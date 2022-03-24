How to watch IPL 2022 live streams online from anywhere

Trust us, you'll want to know how to watch IPL 2022 live streams — because the world's premier T20 contest is back with a bang. We'll explain why below, and show you how to watch IPL 2022 live streams with a VPN if you're abroad right now.

The last two Indian Premier League tournaments have been hit hard by Covid, with both moved to the UAE and played later in the year. Fingers crossed that the IPL 2022 doesn't suffer the same misfortune and instead takes place in its rightful home of India in front of thousands — no, make that millions — of fans.

The tournament starts on Saturday and two new teams have been added to the mix: the Lucknow Super Giants and the Gujarat Titans. That increases the number to 10 and also necessitates a new format for the competition.

This year, the teams will be split into two groups of five for the round-robin section of the contest, with the top four overall qualifying for a four-game playoff to determine the eventual winner. It's a bit complicated, so we've got a further explainer down the page.

Another change for 2022 is that the games will only be played in two cities — Mumbai and Pune, with the majority in Mumbai — while several rule tweaks include the ability to make two DRS calls per innings.

And of course there have been plenty of changes on the personnel front too, with some huge names joining new franchises and several big stars left out altogether.

It all gets underway on Saturday with one of the IPL's biggest match-ups, Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders, and you can watch it all wherever you are.

So read on to find out how to watch IPL 2022 live streams and don't forget to also check out our guide to watching IPL 2022 live streams on ESPN Plus.

How to watch IPL 2022 live streams from anywhere

It's natural that you might want to watch the IPL 2022 live stream from your home country — after all, there's nothing like enjoying the action with commentators and pundits you already know. But what if you're not there when the game is on?

Look no further than a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN makes it look as if you're surfing the web from your home country, rather than the one you're in. That means you can access the streaming services you already pay for, from anywhere on Earth. Or anywhere that has an internet connection, at least.

For instance, a Brit who's currently in the U.S. could watch the IPL 2022 live streams from Sky Sports, even though they're not in the U.K.

They're totally legal, inexpensive and easy to use. We've tested lots of the best VPN services and our favorite right now is ExpressVPN, thanks to its combination of superb speed, great customer service and excellent device support.

It also offers a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you could check it out without having to sign up long term.

Speed, security and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN our favorite VPN service. In our testing, we were impressed by its fast connection times and by its ability to access more than 3,000 services in 160 locations across 94 countries. A 30-day money-back guarantee is another bonus.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.S. and want to view a U.K. service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Sky Sports or another service and watch the match.

How to watch IPL 2022 live streams in the UK

You'll be able to watch every IPL 2022 live stream in the U.K. on Sky Sports and via the Sky Go app. Every game will be on Sky Sports Cricket and there'll also be plenty of supporting coverage including highlights and analysis packages.

If you already have a Sky subscription that doesn't include Sports, you'll need to pay £20/month to add those channels. If you don't have Sky at all, it'll cost you at least £41/month, depending on which other channels you choose.

Whichever package you go for, you'll also gain access to coverage in 4K and HDR, so long as you also have an HDR-ready Sky Q box and HLG-compatible TV, or the new Sky Glass TV.

If you don't want to shell out for a full Sky sub, you could also consider its Now Sports streaming service. This gives you 24-hour access for £9.98 or month-long access for £33.99 — though there's an excellent deal currently on offer that brings the cost down to £20 for the first nine months.

You'll also need to pay an extra £5/month for the Boost option that gives you full HD quality plus the ability to watch on up to three screens at once. Still, Now Sports is available on virtually every streaming device out there and is a great option if you don't already have Sky and just want to watch for a fixed period.

All sounds great, right? But if you're not in the U.K., you can still follow the IPL 2022 live streams by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch IPL 2022 live streams in the US

Cricket fans in the U.S. have a couple of choices when it comes to the IPL 2022 live streams.

For starters, ESPN Plus will be showing all of the IPL 2022 live streams in both English and Hindi; subscribers can also stream the games through the ESPN Plus website. We've got more information on how to watch IPL 2022 live streams on ESPN Plus in our dedicated guide, so make sure to check that out too.

The entire tournament will also be shown on the excellently named Willow TV, which is available via various cable packages including Dish, Fios, Spectrum, Xfinity and more.

