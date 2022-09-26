How to watch Bachelor in Paradise 2022 online

Romance is in the air again! It's almost time to watch Bachelor in Paradise 2022 online to see former contestants from the Bachelor franchise look for love on the beach. And if Bachelor in Paradise season 8 is anything like the previous installments, we fully expect a lot of steamy hook-ups, stinging heartbreaks, brutal betrayals and several engagements by the end.

Bachelor in Paradise 2022 start time, channel Bachelor in Paradise season 8 premieres Tuesday (Sept. 27) at 8 p.m. ET on ABC (available via Fubo (opens in new tab)).

The show draws from all past seasons of The Bachelor and Bachelorette, though the cast is often dominated by the most recents. Several suitors rejected by Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey will appear, as will some ladies from Clayton Echard's turn.

While last season was hosted by a rotating round of celebrities, season 8 will bring on Jesse Palmer to oversee the proceedings. Wells Adams returns as the bartender / confidante.

This is the first time Bachelor in Paradise has aired in the fall, rather than its usual late summer slot. One thing hasn't changed: Bachelor spoilers guru Reality Steve already knows the outcomes! (Scroll down to learn who gets engaged.)

Here's everything you need to watch Bachelor in Paradise 2022. Plus, watch a promo below:

How to watch Bachelor in Paradise 2022 from anywhere on Earth

Just because ABC isn't available everywhere doesn't mean you need to miss Bachelor in Paradise 2022 if you're away from home. Watching along with the rest of the internet can be pretty easy. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you go.

How to watch Bachelor in Paradise 2022 in the US

In the U.S., Bachelor Nation fans can watch Bachelor in Paradise 2022 premiere on Tuesday (Sept. 27) at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

ABC is a broadcast network that can be accessed with one of the best TV antennas or through a cable TV package.

If you've already cut the cord and don't have cable, you can watch ABC on a live TV service, like FuboTV, Hulu With Live TV, YouTube TV and DirecTV Stream.

Of these options, we recommend Fubo, one of the best streaming services on the market. Its affordable Pro Plan comes with over 120 channels, including all the broadcast networks.

After airing live on ABC, Bachelor in Paradise 2022 episodes are also available to stream the next day on Hulu.

How to watch Bachelor in Paradise 2022 in Canada

In the Great North, Canadians can tune into Bachelor in Paradise 2022 at the same time as Americans on Citytv, if they get the channel through their cable package.

How to watch Bachelor in Paradise 2022 in the UK and Australia

Bad news for Brits and Aussies: Bachelor in Paradise 2022 isn't airing live on any UK or Australian channels.

Bachelor in Paradise 2022 cast

Here is the starting cast in the Bachelor in Paradise 2022 premiere episode.

Men

Andrew Spencer, 27, Pro Football Player (Katie)

Brandon Jones, 27, Traveling Nurse Recruiter (Michelle)

Casey Woods, 37, Advertising Creative Director (Michelle)

Jacob Rapini, 27, Mortgage Broker (Rachel/Gabby)

Johnny DePhillipo, 25, Realtor (Rachel/Gabby)

Justin Glaze, 28, Investment Sales Consultant (Katie)

Logan Palmer, 26, Videographer (Rachel/Gabby)

Michael Allio, 38, Business Owner (Katie)

Romeo Alexander, 33, Mathematician (Michelle)

Women

Brittany Galvin, 25, Model (Matt)

Genevieve Parisi, 27, Bartender (Clayton)

Hailey Malles, 26, Pediatric Nurse (Clayton)

Hunter Haag, 29, Human Resources Specialist (Clayton)

Jill Chin, 26, Architectural Historian (Clayton)

Kira Mengistu, 33, Physician (Clayton)

Lace Morris, 32, Real Estate Agent (Ben, BIP 3)

Serene Russell, 27, Elementary School Teacher (Clayton)

Shanae Ankney, 30, Recruiter (Clayton)

Sierra Jackson, 26, Yoga Instructor (Clayton)

Teddi Wright, 25, Surgical Unit Nurse (Clayton)

Victoria Fuller, 28, Medical Sales Rep (Peter)

Bachelor in Paradise 2022 spoilers

As usual, Bachelor spoiler king Reality Steve has quite a lot of insider info on additional cast members in BIP 8, various romances (and break-ups) and final engagements.

One new twist he reveals (opens in new tab) is a mid-season switch-up similar to Love Island's Casa Amor. It separates the men and women, then introduces new cast members into the mix. They include Sarah Hamrick (Clayton), Jessenia Cruz (Matt) and Florence Moerenhout (BIP Australia 1 & 2), plus Tyler Norris (Rachel/Gabby), Olu Onajide (Michelle) and Adam Todd (Bachelorette Australia season 6).

Steve reports the finale will feature six couples. He tweeted (opens in new tab) their outcomes as:

