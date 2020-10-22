How to watch Olaf movie Once Upon a Snowman on Disney Plus

Once Upon a Snowman on Disney Plus: release date, cast Release date: October 23

Cast: Josh Gad, Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel, Jonathan Groff, Frank Welker, Chris Williams

Director: Dan Abraham, Trent Correy

Age rating: NR

Run time: Less than 8 minutes



Summer lovin' is what Frozen fans will get when they watch the Olaf movie, Once Upon a Snowman on Disney Plus. The animated short film chronicles an untold aspect of the lovable snowman from the Frozen movies.

The Olaf movie reunites all the main Frozen cast members, led by Josh Gad as Olaf himself. The short follows Olaf after he was brought to life by Elsa during "Let It Go." He journeys through the snowy mountains of Arendelle and discovers why he loves summer, before eventually meeting Anna, Kristoff and Sven in the forest.

Once Upon a Snowman is the second Frozen short, following 2015's Frozen Fever, and the latest project focused on Olaf. He's previously starred in the 2017 holiday special Olaf's Frozen Adventure, as well as At Home With Olaf clips released during quarantine earlier this year.

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch Once Upon a Snowman on Disney Plus. Plus, check out the trailer below:

How to watch Once Upon a Snowman in the US, Canada and the UK

The Olaf movie will be released exclusively on Disney Plus this Friday, October 23.

Disney Plus is available in the US, Canada, UK and western Europe.

Disney Plus offers a very affordable $6.99 standalone package — which gives you the whole Disney vault of classics like Frozen, The Little Mermaid and Beauty and the Beast as well as newer hits like The Mandalorian and Disney Family Singalong. There's also a $12.99 bundle that includes Hulu and ESPN Plus, which could be used as a cable TV alternative.View Deal

Once Upon a Snowman cast

The Olaf movie brings together all of the principal cast members from the Frozen movies:

Josh Gad as Olaf

Kristen Bell as Anna

Idina Menzel as Elsa

Jonathan Groff as Kristoff

Frank Welker as Sven

Chris Williams as Oaken

Once Upon a Snowman reviews

Here's a roundup of Olaf movie reviews:

Collider: "Once Upon a Snowman is very much worth your time. Tender and sweet, with gorgeous animation completed towards the tail end of the Frozen 2 production, it explores an uncharted part of the franchise’s mythology with humor and sophistication, reminding you why you fell in love with the property in the first place.

ComicBookMovie.com: "Unlike a lot of Disney and Pixar shorts, there's nothing in Once Upon a Snowman that will really stick with you for long after watching. It's definitely an enjoyable, heart-warming experience, but also a somewhat simplistic one."

Laughing Place: "It delivers laugh-after-laugh in family-friendly style while also reaffirming the themes of familial love from the original film."