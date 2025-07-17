OpenAI confirms Mac users are getting a ChatGPT upgrade — with a big disclaimer attached

ChatGPT users on Mac will now be able to take advantage of Record mode as OpenAI confirmed the feature is rolling out to ChatGPT Plus subscribers now.

First announced last month, Record mode is ostensibly a business feature that allows ChatGPT to record and take notes during conference calls and presentations. While it's meant as a business application, it could be used for any call carried out on your Mac.

Plus subscribers will now see a small "rec" button appear in the 'Ask anything' bar inside the ChatGPT for Mac app that, when triggered, will record the system audio.

Once the recording is complete, the audio is uploaded to OpenAI's servers so the AI can transcribe an analyze it. From there, it will deliver back structured notes that include summaries, key points and follow-up actions.

Unlike other AI assistants — like Google's Gemini — that join a meeting as a participant so everyone has visibility on their presence, ChatGPT just listens locally through the Mac app.

OpenAI's privacy disclaimer

“Please make sure you check local laws and always get the right consents before recording others. OpenAI

Perhaps anticipating this feature could be misused if someone decides to have ChatGPT listen to a call without disclosing it, OpenAI offers a disclaimer alongside the feature.

The company says: "Please make sure you check local laws and always get the right consents before recording others. You’re responsible for making sure that your use of record mode follows applicable laws, which may vary depending on where you and the people you’re recording are located."

Of course, the other thing to be aware of is you'll need to be signed up to ChatGPT's $20-per-month Plus subscription (unless you're a student). Unlike the free tier, Plus removes limits on file uploads and image generation.

GPT Plus can also examine complex documents, pulling out the most important parts and explaining detailed ideas in simpler terms. Plus, there's also the addition of deep research, which examines hundreds of documents online, doing your research for you.

And now subscribers (on Mac at least) will have the option to record and summarize calls. Does this extra option tip ChatGPT Plus over into a subscription worth having? Or, if you already do pay for it, are you likely to use it? Let us know your thoughts in the comments box below.