If you've cut the cord and don't have cable, don't worry — because you can also watch Willow via Sling TV. You'll need a Sling subscription, which costs $35 for either the Orange or Blue package, and can then add Willow TV for $10/month or $60/year.

However, right now Sling is offering a $10 off the first month of a subscription, plus if you sign up for Willow TV via Sling you can get the first three months for $6 month.

But what if you already use those services but aren't in the U.S. right now? As we explained above, your best bet will be to use a VPN such as ExpressVPN so you can access them wherever you are.

Sling TV offers two packages, both of which cost $35 a month. Willow TV is available as an add-on to either. Sling is currently offering $10 dollars off the first month.

How to watch IPL 2022 live streams in India

If you're watching the IPL 2022 live streams in India, you'll need to tune in to either Star Sports or Disney Plus Hotstar.

If you're cutting the cord and going the Hotstar route, you can pay Rs. 499/year for the new Mobile plan, which lets you watch on one mobile device, Rs. 899/year for the Super plan (2 devices, including TVs and laptops) or Rs. 1499 for Premium (4 devices plus 4K and no adverts). There's more details here.

If you already subscribe to one of those services but are outside of India right now, you can simply choose one of the best VPN services such as ExpressVPN to live stream the action wherever you are are.

How to watch IPL 2022 live streams in Australia

Aussies also get a couple of options for where to watch the IPL 2022 live streams in the form of Fox Sports or Kayo Sports.

Fox is available as part of many pay TV packages, but if you don't already have it then Kayo might be a better bet.

Kayo can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV — plus it costs a very reasonable $25 AUD per month for the basic package. A premium subscription is also available for $35 AUD per month, but this merely gives you the ability to access three simultaneous streams, rather than two.

Plus, there's a 14-day free trial available if you want to try the service before committing to a subscription. Although that said, you can cancel at any time, so there's really no reason not to give it a try.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on your Fox or Kayo account, as if you were back home.

How to watch IPL 2022 live streams in New Zealand

New Zealanders can watch IPL 2022 live streams on Sky Sport. This costs $57.98 NZD per month, or $31.99/month extra if you already have Sky but not Sport. Plus there's currently an offer which gives you your first month free when you sign up for a year.

Alternatively, you could go for the Sky Sport Now service, which gives you just the Sport channels but for a reduced cost of $19.99/week / $39.99/month or $399/year — but there's also a free seven-day trial of the service so you can give it a go before committing.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

Can you watch the IPL 2022 live streams in Pakistan?

Sadly, cricket fans in Pakistan will not be able to watch the IPL 2022 live streams, as no Pakistan broadcaster has the rights to show the action. In fact, there won't even be any Pakistani cricketers playing in tournament, due to the strained diplomatic relationship between India and Pakistan.

However, if you're usually based in another country such as the U.K. but happen to be in Pakistan right now, you can still enjoy your local coverage, simply by signing up for a VPN such as ExpressVPN to live stream the action.

IPL 2022: Fixtures and times

Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders , Sat Mar 26, 10 a.m. ET

, Sat Mar 26, 10 a.m. ET Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians , Sun Mar 27, 6 a.m. ET

, Sun Mar 27, 6 a.m. ET Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore , Sun Mar 27, 10 a.m. ET

, Sun Mar 27, 10 a.m. ET Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants , Mon Mar 28, 10 a.m. ET

, Mon Mar 28, 10 a.m. ET Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals , Tue Mar 29, 10 a.m. ET

, Tue Mar 29, 10 a.m. ET Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders , Wed Mar 30, 10 a.m. ET

, Wed Mar 30, 10 a.m. ET Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings , Thu Mar 31, 10 a.m. ET

, Thu Mar 31, 10 a.m. ET Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings, Fri Apr 1, 10 a.m. ET

Click to see all Week 1 fixtures and times Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals , Sat Apr 2, 6 a.m. ET

, Sat Apr 2, 6 a.m. ET Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals , Sat Apr 2, 10 a.m. ET

, Sat Apr 2, 10 a.m. ET Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings , Sun Apr 3, 10 a.m. ET

, Sun Apr 3, 10 a.m. ET Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants , Mon Apr 4, 10 a.m. ET

