begin in early 2022. Filming on the first season lasted from September to December 2020. Post-production editing only required a few months, since the series debuted in March 2021.

If The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers season 2 follows a similar schedule, filming could conclude by spring 2022 and the premiere date could be as early as summer 2022.

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers season 2 cast

The cast of The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers season 2 is led by Lauren Graham as Alex Morrow, Brady Noon as Evan Morrow and Emilio Estevez as Gordon Bombay.

They're joined by:

Maxwell Simkins as Nick Ganz, Evan's best friend and neighbor

Swayam Bhatia as Sofi Hanson-Bhatt, a former Ducks player who joins the Don't Bothers

Julee Cerda as Stephanie, Alex's boss

Luke Islam as Koob, the Don't Bothers' goalie

Bella Higginbotham as Lauren, the enforcer of the Don't Bothers

Taegen Burns as Maya, a member of the Don't Bothers and Lauren's best friend

Kiefer O'Reilly as Logan, a member of the Don't Bothers

De'Jon Watts as Sam, a member of the Don't Bothers

Dylan Playfair as Coach T, the current head coach of the Mighty Ducks

Em Haine as Winnie Berigan, an employee at the Ice Palace

Lia Frankland as Mary Joe, host of The Wraparound podcast

Amy Goodmurphy as Paula Ganz, Nick's mother

Jane Stanton as Sherri Andrews, Nick's other mom

Cast members from the original movies also appeared in season 1 and could pop up again:

Marguerite Moreau as Connie Moreau

Matt Doherty as Lester Averman

Elden Henson as Fulton Reed

Vincent A. LaRusso as Adam Banks

Justin Wong as Ken Wu

Garette Henson as Guy Germaine

In season 2, there's a chance of seeing Joshua Jackson return as Charlie Conway, a star of the original Ducks, as well as Kenan Thompson as Russ Tyler.

Creator Steve Brill told TVLine, "“Josh and I … were in talks four years ago to do this show together, and then it wasn’t possible for him to even be in talks for the episodes that I did. For Season 2, I’d love to re-engage and explore that concept again, depending on his schedule… The question is, can he do a whole season? That’s a big commitment, and he’s always on another show. I really want to be able to write him a great role and a great arc in a season.”

He also talked to SlashFilm about Thompson's potential return. "When we talked to [Kenan], we said, 'We’d love to be able to use you in a real way and have you come in and not just be a cameo but come in and actually do some storylines,'" Brill explained.

"So that’s the hope for the future, for sure. I think Kenan’s Russ Tyler character went off to be on Saturday Night Live, strangely enough, and that’s what Kenan did, so when Russ comes back, he could be a guy who was on Saturday Night Live. That makes perfect sense."

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers season 2 and season 1 ending explained

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers season 2 still has plenty to explore after the satisfying conclusion to season 1.

In the finale, the Don't Bothers had to forfeit the state championship game due to Sofi’s injury. As a side bet, though, they took on the Ducks and won — earning back the team name.

Now the new Mighty Ducks are ready for their next journey. They could try to win the state championship again. Or perhaps, like the movie D2, they'll contend with international rivals. Brill hinted at this possibility to SlashFilm, though he seems to be saving that storyline for a future season.

"I sort of think of it like the movies. The whole team sort of moves into another adventure together. They could stay in Minneapolis and just be more rooted in the stories there," he said. "We gotta figure that out, but eventually, they should go to Europe and play. In like season four, they should go to Europe. When it opens up, we should definitely go to Europe and play in an international tournament.”