ChatGPT Record quietly rolled out for Pro users — here's why I think free accounts could get voice messages soon

ChatGPT Record adds a quick way to speak your prompts

ChatGPT Pro
OpenAI has quietly rolled out a new “Record” mode for ChatGPT — but for now, it’s limited to Pro, Enterprise, and Edu users on the macOS desktop app.

The new feature lets you tap a microphone icon and record a short voice message instead of typing.

It’s a small change, but one that enables ChatGPT to support users as a true voice assistant, making it faster and more conversational than ever.

With Record mode, users simply speak their question, and ChatGPT will generate a response based on their audio input.

A quick transcription of what you said also appears on screen, keeping the interaction clear and easy to follow.

This is a briefer experience, not a full voice conversation like ChatGPT Voice, but it is designed for quick queries on the desktop.

Right now, Record mode is limited

woman using ChatGPT AI on a laptop

Currently limited to Mac users on the ChatGPT app — and only those on a Pro paid plan.

But I wouldn’t be surprised to see it expand to mobile apps and free accounts in the near future. Why? It fits perfectly into OpenAI’s larger strategy of making ChatGPT more multimodal; now it further combines voice, vision and text in one experience to support a seamless AI assistance.

And let’s not forget the competition: Google Gemini Live already supports real-time voice interaction across Android and iOS. If OpenAI wants ChatGPT to match that level of usability — especially on mobile — bringing Record mode to more users makes a lot of sense.

Since OpenAI launched ChatGPT Voice for mobile, which I have tested and found incredibly useful, the next logical step is Record mode.

However, ChatGPT Record is different, similar to AI transcription apps. It’s fast, lightweight, and well-suited for quick interactions when you don’t want a full back-and-forth conversation.

Bottom line

With multimodal capabilities now a key battleground in the AI assistant space, I’d expect OpenAI to continue expanding features like Record.

Giving free-tier users a taste of these tools helps build loyalty and could drive upgrades to paid plans.

For now, if you’re using ChatGPT Pro, Enterprise, or Edu on a Mac, look for the new mic icon next to the chat box to try Record mode.

If you’re not on a paid plan, keep an eye out; this is one feature that could be making its way to the broader ChatGPT user base sooner than we may think.

Amanda Caswell
Amanda Caswell
AI Writer

Amanda Caswell is an award-winning journalist, bestselling YA author, and one of today’s leading voices in AI and technology. A celebrated contributor to various news outlets, her sharp insights and relatable storytelling have earned her a loyal readership. Amanda’s work has been recognized with prestigious honors, including outstanding contribution to media.

Known for her ability to bring clarity to even the most complex topics, Amanda seamlessly blends innovation and creativity, inspiring readers to embrace the power of AI and emerging technologies. As a certified prompt engineer, she continues to push the boundaries of how humans and AI can work together.

Beyond her journalism career, Amanda is a bestselling author of science fiction books for young readers, where she channels her passion for storytelling into inspiring the next generation. A long-distance runner and mom of three, Amanda’s writing reflects her authenticity, natural curiosity, and heartfelt connection to everyday life — making her not just a journalist, but a trusted guide in the ever-evolving world of technology.

