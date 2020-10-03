How to watch SNL season 46 premiere online: Saturday Night Live is back

SNL start time, channel Saturday Night Live season 46 premieres at 11:30 p.m. ET tomorrow (Saturday, Oct. 3) on NBC, then airs weekly.

It's almost time to watch SNL season 46 premiere and laugh (or laugh-cry) about the state of the world through sketch comedy. SNL is back with new episodes, with the premiere featuring host Chris Rock and musical guest Megan Thee Stallion.

But what we're really excited to watch on the new SNL is Jim Carrey as former vice president and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and Maya Rudolph as his running mate, California senator Kamala Harris. NBC's late night comedy series released the first promo of Carrey as Biden and it is ssssssssmokin'!

SNL announced in September that Carrey (who has hosted the show three times) would take on the role of Biden. That makes him the third person to play the candidate this year, after Woody Harrelson and former cast member Jason Sudeikis. Rudolph has previously portrayed Harris.

Meanwhile, Alec Baldwin is also expected to continue playing Donald Trump on SNL season 46.

Last season ended with a few remote shows due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. For season 46, the cast and crew will be filming in front of a live audience in Studio 8H. They will be adhering to safety regulations, such as mask wearing and reduced capacity.

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch Saturday Night Live season 46 online. Plus, check out the Carrey/Rudolph promo below:

How to watch SNL season 46 online anywhere, with a VPN

Just because NBC isn't available everywhere doesn't mean you can't watch Saturday Night Live season 46 if your current location doesn't offer it. Watching SNL using the service you already pay for, along with the rest of the internet, can be pretty easy with the right VPN (virtual private network), which lets stream the show from wherever you go.

The best VPN service is ExpressVPN. It meets the VPN needs of the vast majority of users, offering outstanding compatibility with most devices and impressive connection speeds. Plus, if you're ready to commit now, signing up for longer periods of six months or a year reduces the cost even more.

Our favorite VPN service, ExpressVPN, really shines thanks to its safety, speed and simplicity-to-use. It's also compatible with loads of devices - from iOS and Android to Roku, Apple TV and PlayStations. You'll even get an extra 3 months free if you sign up for a year, or there's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you just want to give it a try.

View Deal

How to watch SNL season 46 in the US

In the U.S., viewers can watch Saturday Night Live season 46 premiere on Saturday, Oct. 3 at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC, if they have a digital antenna or a cable TV package.

If you've already cut the cord, you can watch SNL on several live TV streaming services (depending on your region), including Sling TV, FuboTV, Hulu With Live TV, YouTube TV and AT&T TV Now.

Of these options, we recommend Sling and FuboTV, two of the best streaming services on the market.

Sling TV offers a three-day free trial to check out its live TV service. Sling Blue includes more than 50 channels including NBC and Fox (in select regions), Bravo, AMC, Food Network, HGTV, Lifetime and USA. View Deal

Fubo.TV is a great alternative to a cable package. With the Family Plan ($65 per month), you get over 90 channels, including local broadcast networks NBC, ABC, CBS and Fox as well as top cable brands like AMC, E!, HGTV, FX, ESPN, Syfy and Paramount Network. View Deal

How to watch Saturday Night Live season 46 in the UK

Great news for Brits! Saturday Night Live season 46 episodes will air on Sky Comedy the day after the U.S. on Sunday evenings.

Americans abroad who want to watch it live can do so by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch Saturday Night Live season 46 premiere in Canada

Up North, Canadians can watch SNL on the same day and time as Americans on Global TV.

Saturday Night Live season 46 hosts

SNL returns for its 46th season with five straight new episodes. So far, the show has announced the host and musical guest for the first three episodes.

Episode 1 (Oct. 3)

Host: Chris Rock

Musical guest: Megan Thee Stallion

Episode 2 (Oct. 10)

Host: Bill Burr

Musical guest: Morgan Wallen

Episode 3 (Oct. 17)

Host: Issa Rae

Musical guest: Justin Bieber

Saturday Night Live season 46 cast members

SNL season 46 will have 20 cast members. That includes three new faces: Lauren Holt, Punkie Johnson and Andrew Dismukes.

Some cast members won't be in as many sketches, due to travel and other commitments. Aidy Bryant will also be filming her Hulu series Shrill, while Cecily Strong will appear on green screen while working on a project in Vancouver. Kenan Thompson is starring in a new NBC sitcom and will be flying back and forth from Los Angeles to New York City.

Here's the full list of SNL season 46 cast members:

Beck Bennett

Aidy Bryant

Michael Che

Pete Davidson

Mikey Day

Heidi Gardner

Colin Jost

Kate McKinnon

Alex Moffat

Kyle Mooney

Ego Nwodim

Chris Redd

Cecily Strong

Kenan Thompson

Melissa Villaseñor

And featured players:

Andrew Dismukes

Chloe Fineman

Lauren Holt

Punkie Johnson

Bowen Yang