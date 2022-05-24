Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals live stream — how to watch IPL 2022 Playoff online

Today's Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals live stream will showcase the first game of the 2022 IPL's Playoffs — and this one is too close to call.

Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals live stream: Date, time, channels The Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals live stream takes place today (Tuesday, May 24).

► Time: 3 p.m. BST / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT

• U.S. — Watch on ESPN Plus or Willow via Sling

• U.K. — Watch on Sky Sports or Now

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

Gujarat Titans have defied the odds in their first IPL season to top the table at the end of the group stage. They led the field for large parts of the regular season, winning 10 out of 14 games to qualify impressively and set up what could be a dramatic debut trophy.

Looking at their squad, though, it's not hugely surprising: Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade, captain Hardik Pandya and David Miller are all quality batters, while Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami and Lockie Ferguson form part of a formidable bowling line up.

Rajasthan Royals, meanwhile, do have history in the IPL — they were the very first winners, back in 2008. But they've not tasted those heights since, and were reasonably unfancied beforehand. Still, any side with Jos Buttler in should score runs, while captain Sanju Samson has also weighed in with a few of his own. Shimron Hetmyer has big hitting potential, and R Ashwin has excelled with both bat and ball in this tournament.

The one dark cloud hanging over the game — literally — is the threat of rain. Showers are forecast and if no play is possible there will instead be a Super Over to decide the game. If even that isn't possible, Titans will go through to the final as league leaders, with the Royals instead going into the second qualifier against either Lucknow Super Giants or Royal Challengers Bangalore on Friday.

This game really could go either way, so find out what happens with a Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals live stream.

Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals live streams

How to watch the Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals live stream in the UK

As with every IPL 2022 game, you'll be able to watch the Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals live stream in the U.K. on Sky Sports and via the Sky Go app. The game will be on Sky Sports Cricket and Sky Sports Main Event and starts at 3 p.m. BST today (Tuesday, May 24), although coverage begins at 2.50 p.m.

If you already have a Sky subscription that doesn't include Sports, you'll need to pay £20/month to add those channels. If you don't have Sky at all, it'll cost you at least £41/month, depending on which other channels you choose.

Whichever package you go for, you'll also gain access to coverage in 4K and HDR, so long as you also have an HDR-ready Sky Q box and HLG-compatible TV, or the new Sky Glass TV.

If you don't want to shell out for a full Sky sub, you could also consider its Now Sports streaming service. This gives you 24-hour access for £9.98 or month-long access for £33.99 — though there's an excellent deal currently on offer that brings the cost down to £25 for the first six months.

You'll also need to pay an extra £5/month for the Boost option that gives you full HD quality plus the ability to watch on up to three screens at once. Still, Now Sports is available on virtually every streaming device out there and is a great option if you don't already have Sky and just want to watch for a fixed period.

How to watch the Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals live stream in the US

Cricket fans in the U.S. have a couple of choices when it comes to watching the Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals live stream.

For starters, ESPN Plus will be showing all of the IPL 2022 live streams in both English and Hindi; subscribers can also stream the games through the ESPN Plus website. We've got more information on how to watch IPL 2022 live streams on ESPN Plus in our dedicated guide, so make sure to check that out too.

The entire tournament will also be shown on the excellently named Willow TV, which is available via various cable packages including Dish, Fios, Spectrum, Xfinity and more.

If you've cut the cord and don't have cable, don't worry — because you can also watch Willow via Sling TV. You'll need a Sling subscription, which costs $35 for either the Orange or Blue package, and can then add Willow TV for $10/month or $60/year.

However, right now Sling is offering 50% off the first month of a subscription, plus if you sign up for Willow TV via Sling you can get the first three months for $6 month.

Sling TV offers two packages, both of which cost $35 a month. Willow TV is available as an add-on to either. Sling is currently offering 50% off the first month.

How to watch the Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals live stream in India

If you're watching the Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals live stream in India, you'll need to tune in to either Star Sports or Disney Plus Hotstar. If you're cutting the cord and going the Hotstar route, you can pay Rs. 499/year for the new Mobile plan, which lets you watch on one mobile device, Rs. 899/year for the Super plan (2 devices, including TVs and laptops) or Rs. 1499 for Premium (4 devices plus 4K and no adverts).

How to watch the Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals live stream in Australia

Aussies also get a couple of options for where to watch the Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals live stream in the form of Fox Sports or Kayo Sports.

Fox is available as part of many pay TV packages, but if you don't already have it then Kayo might be a better bet.

Kayo can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV — plus it costs a very reasonable $25 AUD per month for the basic package. A premium subscription is also available for $35 AUD per month, but this merely gives you the ability to access three simultaneous streams, rather than two.

Plus, there's a 14-day free trial available if you want to try the service before committing to a subscription. Although that said, you can cancel at any time, so there's really no reason not to give it a try.

How to watch the Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals live stream in New Zealand

New Zealanders can watch the Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals live stream on Sky Sport. This costs $57.98 NZD per month, or $31.99/month extra if you already have Sky but not Sport. Plus there's currently an offer which gives you your first month free when you sign up for a year.

Alternatively, you could go for the Sky Sport Now service, which gives you just the Sport channels but for a reduced cost of $19.99/week / $39.99/month or $399/year — but there's also a free seven-day trial of the service so you can give it a go before committing.

Can you watch the Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals live stream in Pakistan?

Sadly, cricket fans in Pakistan will not be able to watch the Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals live stream, as no Pakistan broadcaster has the rights to show the action. In fact, there won't even be any Pakistani cricketers playing in the IPL 2022 tournament at all, due to the strained diplomatic relationship between India and Pakistan.

Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals live stream: Squads

Gujarat Titans

Hardik Pandya (c) (All rounder)

Varun Aaron (Bowler)

Dominic Drakes (Bowling all rounder)

Lockie Ferguson (Bowler)

Gurkeerat Singh Mann (Batter)

Alzarri Joseph (Bowler)

Abhinav Manohar (Batting all rounder)

David Miller (Batter)

Mohammed Shami (Bowler)

Darshan Nalkande (Bowler)

Noor Ahmad (Bowler)

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (Wicketkeeper batter)

Rashid Khan (Bowler)

Wriddhiman Saha † (Wicketkeeper batter)

Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore (Bowler)

Sai Sudharsan (Batter)

Pradeep Sangwan (Bowler)

Vijay Shankar (All rounder)

Shubman Gill (Batter)

Rahul Tewatia (Bowling all rounder)

Matthew Wade (Wicketkeeper batter)

Jayant Yadav (Bowler)

Yash Dayal (Bowler)

Rajasthan Royals