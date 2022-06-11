How to watch Obi-Wan Kenobi episode 5 online: Release date, time and episode schedule

When we watch Obi-Wan Kenobi episode 5 on Disney Plus, we're going to be wondering how soon the rematch of the century is about to go down. Because now that Obi-Wan (Ewan McGregor) saved Leia (Vivien Lyra Blair) again, it seems like all that's left for the show to do is give us the big fight we've all been waiting for.

Obi-Wan Kenobi Disney Plus episode 5 date, time and more Release date and time: Episode 5 is streaming on Wednesday (June 15) on Disney Plus (opens in new tab), starting at 3 a.m. ET. Full release schedule below.

Cast: Ewan McGregor, Vivien Lyra Blair, Hayden Christensen, Moses Ingram, Joel Edgerton, Bonnie Piesse, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, Kumail Nanjiani, Sung Kang

Director: Deborah Chow

Rating: TV-14

Yes, Obi-Wan and Anakin/Vader fought in the third episode (and what a fight it was), but that felt like a tease for a bigger brawl. Plus, while Lucasfilm and Disney Plus are crediting Hayden Christiansen as playing Anakin/Vader, we have barely seen any of the actor so far this season (was that even him in the Bacta tank?)

And Vader will find his prey because Reva pulled a clever move right before Obi-Wan and Leia escaped. She turned Leia's L0-LA59 droid (which the kid calls 'Lola,' affectionately) into a tracking beacon.

The fourth episode also gave us two of the latest beloved members of the Obi-Wan Kenobi cast: O'Shea Jackson Jr. as Roken and Maya Erskine as a to-be-named character that subtitles suggest is named Sully. They work on "The Path" and we need a new show starring them now.

Here's everything to know about how and when to watch Obi-Wan Kenobi episode 5 online. Also, check out why Obi-Wan Kenobi episode 4 fixed my biggest problem with the show.

How to watch Obi-Wan Kenobi episode 5 on Disney Plus

Episode 5 of Obi-Wan Kenobi releases on Disney Plus (opens in new tab) on Wednesday (June 15) at 3 a.m. ET / 8 a.m. BST / 12 a.m. PT.

This is the penultimate episode. The sixth and final episode comes out the next Wednesday.

Obi-Wan Kenobi is the third live-action Disney Plus Star Wars original, following The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett.

More Star Wars series will follow, and we have all the news from the Star Wars Disney Plus series news from the Star Wars Celebration, where we learned when Andor drops this summer and that Ahsoka is coming next year.

How to watch Obi-Wan Kenobi internationally

Disney Plus is available in Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Iceland, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Mauritius, Monaco, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom, so it's not going to be tough to get access to Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Obi-Wan Kenobi episodes schedule

Obi-Wan Kenobi episode 1: May 27

Obi-Wan Kenobi episode 2: May 27

Obi-Wan Kenobi episode 3: June 1

Obi-Wan Kenobi episode 4: June 8

Obi-Wan Kenobi episode 5: June 15

Obi-Wan Kenobi episode 6: June 22

Obi-Wan Kenobi cast

The cast of Obi-Wan Kenobi is led by Ewan McGregor as the Jedi master. He survived the Order 66 execution of Jedi and is living under the name "Ben" on Tatooine, where he watches over Luke Skywalker. His biggest co-star is Vivien Lyra Blair, who plays a young Princess Leia Organa.

He is joined by his co-star from Attack of the Clones and Revenge of the Sith, Hayden Christensen as Anakin Skywalker / Darth Vader. Father to Luke and Leia Organa, Vader is a Sith Lord who commands the Inquisitors in a hunt for surviving Jedi.

Two big debuts of the season came in this episode, as O'Shea Jackson Jr. and Maya Erskine, play (respectively) Roken and a to-be-named character who the subtitles claimed was named Sully. They both work on The Path, to help free Jedi fleeing under threat of Order 66.

Other Obi-Wan Kenobi cast members include: