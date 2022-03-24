The Indian Premier League is back, and if you're based in the U.S. that means you'll want to know how to watch IPL 2022 on ESPN Plus. And you really will want to tune in, because it promises to be an exhilarating contest.

To say that anticipation is high would be an understatement; the last two IPL tournaments have been blighted by Covid, so a full schedule in front of millions of Indian fans is a welcome return to normality.

But even if you're watching on TV rather than at the ground, there's plenty to look forward to. We've got a separate guide to the IPL 2022 live streams around the world, and a preview of the opening Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders game, but here we're going to focus on ESPN Plus' IPL coverage.

So what will ESPN Plus be showing? When will it be on? And how much will you have to pay? Here's our full guide to how to watch IPL 2022 on ESPN Plus.

How to watch IPL 2022 on ESPN Plus: Content

The good news is that every ball of the IPL 2022 will be shown live on ESPN Plus. And with 74 games taking place, that's a lot of action; in fact, if every game went the distance that would be 2,960 overs, or 17,760 balls to enjoy!

What's more, every IPL 2022 live stream on ESPN Plus will be shown in English and Hindi and each one will also be shown in highlights form later in the day.

Plus, in order to fill in time and whet your appetite for the next game, you'll also be able to watch highlights of classic games from previous years and features on everything from the rivalry between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings to best-of clip shows dedicated to the likes of Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni.

Outside of cricket, ESPN Plus has huge amounts of other sporting content including MLB, NHL, NCAA basketball, UFC, PGA golf and lots of soccer, ranging from internationals to MLS to various European leagues and cups.

In short, there'll be plenty to keep you occupied — even if you don't watch all 17,760 balls of the IPL 2022.

You're gonna need ESPN Plus for the IPL 2022 live streams in the U.S. ESPN Plus costs a very reasonable $6.99/month or an even better $69.99 for the whole year. As well as showing the IPL 2022, ESPN Plus has lots more soccer coverage including La Liga, Bundesliga, the English Championship and MLS. And of course it has many of the other big sports including NBA, NFL and PGA golf.

How to watch IPL 2022 on ESPN Plus: Pricing

Of course while ESPN Plus clearly has the content side covered, the big question is how much you'll have to pay for all these IPL 2022 treats — because sadly, it's not free.

Fortunately, ESPN Plus is a very well-priced service as these things go, with a subscription costing just $6.99 per month or $69.99 per year.

Better still, you can bundle it with Disney Plus and Hulu for an incredible $13.99 per month (or $19.99/month if you want ad-free Hulu). That saves you nearly $8 on the usual price of $21.97 if you signed up for those three services individually, making it one of the best deals in streaming TV.

We probably don't need to tell you what's on offer on Disney Plus and Hulu, as they both feature highly in our best streaming services guide. But as a reminder: Marvel movies and shows, Star Wars, every classic Disney animation, Pixar movies, The Simpsons, The Handmaid's Tale, Rick & Morty and much, much more.

In short: you might come for the IPL 2022, but you'll stay for everything else.

How to watch IPL 2022 on ESPN Plus: Devices

If you're cautious about cutting the cord, don't worry — ESPN Plus is available on all of the devices you most likely already own and use daily.

For instance, there are apps for iOS and Android devices, plus PS5 (if you got lucky with a PS5 restock) and PS4, Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One, Roku, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire devices, Samsung smart TVs and much more.

Given that you can also watch it via the ESPN Plus website, whatever device you're on, you won't be lacking for options.

How to watch IPL 2022 on ESPN Plus: The tournament

(Image credit: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images)

There are 10 teams in this year's IPL — the eight from last year plus two new sides, Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants.

That increased tournament size has resulted in a new format: two groups of five, with each team playing 14 games. However, there'll be a single league table, with the top four going through to the playoffs.

It's a rather complicated approach which sees some teams meet twice and others just once, but presumably it will all make sense once the tournament begins.

Who's going to win? Well, every one of the 10 teams has a reasonable shot at it. The holders, Chennai Super Kings, have the likes of Ravindra Jadeja and Moeen Ali, Mumbai Indians can call upon Rohit Sharma, Kieron Pollard and Jasprit Bumrah, and Rajasthan Royals boast Jos Buttler, R Ashwin and Trent Boult. But even newcomers Lucknow Super Giants, with the likes of Quinton de Kock and Jason Holder, won't be easy to beat, so only a fool would predict the winner beforehand.

Either way, it all starts soon. You'll find the fixtures and groups below, plus more information in our full IPL 2022 live streams guide.

IPL 2022: Fixtures and times

Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders , Sat Mar 26, 10 a.m. ET

, Sat Mar 26, 10 a.m. ET Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians , Sun Mar 27, 6 a.m. ET

, Sun Mar 27, 6 a.m. ET Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore , Sun Mar 27, 10 a.m. ET

, Sun Mar 27, 10 a.m. ET Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants , Mon Mar 28, 10 a.m. ET

, Mon Mar 28, 10 a.m. ET Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals , Tue Mar 29, 10 a.m. ET

, Tue Mar 29, 10 a.m. ET Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders , Wed Mar 30, 10 a.m. ET

, Wed Mar 30, 10 a.m. ET Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings , Thu Mar 31, 10 a.m. ET

, Thu Mar 31, 10 a.m. ET Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings, Fri Apr 1, 10 a.m. ET

Click to see all Week 1 fixtures and times Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals , Sat Apr 2, 6 a.m. ET

, Sat Apr 2, 6 a.m. ET Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals , Sat Apr 2, 10 a.m. ET

, Sat Apr 2, 10 a.m. ET Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings , Sun Apr 3, 10 a.m. ET

, Sun Apr 3, 10 a.m. ET Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants , Mon Apr 4, 10 a.m. ET

, Mon Apr 4, 10 a.m. ET Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore , Tue Apr 5, 10 a.m. ET

, Tue Apr 5, 10 a.m. ET Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians , Wed Apr 6, 10 a.m. ET

, Wed Apr 6, 10 a.m. ET Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals , Thu Apr 7, 10 a.m. ET

, Thu Apr 7, 10 a.m. ET Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans , Fri Apr 8, 10 a.m. ET

, Fri Apr 8, 10 a.m. ET Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad , Sat Apr 9, 6 a.m. ET

, Sat Apr 9, 6 a.m. ET Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians , Sat Apr 9, 10 a.m. ET

, Sat Apr 9, 10 a.m. ET Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals , Sun Apr 10, 6 a.m. ET

, Sun Apr 10, 6 a.m. ET Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants , Sun Apr 10, 10 a.m. ET

, Sun Apr 10, 10 a.m. ET Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans , Mon Apr 11, 10 a.m. ET

, Mon Apr 11, 10 a.m. ET Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore , Tue Apr 12, 10 a.m. ET

, Tue Apr 12, 10 a.m. ET Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings , Wed Apr 13, 10 a.m. ET

, Wed Apr 13, 10 a.m. ET Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans , Thu Apr 14, 10 a.m. ET

, Thu Apr 14, 10 a.m. ET Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders , Fri Apr 15, 10 a.m. ET

, Fri Apr 15, 10 a.m. ET Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants , Sat Apr 16, 6 a.m. ET

, Sat Apr 16, 6 a.m. ET Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore , Sat Apr 16, 10 a.m. ET

, Sat Apr 16, 10 a.m. ET Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad , Sun Apr 17, 6 a.m. ET

, Sun Apr 17, 6 a.m. ET Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings , Sun Apr 17, 10 a.m. ET

, Sun Apr 17, 10 a.m. ET Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders , Mon Apr 18, 10 a.m. ET

, Mon Apr 18, 10 a.m. ET Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore , Tue Apr 19, 10 a.m. ET

, Tue Apr 19, 10 a.m. ET Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings , Wed Apr 20, 10 a.m. ET

