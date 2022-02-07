How to watch Brit Awards 2022 and see Adele's performance online

You'll have the best seat to stream Adele when you watch the Brit Awards 2022 online. As usual, the festivities are emanating from the O2 Arena in London, and (naturally) Adele isn't the only big name set to appear (though her slated performance is expected to steal the show.) And it's going to be completely free to watch, too.
The Brit Awards Date: Tuesday (Feb. 8)
The Brit Awards Time: 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT
Streaming free (UK): ITV (and ITV Hub online)
Streaming free (elsewhere): YouTube
Red carpet: 7 p.m. GMT / 2 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. PT on ITV2
Also performing at the Brits are Anne-Marie, Dave, Digital Farm Animals, Ed Sheeran, Holly Humberstone, KSI, Liam Gallagher, Little Simz and Sam Fender. Adele, Sheeran, Lil Simz and Dave all have four nominations apiece.
The folks organizing the Brits this year are doing their best to make sure safety precautions for Covid-19 are taken into consideration. A negative lateral flow test is required for entrance to the O2 Arena.
The Brit Awards 2022 red carpet starts an hour earlier, and will be on ITV2 and the Brit Awards social channels including YouTube, TikTok, Facebook and Twitter. Munya Chawawa and Nella Rose are set to host.
As for the main show, you get different hosts based on where you're watching. British stand-up comedian Mo Gillian is set to host the ITV feed, while AJ Odudu and Reece Parkinson will co-host the YouTube feed, with YouTuber Amelia Dimoldenberg also tapped to be involved.
How to watch Adele on the Brit Awards 2022 for free in the U.K.
The Brit Awards 2022 will be available to watch for free in the U.K., on ITV and the ITV Hub. You will, however, also need a valid U.K. TV license to watch.
How to watch Adele on the Brit Awards 2022 for free in the U.S. and around the world
Outside of the U.K.? You can check out the feed on YouTube which also looks like it will be free.
How to watch Adele at the Brit Awards 2022 from anywhere
Prefer Mo Gilligan over the YouTube hosts? Just because you're not in the U.K. doesn't mean you can't stream the ITV feed of The Brit Awards 2022. If you want to use ITV remotely, you can do so with a VPN, or virtual private network.
A VPN makes it look as if you're surfing the web from your home country, rather than the country you're in. That means you can access the streaming services you already pay for, even when you're travelling.
Brit Awards 2022 nominees
Artist of the Year
- Adele
- Dave
- Little Simz
- Ed Sheeran
- Sam Fender
Album of the Year
- 30 – Adele
- We’re All Alone In This Together – Dave
- Sometimes I Might Be Introvert – Little Simz
- = (Equals) – Ed Sheeran
- Seventeen Going Under – Sam Fender
Best Group
- Little Mix
- Coldplay
- D-Block Europe
- Wolf Alice
- London Grammar
Song of the Year
- “Latest Trends” – A1 and J1
- “Easy on Me” – Adele
- “Don’t Play” – Annie-Marie, KSI, Digital Farm Animals
- “Remember” – Becky Hill with David Guetta
- “Obsessed With You” – Central Cee
- “Clash” – Dave ft Stormzy
- “Bad Habits” – Ed Sheeran
- “Cold Heart” (PNAU Remix) – Elton John, Dua Lipa
- “Heat Waves” – Glass Animals
- “Bed” – Joel Corry, Raye, David Guetta
- “Holiday” – KSI
- “Wellerman” (220 Kid and Billen Ted Remix) – Nathan Evans
- “Friday (Dopamine Re-edit)” – Riton x Nightcrawlers ft Mufasa and Hypeman
- “Body” – Tion Wayne and Russ Millions
- “Little Bit of Love” – Tom Grennan
Best New Artist
- Central Cee
- Griff
- Joy Crookes
- Little Simz
- Self Esteem
Rock/Alternative
- Coldplay
- Glass Animals
- Sam Fender
- Tom Grennan
- Wolf Alice
Hip hop/grime/rap
- Dave
- Little Simz
- AJ Tracey
- Central Cee
- Ghetts
Dance
- Becky Hill
- Calvin Harris
- Fred Again
- Joel Corry
- Raye
Pop/R&B
- Adele
- Dua Lipa
- Ed Sheeran
- Griff
- Joy Crooks
International Artist
- Billie Eilish
- Doja Cat
- Lil Nas X
- Olivia Rodrigo
- Taylor Swift
International Group
- Abba
- BTS
- Maneskin
- Silk Sonic: Bruno Mars/ Anderson. Paak
- The War on Drugs
International Song of the Year
- “Your Love (9pm)” – ATB x Topic x A7S
- “Happier Than Ever” - Billie Eilish
- “Love Nwantiti (ah ah ah)” – Ckay
- “Kiss Me More” – Doja Cat ft Sza
- “Girls Want Girl” – Drake ft Lil Baby
- “Heartbreak Anthem” – Galantis, David Guetta, Little Mix
- “Black Magic” – Jonasu
- “Stay” – Justin Bieber, Kid Laroi
- “Montero (Call Me by Your Name)” – Lil Nas X
- “Calling My Phone” – Lil Tjay ft 6lack
- “Wanna Be Your Slave” – Maneskin
- "Good 4 U” – Olivia Rodrigo
- “Rap Star” – Polo G
- “The Business” – Tiesto
- “Save Your Tears” – The Weeknd