, Mon Apr 4, 10 a.m. ET Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore , Tue Apr 5, 10 a.m. ET

, Tue Apr 5, 10 a.m. ET Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians , Wed Apr 6, 10 a.m. ET

, Wed Apr 6, 10 a.m. ET Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals , Thu Apr 7, 10 a.m. ET

, Thu Apr 7, 10 a.m. ET Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans , Fri Apr 8, 10 a.m. ET

, Fri Apr 8, 10 a.m. ET Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad , Sat Apr 9, 6 a.m. ET

, Sat Apr 9, 6 a.m. ET Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians , Sat Apr 9, 10 a.m. ET

, Sat Apr 9, 10 a.m. ET Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals , Sun Apr 10, 6 a.m. ET

, Sun Apr 10, 6 a.m. ET Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants , Sun Apr 10, 10 a.m. ET

, Sun Apr 10, 10 a.m. ET Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans , Mon Apr 11, 10 a.m. ET

, Mon Apr 11, 10 a.m. ET Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore , Tue Apr 12, 10 a.m. ET

, Tue Apr 12, 10 a.m. ET Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings , Wed Apr 13, 10 a.m. ET

, Wed Apr 13, 10 a.m. ET Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans , Thu Apr 14, 10 a.m. ET

, Thu Apr 14, 10 a.m. ET Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders , Fri Apr 15, 10 a.m. ET

, Fri Apr 15, 10 a.m. ET Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants , Sat Apr 16, 6 a.m. ET

, Sat Apr 16, 6 a.m. ET Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore , Sat Apr 16, 10 a.m. ET

, Sat Apr 16, 10 a.m. ET Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad , Sun Apr 17, 6 a.m. ET

, Sun Apr 17, 6 a.m. ET Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings , Sun Apr 17, 10 a.m. ET

, Sun Apr 17, 10 a.m. ET Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders , Mon Apr 18, 10 a.m. ET

, Mon Apr 18, 10 a.m. ET Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore , Tue Apr 19, 10 a.m. ET

, Tue Apr 19, 10 a.m. ET Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings , Wed Apr 20, 10 a.m. ET

, Wed Apr 20, 10 a.m. ET Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings , Thu Apr 21, 10 a.m. ET

, Thu Apr 21, 10 a.m. ET Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals , Fri Apr 22, 10 a.m. ET

, Fri Apr 22, 10 a.m. ET Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans , Sat Apr 23, 6 a.m. ET

, Sat Apr 23, 6 a.m. ET Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderbad , Sat Apr 23, 10 a.m. ET

, Sat Apr 23, 10 a.m. ET Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians , Sun Apr 24, 10 a.m. ET

, Sun Apr 24, 10 a.m. ET Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings , Mon Apr 25, 10 a.m. ET

, Mon Apr 25, 10 a.m. ET Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals , Tue Apr 26, 10 a.m. ET

, Tue Apr 26, 10 a.m. ET Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad , Wed Apr 27, 10 a.m. ET

, Wed Apr 27, 10 a.m. ET Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders , Thu Apr 28, 10 a.m. ET

, Thu Apr 28, 10 a.m. ET Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants , Fri Apr 29, 10 a.m. ET

, Fri Apr 29, 10 a.m. ET Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bangalore , Sat Apr 30, 6 a.m. ET

, Sat Apr 30, 6 a.m. ET Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians , Sat Apr 30, 10 a.m. ET

, Sat Apr 30, 10 a.m. ET Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants , Sun May 1, 6 a.m. ET

, Sun May 1, 6 a.m. ET Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings , Sun May 1, 10 a.m. ET

, Sun May 1, 10 a.m. ET Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals , Mon May 2, 10 a.m. ET

, Mon May 2, 10 a.m. ET Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings , Tue May 3, 10 a.m. ET

, Tue May 3, 10 a.m. ET Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings , Wed May 4, 10 a.m. ET

, Wed May 4, 10 a.m. ET Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad , Thu May 5, 10 a.m. ET

, Thu May 5, 10 a.m. ET Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians , Fri May 6, 10 a.m. ET

, Fri May 6, 10 a.m. ET Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals , Sat May 7, 6 a.m. ET

