How to watch Brit Awards 2022 and see Adele's performance online

You'll have the best seat to stream Adele when you watch the Brit Awards 2022 online. As usual, the festivities are emanating from the O2 Arena in London, and (naturally) Adele isn't the only big name set to appear (though her slated performance is expected to steal the show.) And it's going to be completely free to watch, too.

When are The Brit Awards? The Brit Awards Date: Tuesday (Feb. 8)

The Brit Awards Time: 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT

Streaming free (UK): ITV (and ITV Hub online)

Streaming free (elsewhere): YouTube

Red carpet: 7 p.m. GMT / 2 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. PT on ITV2

Watch anywhere: ExpressVPN is 100% risk-free

Also performing at the Brits are Anne-Marie, Dave, Digital Farm Animals, Ed Sheeran, Holly Humberstone, KSI, Liam Gallagher, Little Simz and Sam Fender. Adele, Sheeran, Lil Simz and Dave all have four nominations apiece.

The folks organizing the Brits this year are doing their best to make sure safety precautions for Covid-19 are taken into consideration. A negative lateral flow test is required for entrance to the O2 Arena.

The Brit Awards 2022 red carpet starts an hour earlier, and will be on ITV2 and the Brit Awards social channels including YouTube, TikTok, Facebook and Twitter. Munya Chawawa and Nella Rose are set to host.

As for the main show, you get different hosts based on where you're watching. British stand-up comedian Mo Gillian is set to host the ITV feed, while AJ Odudu and Reece Parkinson will co-host the YouTube feed, with YouTuber Amelia Dimoldenberg also tapped to be involved.

How to watch Adele on the Brit Awards 2022 for free in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

The Brit Awards 2022 will be available to watch for free in the U.K., on ITV and the ITV Hub. You will, however, also need a valid U.K. TV license to watch.

How to watch Adele on the Brit Awards 2022 for free in the U.S. and around the world

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Outside of the U.K.? You can check out the feed on YouTube which also looks like it will be free.

How to watch Adele at the Brit Awards 2022 from anywhere

Prefer Mo Gilligan over the YouTube hosts? Just because you're not in the U.K. doesn't mean you can't stream the ITV feed of The Brit Awards 2022. If you want to use ITV remotely, you can do so with a VPN, or virtual private network.

A VPN makes it look as if you're surfing the web from your home country, rather than the country you're in. That means you can access the streaming services you already pay for, even when you're travelling.

We've tested plenty of the best VPN services and our favorite right now is ExpressVPN . It's fast, works on loads of devices and even offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN our favorite VPN service. In our testing, we were impressed by its fast connection times and by its ability to access more than 3,000 services in 160 locations across 94 countries. Plus, there's a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Brit Awards 2022 nominees

Artist of the Year

Adele

Dave

Little Simz

Ed Sheeran

Sam Fender

Album of the Year

30 – Adele

We’re All Alone In This Together – Dave

Sometimes I Might Be Introvert – Little Simz

= (Equals) – Ed Sheeran

Seventeen Going Under – Sam Fender

Best Group

Little Mix

Coldplay

D-Block Europe

Wolf Alice

London Grammar

Song of the Year

“Latest Trends” – A1 and J1

“Easy on Me” – Adele

“Don’t Play” – Annie-Marie, KSI, Digital Farm Animals

“Remember” – Becky Hill with David Guetta

“Obsessed With You” – Central Cee

“Clash” – Dave ft Stormzy

“Bad Habits” – Ed Sheeran

“Cold Heart” (PNAU Remix) – Elton John, Dua Lipa

“Heat Waves” – Glass Animals

“Bed” – Joel Corry, Raye, David Guetta

“Holiday” – KSI

“Wellerman” (220 Kid and Billen Ted Remix) – Nathan Evans

“Friday (Dopamine Re-edit)” – Riton x Nightcrawlers ft Mufasa and Hypeman

“Body” – Tion Wayne and Russ Millions

“Little Bit of Love” – Tom Grennan

Best New Artist

Central Cee

Griff

Joy Crookes

Little Simz

Self Esteem

Rock/Alternative

Coldplay

Glass Animals

Sam Fender

Tom Grennan

Wolf Alice

Hip hop/grime/rap

Dave

Little Simz

AJ Tracey

Central Cee

Ghetts

Dance

Becky Hill

Calvin Harris

Fred Again

Joel Corry

Raye

Pop/R&B

Adele

Dua Lipa

Ed Sheeran

Griff

Joy Crooks

International Artist

Billie Eilish

Doja Cat

Lil Nas X

Olivia Rodrigo

Taylor Swift

International Group

Abba

BTS

Maneskin

Silk Sonic: Bruno Mars/ Anderson. Paak

The War on Drugs

International Song of the Year