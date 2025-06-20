ChatGPT Record quietly rolled out for Pro users — here’s why I think free accounts could get voice messages soon

OpenAI has quietly rolled out a new “Record” mode for ChatGPT — but for now, it’s limited to Pro, Enterprise, and Edu users on the macOS desktop app.

The new feature lets you tap a microphone icon and record a short voice message instead of typing.

It’s a small change, but one that enables ChatGPT to support users as a true voice assistant, making it faster and more conversational than ever.

With Record mode, users simply speak their question, and ChatGPT will generate a response based on their audio input.

A quick transcription of what you said also appears on screen, keeping the interaction clear and easy to follow.

This is a briefer experience, not a full voice conversation like ChatGPT Voice, but it is designed for quick queries on the desktop.

Right now, Record mode is limited

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Currently limited to Mac users on the ChatGPT app — and only those on a Pro paid plan.

But I wouldn’t be surprised to see it expand to mobile apps and free accounts in the near future. Why? It fits perfectly into OpenAI’s larger strategy of making ChatGPT more multimodal; now it further combines voice, vision and text in one experience to support a seamless AI assistance.

And let’s not forget the competition: Google Gemini Live already supports real-time voice interaction across Android and iOS. If OpenAI wants ChatGPT to match that level of usability — especially on mobile — bringing Record mode to more users makes a lot of sense.

Since OpenAI launched ChatGPT Voice for mobile, which I have tested and found incredibly useful, the next logical step is Record mode.



However, ChatGPT Record is different, similar to AI transcription apps. It’s fast, lightweight, and well-suited for quick interactions when you don’t want a full back-and-forth conversation.

Bottom line

With multimodal capabilities now a key battleground in the AI assistant space, I’d expect OpenAI to continue expanding features like Record.

Giving free-tier users a taste of these tools helps build loyalty and could drive upgrades to paid plans.

For now, if you’re using ChatGPT Pro, Enterprise, or Edu on a Mac, look for the new mic icon next to the chat box to try Record mode.

If you’re not on a paid plan, keep an eye out; this is one feature that could be making its way to the broader ChatGPT user base sooner than we may think.