, Sat May 7, 6 a.m. ET Lucknow Super Giants vs Kolkata Knight Riders , Sat May 7, 10 a.m. ET

, Sat May 7, 10 a.m. ET Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore , Sun May 8, 6 a.m. ET

, Sun May 8, 6 a.m. ET Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals , Sun May 8, 10 a.m. ET

, Sun May 8, 10 a.m. ET Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders , Mon May 9, 10 a.m. ET

, Mon May 9, 10 a.m. ET Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans , Tue May 10, 10 a.m. ET

, Tue May 10, 10 a.m. ET Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals , Wed May 11, 10 a.m. ET

, Wed May 11, 10 a.m. ET Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians , Thu May 12, 10 a.m. ET

, Thu May 12, 10 a.m. ET Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Punjab Kings , Fri May 13, 10 a.m. ET

, Fri May 13, 10 a.m. ET Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad , Sat May 14, 10 a.m. ET

, Sat May 14, 10 a.m. ET Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans , Sun May 15, 6 a.m. ET

, Sun May 15, 6 a.m. ET Lucknow Super Giants vs Rajasthan Royals , Sun May 15, 10 a.m. ET

, Sun May 15, 10 a.m. ET Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals , Mon May 16, 10 a.m. ET

, Mon May 16, 10 a.m. ET Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad , Tue May 17, 10 a.m. ET

, Tue May 17, 10 a.m. ET Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants , Wed May 18, 10 a.m. ET

, Wed May 18, 10 a.m. ET Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Titans , Thu May 19, 10 a.m. ET

, Thu May 19, 10 a.m. ET Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings , Fri May 20, 10 a.m. ET

, Fri May 20, 10 a.m. ET Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals , Sat May 21, 10 a.m. ET

, Sat May 21, 10 a.m. ET Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings, Sun May 22, 10 a.m. ET

IPL 2022: Groups and format

IPL 2022 groups and format: How it works

The IPL 2022 format is best described as complicated.

First, the simple bit: there are 10 teams and they're divided into two groups of five. The groups were determined by seedings, which in turn were decided by performance in past IPL tournaments.

Here's how they break down, with the number of titles they've each won in brackets:

Seeding Group A Group B 1 Mumbai Indians (5) Chennai Super Kings (4) 2 Kolkata Knight Riders (2) Sunrisers Hyderabad (1) 3 Rajasthan Royals (1) Royal Challengers Bangalore 4 Delhi Capitals Punjab Kings 5 Lucknow Super Giants Gujarat Titans

Now for the complicated bits.

In the group stage, each team plays 14 games: two each against the other four teams in the same group, two against the team in the other group 'facing' them in the draw, and one against each of the other four teams in the other group. So, for instance, Mumbai Indians will play all the other teams in Group A twice, and all the teams in Group B once except for Chennai, which they will play twice.

Still with us?

Each team will receive two points for a win and one point for a draw or no result. But there'll be just one league table for all 10 teams.

Finally, the playoffs: these will feature the top four teams in the overall league table. First will play second and third will play fourth. The winner of the first game will go through to the final. The winner of the second game will play the loser of the first game in a final playoff, with the winner of that also going through to the final.

See, we told you it was complicated.

IPL 2022: Key players

IPL 2022: Key players for each team

Team Key players Mumbai Indians Rohit Sharma Tim David Kieron Pollard Jasprit Bumrah Kolkata Knight Riders Aaron Finch Andre Russell Pat Cummins Umesh Yadav Rajasthan Royals Jos Buttler Shimron Hetmyer R Ashwin Trent Boult Delhi Capitals David Warner Rishabh Pant Axar Patel Anrich Nortje Lucknow Super Giants KL Rahul Quinton de Kock Jason Holder Dushmantha Chameera Chennai Super Kings Moeen Ali MS Dhoni Ravindra Jadeja Chris Jordan Sunrisers Hyderabad Kane Williamson Aiden Markram Bhuvneshwar Kumar T Natarajan Royal Challengers Bangalore Virat Kohli Glenn Maxwell Mohammed Siraj Josh Hazlewood Punjab Kings Liam Livingstone Mayank Agarwal Kagiso Rabada Arshdeep Singh Gujarat Titans Shubman Gill Hardik Pandya Rashid Khan Mohammed Shami

