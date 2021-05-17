How to watch MTV Movie & TV Awards 2021 online for free and without cable

MTV Movie & TV Awards start time The MTV Movie & TV Awards show is scheduled to start at 9 p.m. ET today (Sunday, May 16) and will air on MTV (naturally).

Paramount Plus also has the awards show, and MTV2, BET, CMT, Comedy Central (among other networks) have it too.

Pop the golden popcorn, it's time to watch the MTV Movie & TV Awards show, as Leslie Jones will host the big spectacle where the music-focused network turns its focus to the rest of the entertainment world. The big awards for honorees this evening are going to Sacha Baron Cohen, the "Comedic Genius Award," and Scarlett Johansson, the "Generation Award."

Speaking of ScarJo: WandaVision is the program with the most nominations at five total, while folks hungry for The Boys season 3 and Emily in Paris season 2 will be able to root on their shows - which have four nods a piece. Bridgerton has a trio of nominations.

Among those attending will be Anthony Mackie (Falcon & Winter Solider), Eric Andre, Mandy Moore (This Is Us) and Tom Hiddleston (Loki). Vera Farmiga and Yvonne Orji are some of the presenters scheduled to appear on Sunday.

Then, on Monday, MTV will debut the reality TV focused version of the show, dubbed MTV Movie & TV Awards Unscripted.

Here's everything you need to watch the MTV Movie & TV Awards show:

How to watch the MTV Movie & TV Awards show with a VPN

TV and movie lovers, if for some reason you've had to leave your own "bubble" — or you can't get MTV or Paramount Plus where you are for some strange reason — and you can't watch the MTV Movie & TV Awards live stream, you're not out of luck. With a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town (or somewhere that blackouts won't hit), and access the same streaming services you already paid for.

How to watch MTV Movie & TV Awards live streams in the US

In the US, the MTV Movie & TV Awards is -- you guessed it -- on MTV. If you've never tried fuboTV or Paramount Plus, you can stream the show there for free using their free trials. And since the MTV Movie & TV Awards is also on BET and Comedy Central, you can watch it with either entry-level Sling TV packages: Sling Orange or Blue.

How to watch the MTV Movie & TV Awards in the UK

Unfortunately, the MTV Movie & TV Awards show isn't airing in the UK until 10 p.m. BST on Monday (May 17) -- on Sky channel 126 and Virgin channel 134 . Americans abroad looking to watch live may need to check out a service such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch the MTV Movie & TV Awards in Canada

CTV has MTV and the MTV Movie & TV Awards starting at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT.