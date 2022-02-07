Spider-Man: No Way Home allowed Tom Holland to right his big regret

First, we need to start off with a Spider-Man: No Way Home spoiler warning! If, somehow, you've stayed spoiler-free about the big happenings of the third Tom Holland-led Spider-Man movie? This is your chance to stop scrolling down.

Seriously, do you want the movie spoiled for you, before we even get Spider-Man No Way Home's digital release date revealed? Okay, you had your chance to avoid spoilers — let's web-swing into today's news.

Spider-Man: No Way Home wasn't just a chance for Tom Holland to appear alongside Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield. We now know it was a chance for the current Spider-Man star to right his own wrong, and make things right with one of the previous Peter Parker actors.

"I wish I had the chance to make amends with [Garfield], but this film was our opportunity. It was not only an opportunity for him to make peace with the character and the studio, but it was also an opportunity for me and him to have this moment where we realize we could share this thing." Tom Holland

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Holland explained how he's regretted not reaching out to Andrew Garfield before taking the role. Specifically, Holland regrets he "never called him when I took over as Spider-Man. Had someone said to me after my second movie that I was done and this other kid was taking over, I would’ve been heartbroken."

And while Holland doesn't reveal any big private conversation between the two actors, he did gush about the experience on set giving both something similar.

And they'll share it even more if fans have their way: Garfield's performance has been so well received fans are clamoring for The Amazing Spider-Man 3.

Holland continued, elaborating on what No Way Home seems to mean to Garfield, stating "The look on his face when he saves Zendaya [MJ] is totally genuine, and I’m really proud of him. I’m really chuffed that he got this opportunity to win back the world and for people to be reminded that his Spider-Man movies are fantastic and brilliant in their own right."

Tom Holland wants another Spider-Man and Daredevil cross-over

In that same interview, Holland was effervescent about working alongside the other big surprise actor in the film: Charlie Cox, portraying Matt Murdock. It turns out that the scene of Parker & co. getting the best legal council in the MCU was a blast.

As Holland says "We blocked the scene, which was essentially us just sitting there, and we read the lines. It was great. It felt like an actors’ workshop while working with people I really look up to, and Charlie was a lot of fun. It was really cool to see him snap back into a character that I am really a fan of and that he has a lot of love for, obviously."

And now that Daredevil's back in the MCU, Holland gave fans a little tease that the two NYC-based comic book heroes could team up in the future, saying "I hope that one day we find a way for Spider-Man and Daredevil to team up again."