, Wed Apr 20, 10 a.m. ET Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings , Thu Apr 21, 10 a.m. ET

, Thu Apr 21, 10 a.m. ET Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals , Fri Apr 22, 10 a.m. ET

, Fri Apr 22, 10 a.m. ET Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans , Sat Apr 23, 6 a.m. ET

, Sat Apr 23, 6 a.m. ET Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderbad , Sat Apr 23, 10 a.m. ET

, Sat Apr 23, 10 a.m. ET Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians , Sun Apr 24, 10 a.m. ET

, Sun Apr 24, 10 a.m. ET Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings , Mon Apr 25, 10 a.m. ET

, Mon Apr 25, 10 a.m. ET Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals , Tue Apr 26, 10 a.m. ET

, Tue Apr 26, 10 a.m. ET Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad , Wed Apr 27, 10 a.m. ET

, Wed Apr 27, 10 a.m. ET Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders , Thu Apr 28, 10 a.m. ET

, Thu Apr 28, 10 a.m. ET Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants , Fri Apr 29, 10 a.m. ET

, Fri Apr 29, 10 a.m. ET Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bangalore , Sat Apr 30, 6 a.m. ET

, Sat Apr 30, 6 a.m. ET Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians , Sat Apr 30, 10 a.m. ET

, Sat Apr 30, 10 a.m. ET Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants , Sun May 1, 6 a.m. ET

, Sun May 1, 6 a.m. ET Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings , Sun May 1, 10 a.m. ET

, Sun May 1, 10 a.m. ET Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals , Mon May 2, 10 a.m. ET

, Mon May 2, 10 a.m. ET Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings , Tue May 3, 10 a.m. ET

, Tue May 3, 10 a.m. ET Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings , Wed May 4, 10 a.m. ET

, Wed May 4, 10 a.m. ET Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad , Thu May 5, 10 a.m. ET

, Thu May 5, 10 a.m. ET Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians , Fri May 6, 10 a.m. ET

, Fri May 6, 10 a.m. ET Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals , Sat May 7, 6 a.m. ET

, Sat May 7, 6 a.m. ET Lucknow Super Giants vs Kolkata Knight Riders , Sat May 7, 10 a.m. ET

, Sat May 7, 10 a.m. ET Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore , Sun May 8, 6 a.m. ET

, Sun May 8, 6 a.m. ET Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals , Sun May 8, 10 a.m. ET

, Sun May 8, 10 a.m. ET Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders , Mon May 9, 10 a.m. ET

, Mon May 9, 10 a.m. ET Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans , Tue May 10, 10 a.m. ET

, Tue May 10, 10 a.m. ET Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals , Wed May 11, 10 a.m. ET

, Wed May 11, 10 a.m. ET Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians , Thu May 12, 10 a.m. ET

, Thu May 12, 10 a.m. ET Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Punjab Kings , Fri May 13, 10 a.m. ET

, Fri May 13, 10 a.m. ET Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad , Sat May 14, 10 a.m. ET

, Sat May 14, 10 a.m. ET Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans , Sun May 15, 6 a.m. ET

, Sun May 15, 6 a.m. ET Lucknow Super Giants vs Rajasthan Royals , Sun May 15, 10 a.m. ET

, Sun May 15, 10 a.m. ET Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals , Mon May 16, 10 a.m. ET

, Mon May 16, 10 a.m. ET Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad , Tue May 17, 10 a.m. ET

, Tue May 17, 10 a.m. ET Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants , Wed May 18, 10 a.m. ET

, Wed May 18, 10 a.m. ET Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Titans , Thu May 19, 10 a.m. ET

, Thu May 19, 10 a.m. ET Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings , Fri May 20, 10 a.m. ET

, Fri May 20, 10 a.m. ET Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals , Sat May 21, 10 a.m. ET

, Sat May 21, 10 a.m. ET Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings, Sun May 22, 10 a.m. ET

IPL 2022 groups