Grizzlies vs Jazz live stream: How to watch the NBA Playoffs game 2 online

Grizzlies vs Jazz start time, channel The Grizzlies vs Jazz live stream will begin Wednesday, May 26th at 10:00 p.m. ET / 7:00 p.m. PT. It will air on TNT.

The Grizzlies vs Jazz live stream features an 8-seed having the early advantage after taking game one from a top-seeded Utah squad. The Jazz plan to have a healthy roster this time around and squash any momentum for Memphis in this NBA playoffs live stream .

The Memphis Grizzlies are riding high. They beat Steph Curry and the Warriors in the Western Conference’s play-in tournament to earn the 8th playoff seed and they just took game one from the #1 seed Utah Jazz. Both their postseason wins came in different ways. Against Golden State, it was a complete team win with all five starters scoring in double figures.

One of the best streaming services has TNT

The best Netflix shows for your next binge watch

Though, in game one of this playoff series, it was a two-man show. Dillon Brooks and Ja Morant were dominant against Utah. Morant scored 26 points while Brooks had a game-high 31 including 14 points in the third quarter. In the process, Brooks broke a decade-old Memphis franchise record for points in a playoff debut.

As for the Jazz, the cliché “there are no moral victories” comes to mind. Utah probably isn’t beating themselves up too much after dropping game one. For starters, they were without their leading scorer Donovan Mitchell due to an ankle injury. The two-time all-star is ready to return for game two. And even without Mitchell the Jazz fought their way back from 17 down in the fourth quarter to get to within one point with six seconds left.

While Utah is in pursuit of the Larry O’Brien Trophy, one of their players has already added to their personal trophy collection. Jordan Clarkson was named the NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year. The six-year vet came off the bench to average 18.4 points per game for the Jazz this season. Rudy Gobert is also in the running for his third Defensive Player of the Year award. He’s a finalist along with the Warriors’ Draymond Green and the 76ers’ Ben Simmons.

The Jazz are 8.5-point favorites in game two. The over/under is 218.

How to avoid Grizzlies vs Jazz blackouts with a VPN

If you've had to leave your own "bubble" -- or you've been hit by a dreaded local blackout -- and you can't watch Grizzlies vs Jazz live streams on cable, you're not out of luck. With a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town (or somewhere that blackouts won't hit), and access the same streaming services you already paid for.

Not sure which VPN is right for you? We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN . It offers superb speeds and excellent customer service. But you've got other VPN options as well. Here are our top picks.

We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. View Deal

Grizzlies vs Jazz live streams in the US

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

In the U.S. Grizzlies vs Jazz airs on TNT, tipping off at 10 p.m. ET.

If you've already cut the cord and don't have a cable package, you'll be able to get this game on Sling TV (we love FuboTV for a lot of sports, but it doesn't have TNT). ESPN and TNT are both included in the Sling Orange package, which costs $35. Sling will be a perfect place to watch all of the NBA playoffs, as ABC games will simulcast on ESPN3, and Sling Orange gets you TNT, ESPN, ESPN3, and its Sports Extra pack gets you NBA TV.

Sling and Fubo are two of the picks on our best streaming services list, but we go with Sling here even though it doesn't have ABC (though you can get it with one of the best TV antennas), as those games will be on ESPN3.

Sling TV : You can get ESPN and TNT in the Sling Orange package. The 30-plus channels in the lineup include AMC, CNN, Food Network, AMC, Comedy Central, HGTV and many more.View Deal

Grizzlies vs Jazz live streams in the UK

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

British basketball fans just need Sky Sports... but not tonight. The Grizzlies vs Jazz live stream isn't on Sky Sports.

NBA League Pass is also available in the U.K., as an alternative.

Grizzlies vs Jazz live streams in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Hoops fans in Canada can watch Grizzlies vs Jazz live streams. The game will broadcast on TSN1.

NBA League Pass is also available in Canada.