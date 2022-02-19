How to watch Last Week Tonight with John Oliver season 9 online: release date and time

The world still needs to watch Last Week Tonight with John Oliver online because we still need every pick-me-up and dire lesson on something we don't even know we should care about yet. So, this weekend we get the latest season of the best (and only) news show on HBO Max.

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver season 9 release time and date Date: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver season 9 debuts in the U.S. Sunday Feb. 20

Time: 9 p.m. ET/PT / 10.05 p.m. GMT for U.K. showing

U.S.: Watch on HBO Max

U.K.: Watch on Sky Comedy

Canada: Watch on Crave

It's hard to say which direction that John Oliver will sling his comedic arrows, but we're guessing that the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic is going to be on the agenda at some point.

Of course, Oliver will continue his habits of using the news we already know about as the opening beat, and then bringing our attention to something lesser-known for the big topic of the week.

The series, which has won 23 Emmys over the last eight years, is back to do it all again. And, of course, there's a trailer to remind you why Oliver is appointment viewing:

How to watch Last Week Tonight with John Oliver season 9 online in the U.S.

In the U.S., Last Week Tonight with John Oliver season 9 debuts at 11:03 p.m. ET/PT Feb. 20.

Since it's an HBO show, Last Week Tonight with John Oliver is available on the ad-supported version of HBO Max. If you haven't signed up yet, what are you waiting for? HBO Max is No. 1 on our list of the best streaming services.

HBO Max is our favorite streaming service for its vast, high-quality library, including all of HBO’s prestige series like Game of Thrones and Succession. They also offer recent hit movies like The Matrix 4, classic series like Friends and their own originals like And Just Like That.

How to watch Last Week Tonight with John Oliver season 9 online in Canada

Unfortunately, our friends in Canada get Last Week Tonight with John Oliver season 9 around the same time as those in the U.K.. The VOD Crave platform will receive new episodes of Last Week Tonight the day after they debut in the U.S..

Crave has a 7-day free trial. After that, the Movies + HBO package costs $19.98 CAD per month.

If you're an American traveling abroad and want to use your HBO Max subscription, you'll need to look into the best VPN services.

How to watch Last Week Tonight with John Oliver season 9 online in the UK

For our friends across the pond, Last Week Tonight with John Oliver season 9 debuts on Sky Comedy on Monday (Feb. 21) at 9 p.m. — a day after it arrives in the U.S. and Canada.

In other entertainment news, a new interview has revealed that Tom Holland saw Spider-Man: No Way Home as a way to right a regret.